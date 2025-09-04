 Dallas' Top Selling Bars, Restaurants and Neighborhoods July 2025 | Dallas Observer
These Neighborhoods Sell the Most Alcohol in Dallas

Pop quiz: name the three neighborhoods in Dallas where the most booze is sold.
September 4, 2025
Uptown can hold its own. We presume.
The monthly TABS report is a fun little peek at where (and how much) Dallas is drinking each month. The report, which is pulled from the Texas Comptroller's Mixed Beverage Gross Receipts database, is based on tax records. When it's released each month, we like to look at the bars and restaurants that are alcohol sales leaders across the city. And we also like to dream about how many bottles of wine are sold between Al Biernat's and Nick and Sam's.

The list includes hotels and event venues, so those usually rank near the top. There are big players and usual suspects like the Katy Trail Ice House, Happiest Hour, and, always, Baby Dolls. Notably, the for-now closed Rodeo was the sixth highest-selling venue in Dallas in July 2025, which was the latest report.

Below are the top places, but for a bonus, we also dig into the top-selling zip codes. Scroll down after the list of top-selling restaurants and bars to see the buzziest neighborhoods.

Top-Selling Restaurants, Bars and Hotels

  1. SALC (Hilton Anatole): $1,137,592
  2. Katy Trail Ice House: $832,696
  3. Omni Convention Center: $800,892
  4. Happiest Hour: $786,039
  5. Baby Dolls: $786,039
  6. Rodeo Dallas: $613,511
  7. Cowboy's Red River: $572,151
  8. Dos Equis Pavilion: $570,240
  9. Roundup Saloon: $534,230
  10. Javier's: $531,392
  11. The Adophus: $525,250
  12. Green Light Social: $524,326
  13. Sheraton Hotel and Convention Center: $508,941
  14. McKinnon Beverage Co. (The Swexan): $495,331
  15. True Kitchen and Koctails, Cocktail Lounge and Vivo: $471,808
  16. Catch: $462,832
  17. Biernat's: $458,924
  18. Nick and Sam's: $446,878
  19. Chelsea Corner: $441,061
  20. Las Plamas: $439,589
  21. Thompson Dallas Beverage: $419,177
  22. The Silo: $417,537
  23. Kanvas Sports Social: $415,537
  24. The Skellig: $410,429
  25. Sidecar Social: $408,183

Zip Codes with the Highest Liquor Sales


Some of these might seem surprising at first glance, like the fact that the Design District and Victory Park (Happiest Hour) sell less booze than East Dallas, but the pros around State and Thomas area keep things moving. Plus, the East Dallas zip code includes popular spots Beverly's and Maison Chinoise.

Here's a look at the highest-selling zip codes for July 2025:
  1. 75201, $15 million - Central Business District and Uptown (Half of downtown, Katy Trail Ice House, Fearing's and all Harwood Properties)
  2. 75206, $8.7 million - Greenville Avenue (Loop 12 and Skillman to North Central Expressway and Fitzugh/Swiss Avenue)
  3. 75226, $6.4 million - Deep Ellum and Exposition Park
  4. 75204, $6.2 million - East Dallas (State and Thomas neighborhood, Beverly's and Maison)
  5. 75207, $6.2 million - The Design District
  6. 75219, $6.2 million - Turtle Creek, Reverchon area and Cedar Springs
  7. 75220, $5.4 million - Northwest Dallas and Preston Hollow (Ojos Locos and Pappas Bros.)
  8. 75254, $4.8 million - Far North Dallas (Galleria area and north) 
  9. 75202, $3.7 million - The western half of downtown and some areas west of the American Airlines Center
  10. 75208, $3.7 million - West Dallas and some of Oak Cliff (Bishop Arts District)
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer.
