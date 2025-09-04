These Neighborhoods Sell the Most Alcohol in Dallas

The list includes hotels and event venues, so those usually rank near the top. There are big players and usual suspects like the Katy Trail Ice House, Happiest Hour, and, always, Baby Dolls. Notably, the for-now closed Rodeo was the sixth highest-selling venue in Dallas in July 2025, which was the latest report.
Below are the top places, but for a bonus, we also dig into the top-selling zip codes. Scroll down after the list of top-selling restaurants and bars to see the buzziest neighborhoods.
Top-Selling Restaurants, Bars and Hotels
- SALC (Hilton Anatole): $1,137,592
- Katy Trail Ice House: $832,696
- Omni Convention Center: $800,892
- Happiest Hour: $786,039
- Baby Dolls: $786,039
- Rodeo Dallas: $613,511
- Cowboy's Red River: $572,151
- Dos Equis Pavilion: $570,240
- Roundup Saloon: $534,230
- Javier's: $531,392
- The Adophus: $525,250
- Green Light Social: $524,326
- Sheraton Hotel and Convention Center: $508,941
- McKinnon Beverage Co. (The Swexan): $495,331
- True Kitchen and Koctails, Cocktail Lounge and Vivo: $471,808
- Catch: $462,832
- Biernat's: $458,924
- Nick and Sam's: $446,878
- Chelsea Corner: $441,061
- Las Plamas: $439,589
- Thompson Dallas Beverage: $419,177
- The Silo: $417,537
- Kanvas Sports Social: $415,537
- The Skellig: $410,429
- Sidecar Social: $408,183
Zip Codes with the Highest Liquor Sales
Some of these might seem surprising at first glance, like the fact that the Design District and Victory Park (Happiest Hour) sell less booze than East Dallas, but the pros around State and Thomas area keep things moving. Plus, the East Dallas zip code includes popular spots Beverly's and Maison Chinoise.
Here's a look at the highest-selling zip codes for July 2025:
- 75201, $15 million - Central Business District and Uptown (Half of downtown, Katy Trail Ice House, Fearing's and all Harwood Properties)
- 75206, $8.7 million - Greenville Avenue (Loop 12 and Skillman to North Central Expressway and Fitzugh/Swiss Avenue)
- 75226, $6.4 million - Deep Ellum and Exposition Park
- 75204, $6.2 million - East Dallas (State and Thomas neighborhood, Beverly's and Maison)
- 75207, $6.2 million - The Design District
- 75219, $6.2 million - Turtle Creek, Reverchon area and Cedar Springs
- 75220, $5.4 million - Northwest Dallas and Preston Hollow (Ojos Locos and Pappas Bros.)
- 75254, $4.8 million - Far North Dallas (Galleria area and north)
- 75202, $3.7 million - The western half of downtown and some areas west of the American Airlines Center
- 75208, $3.7 million - West Dallas and some of Oak Cliff (Bishop Arts District)