New Design District Restaurant Will Send A Limo To Pick You Up

In Japanese cuisine, “omakase” means “I’ll leave it up to you” or “chef’s choice,” meaning to forgo the traditional ordering process in favor of a curated presentation from the restaurant’s chef. Dallas has its fair share of omakase spots, such as Tatsu in Deep Ellum or Namo in Oak Lawn. These places tend to air on the more expensive side of things, emphasizing a luxury experience above all.
This fall, Dallas might receive its most bougie omakase experience of all, with chef Danny Shin’s Jo’Seon (Jo-Sun) in the Design District. Originally born in South Korea, Shin relocated to Dallas in 2021 after a stint in Toronto. In 2023, he opened Bluefin, a sushi concept in Frisco that remains open today.
For Jo’Seon, Shin is partnering with restaurateurs Mike Baird and JP Park on to craft a Korean take on the omakase style, focusing on Korean-style wagyu, plus an American-inspired cocktail selection. The restaurant will take the place of Pakpao Thai, a modest (by comparison) sit-down restaurant that closed last September.
Adding to the visual experience, Jo’Seon’s in-house butcher shop will be on view, alongside “large projection screens with AI-enhancements,” whatever that means.
The A5 wagyu served at Jo’Seon will be flown in from Japan six days a week, and that’s not the only luxury transport the restaurant will offer. When the restaurant opens this fall, you’ll be able to book a private limo transport to the restaurant from Jo’Seon’s in-house concierge team.
We're no strangers to the dinner splurge, and neither is Dallas as a whole. But a private limo to and from a new high-end spot is an entirely new kind of indulgence that Dallas is ready for.
Jo’Seon will be located in the Design District at 1628 Oak Lawn Ave.