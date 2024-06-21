Trust the Chef: Omakase Experiences in Dallas Worth the Splurge

Omakase is a Japanese dining experience where diners leave it up to the chef to prepare and serve seasonal specialties in an intimate setting. Usually, there are fewer than 12 seats, and around these parts a dinner like this is no less than $150 per person, before tax and tip. And that's not including a drink or drink pairing.
The exclusivity around an omakase experience is no doubt why they've been so successful here, and why more continue to pop up around the city. But the more there are, the harder the choice to splurge on this unique dining experience. We've rounded up all the omakase in Dallas so you can successfully grab a reservation and get to the good stuff (eating).
Or, perhaps, admire from afar, because some of us are born to feast, but forced to look.
Tatsu3309 Elm St., No. 120Tatsu could be considered one of Dallas' original omakase experiences. Inside the historic Continental Gin building, executive chef and Owner Tatsuya Sekiguchi prepares traditional, edomae sushi for 20 guests each night. It's one of the most difficult reservations to book in Dallas, but the juice is worth the squeeze, as Tatsu was a semifinalist on the James Beard Best New Restaurants list of 2023. With your dinner, an option to add a classic sake pairing for $95, premium sake pairing for $175 or wine pairing for $135.
Cost: $185
Courses: 17–20
Reservations: Open on the 1st and 15th of every month at 8 a.m.
Tei-An
1722 Routh St., No. 110
Tei-An is another classic spot for omakase in Dallas. Teiichi Sakurai, a James Beard-nominated chef, founded Teppo in 1995 and Tei Tei Robata Bar in 1998. Tei-An, his newest endeavor, opened in 2008. He's been a longtime contributor of authentic and traditional Japanese food in Dallas, which extends to the omakase service. With it, you can add a premium sake pairing for $150 or a Japanese whisky flight for $300.
Cost: $145
Courses: Vary
Reservations: Two nightly seatings: 6:30 and 8:45.
Sushi | Bar
2111 Jackson St.One of the newest omakase in Dallas is Sushi | Bar in the East Quarter. The concept originally opened in Austin as a speakeasy but has now spread to other major U.S. cities like Chicago and Miami. In 2021, Joe Rogan praised the place in an Instagram post, asking for a move to Texas, and the rest is history. Two experiences are available: the signature experience, which is the regular 17-course omakase, and the exclusive experience, which includes sake and wine pairings, along with two additional bites.
Cost: $165
Courses: 17; seasonal and exotic ingredients.
Reservations: Open on the 1st of the month at noon for the following month.
Namo3699 McKinney Ave.The West Village was indulging in the omakase at Namo long before the rest of the city followed suit. All of the fish and most of the other ingredients are sourced directly from Japan, and the executive chef, Kazuhito (“Kaz”) Mabuchi, came from Sushi Ginza Onodera, a Michelin 2-star restaurant in Los Angeles. But if a $350 per person dinner has you clutching your pearls, there's a prix-fixe lunch omakase for $75. It's not as lavish as the dinner experience, but it packs the same first-class sushi experience into an hour.
Cost: $350
Courses: 20-plus
Reservations: Announced on Instagram on the first of every month.
Shoyo1916 Greenville Ave.Out went Teppo and in came Shoyo to fill the sushi void on Lower Greenville. Former Nobu chef Jimmy Park serves the highest-quality ingredients with innovation and heart. The chatty chefs make for an entertaining evening as they serve their creative take on classic sushi.
Cost: $195
Courses: 17.
Reservations: Released on the first of every month at 9 a.m.
MABO6109 Berkshire LaneAfter Teppo's 27-year reign ended in Lower Greenville, owner Masa Otaka opened MABO, Dallas' newest omakase experience. The offerings here are unlike any other in the city since the focus of this omakase is yakitori, which are grilled skewers with chicken, organs and vegetables. Traditional omakase items like sashimi, soup, dessert and tea are still included in the experience.
Cost: $200
Courses: 14–17; yakitori-style with five a la carte dishes
Reservations: Two nightly seatings, Tue – Sat, at 5:30 and 8:30.
Kinzo14111 King Road, FriscoIf you're in the northern suburbs, this Frisco omakase is Dak Prescott-approved. Kinzo serves an intimate edomae-style sushi experience from former Nobu chef Leo Kekoa. Seafood is sourced from the famous Toyosu Market in Tokyo to create their signature temaki and nigiri. If the funds are lacking for Kinzo's full omakase experience, there's an affordable omakase with a smaller lineup of nigiri and other specials.
Cost: $185; mini omakase, $95
Courses: 18; menu changes weekly.
Reservations: Rolling 30-day basis. Two seatings, Tuesday – Sunday, 5:45 and 8:15.
Sushi by Scratch
1321 Commerce St. (Adolphus Hotel)Sushi by Scratch almost broke the internet when it opened. With pride in a commitment to tradition, it's strictly omakase, with only 10 seats per dinner. Whether that's because the venue is inside a hotel room or because the proprietors wanted it to be intimate is for you to decide, but they're certain their omakase is not like the others. The soy sauce is fermented in-house, the nigiri is "supremely finessed" and the iconoclastic vibe extends to the beverage selection.
Cost: $165
Courses: 20-plus
Reservations: Released on the 1st of every month at 12 p.m. for the following month.
Yujo12835 Preston Road Omakase is considered the "hallmark of Japanese fine dining," and Yujo takes pride in its meticulously sourced ingredients and commitment to authenticity. The handrolls and dry-aged fish are what separates Yujo from the others. Even though it's one of the more affordable omakases in Dallas, the quality of the ingredients and dinner service are up to par with the more expensive offerings on this list. On Tuesdays, the basic omakase, Miyabi, is only $60.
Cost: $75 for basic tasting; MKP specialty omakase; $130 for uni-focused (sea urchin)
Courses: Varies.
Reservations: Nightly seatings are available via Resy.