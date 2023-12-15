 Dumont Creamery Brings India's Favorite Ice Cream to Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dessert

Dumont Creamery & Cafe Brings India's Favorite Ice Cream to North Texas

A celebrated Indian ice cream maker, Dumont, has come to Frisco.
December 15, 2023
Kheer and butterscotch are just two of the Indian-inspired flavors on the menu.
Kheer and butterscotch are just two of the Indian-inspired flavors on the menu. Anisha Holla
Share this:
One of India’s most popular ice cream makers, Dumont Creamery & Cafe, landed in Frisco recently. The ice cream brand started out in Hyderabad, India, as the brainchild of brothers Vivek and Bhaskar Imampudi. It's now one of India’s largest ice cream churning facilities, boasting a production capacity of more than 3,000 liters of ice cream per hour.

The long-awaited Frisco location marks the chain’s first expansion to the U.S. It didn’t take much to convince us to visit: If demand calls for more than 3,000 liters of this stuff per hour, it must be good.
click to enlarge
Lounge around. The parlor is designed for it.
Anisha Holla
The small astronaut logo at the front beckons from across the parking lot, inviting customers into a brightly lit dining room adorned with lounge chairs and astronaut-themed trinkets. A velvet rope and unlimited sampling opportunities both add a VIP element to the experience. Prices are on the higher end, yes. But we think it’s worth it for a sample of the bold ice cream flavors of the Indian subcontinent.

Start with a scoop of Butterscotch, a toasted caramel-like flavor laced with crunchy toffee bits. This leads nicely into Cake and Jam, with its base of Indian jams studded with chunks of cake. We drooled over a sample of the kheer ice cream, a slightly coconut-y ice cream that’s embellished with dried fruits and nuts and meant to replicate the essence of a frozen version of kheer, a milk-based Indian dessert traditionally relished heated. Other flavors add to the vibrant options like the Hokey Pokey (a crunchy honeycomb ice cream) and the White Chocolate Blondie, with dense pieces of vanilla brownie.

For just under $4, single scoops are reasonably sized and are served in house-made waffle cones for an extra 75 cents. We suggest experimenting with the chocolate waffle cone, slightly crunchier than the ice-cream-shop standard. The airy cone serves as a chocolate-tinted backdrop to Dumont’s 30+ ice cream flavors.
click to enlarge
Chocolate waffle cones are a light and airy backdrop to bold ice cream flavors.
Anisha Holla

Dumont serves more than just inventive ice cream. Sip from a glass of falooda, a cherished Indian dessert textured with chewy rice noodles and basil seeds. Four different flavors of the traditional drink are served topped with toasted nuts and fruits. Ice cream affogatos, lattes and boba drinks also contribute to the sugary beverage appeal. For a take-home treat, order from a case of baked goods that boasts options like molten lava cake, along with different cheesecakes and other rich chocolate desserts.

click to enlarge
The falooda is garnished with rice noodles and basil seeds.
Anisha Holla
The shop also sells what it refers to as hand-picked happiness ($9.95), a glorified name for take-home pint-sized boxes that are scooped to order. Sample your favorites in-store before packing some pints for the road.

“Everything we serve is made fresh, in-house,” franchise owner Sai Sashank tells us. “But we use recipes and ingredients imported from India. So you’re still getting the authentic Indian experience.”

Dumont delivers on all three: quality, flavors and overall experience. An expansive menu, innovative flavors and ultra-creamy ice cream will likely bring us back. Looks like it's called "hand-picked happiness" for a reason.

Dumont Creamery & Cafe, 1951 FM 423, Frisco. Monday – Thursday, noon – 11 p.m.; Friday, noon – midnight; Saturday, 9 a.m. – midnight; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending

First Sip: Saint Valentine Is an Instant East Dallas Classic

First Look

First Sip: Saint Valentine Is an Instant East Dallas Classic

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Plain Rude: Another Food-Throwing Customer, This Time at a Plano Starbucks

Coffee

Plain Rude: Another Food-Throwing Customer, This Time at a Plano Starbucks

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Diners, Servers and TikTok Think Tipping Culture Is Out of Control

Food & Drink News

Diners, Servers and TikTok Think Tipping Culture Is Out of Control

By Carly May Gravley
McDonald's To Launch New Concept Called CosMc's in Dallas Area

Food & Drink News

McDonald's To Launch New Concept Called CosMc's in Dallas Area

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation