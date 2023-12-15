Dumont Creamery & Cafe Brings India's Favorite Ice Cream to North Texas

One of India’s most popular ice cream makers, Dumont Creamery & Cafe, landed in Frisco recently. The ice cream brand started out in Hyderabad, India, as the brainchild of brothers Vivek and Bhaskar Imampudi. It's now one of India’s largest ice cream churning facilities, boasting a production capacity of more than 3,000 liters of ice cream per hour.
The long-awaited Frisco location marks the chain’s first expansion to the U.S. It didn’t take much to convince us to visit: If demand calls for more than 3,000 liters of this stuff per hour, it must be good.
Start with a scoop of Butterscotch, a toasted caramel-like flavor laced with crunchy toffee bits. This leads nicely into Cake and Jam, with its base of Indian jams studded with chunks of cake. We drooled over a sample of the kheer ice cream, a slightly coconut-y ice cream that’s embellished with dried fruits and nuts and meant to replicate the essence of a frozen version of kheer, a milk-based Indian dessert traditionally relished heated. Other flavors add to the vibrant options like the Hokey Pokey (a crunchy honeycomb ice cream) and the White Chocolate Blondie, with dense pieces of vanilla brownie.
For just under $4, single scoops are reasonably sized and are served in house-made waffle cones for an extra 75 cents. We suggest experimenting with the chocolate waffle cone, slightly crunchier than the ice-cream-shop standard. The airy cone serves as a chocolate-tinted backdrop to Dumont’s 30+ ice cream flavors.
Dumont serves more than just inventive ice cream. Sip from a glass of falooda, a cherished Indian dessert textured with chewy rice noodles and basil seeds. Four different flavors of the traditional drink are served topped with toasted nuts and fruits. Ice cream affogatos, lattes and boba drinks also contribute to the sugary beverage appeal. For a take-home treat, order from a case of baked goods that boasts options like molten lava cake, along with different cheesecakes and other rich chocolate desserts.
“Everything we serve is made fresh, in-house,” franchise owner Sai Sashank tells us. “But we use recipes and ingredients imported from India. So you’re still getting the authentic Indian experience.”
Dumont delivers on all three: quality, flavors and overall experience. An expansive menu, innovative flavors and ultra-creamy ice cream will likely bring us back. Looks like it's called "hand-picked happiness" for a reason.
Dumont Creamery & Cafe, 1951 FM 423, Frisco. Monday – Thursday, noon – 11 p.m.; Friday, noon – midnight; Saturday, 9 a.m. – midnight; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.