Best Bets for King Cake in Dallas

And while giving up social media or alcohol would certainly be a form of penance for many, I've never figured out how eating a fried shrimp po’boy for lunch on a Friday instead of a hamburger was remotely a “sacrifice."
In Louisiana, king cakes and Mardi Gras go hand-in-hand like butter and sugar, which we’re certain Catholics are allowed to indulge in without the risk of burning in hell, even if they’ve sacrificed sweets for the Lenten season. There is typically a plastic baby hidden inside of king cakes, and tradition dictates that whoever gets the plastic baby in their slice must provide the next king cake. So, it becomes a merry-go-round of king cakes.
Louisiana is prominent on Texas’ NextDoor app, so we’re fortunate enough to have several places in North Texas that have king cakes shipped from the homeland. And many local bakers have learned the techniques to make them from scratch. Here is our roundup of some great places to partake.
Bayou Cat Seafood
2505 E. Arkansas Lane, Arlington
Manny Randazzo Original king cake is a bakery just outside New Orleans that draws a crowd every Mardi Gras season for its from-scratch king cakes. But instead of paying exorbitant shipping costs, you can get your fill of these treats at Bayou Cat Seafood in Arlington. A traditional king cake is $45.99, and a lemon or praline king cake is $53.99.
Bon Temps Bakeshop
2613 Marble Creek Drive, The ColonyBon Temps Bakeshop is a pop-up offering seasonal and custom baked goods. The bakery's 11-inch king cakes include classic cinnamon ($30), strawberry cream cheese ($34), Nutella coffee crunch ($34) and Ube coconut ($38). Pick-ups will be primarily in The Colony, but there will be pop-ups in Frisco, Carrollton and Plano. Follow Bon Temps on Instagram for updates.
Uptown, Inwood Village, Northpark Center and PlanoAs you’re enjoying your weekend brunching, don’t forget to get your full-sized or mini king cakes at Bread Winners. Full-size king cakes are offered in either praline or berries and cream for $30 and mini king cakes go for $6.
Bread Winners
Central Market
Lovers Lane, Plano, Preston/Royal, Midway, Southlake and Fort WorthAll Central Market locations have traditional king cakes with cream cheese filling ($12.99) and gallete de rois, the French version of king cake made with flaky, buttery puff pastry and filled with almond cream.
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco About 8 years ago, some crazy Cajun decided to add a twist to the traditional king cake and introduced a savory version called a boudin king cake. Not surprisingly, it has grown in popularity over the years. The traditional king cake dough is still used, but instead of a sweet filling like Bavarian cream or cinnamon, it's stuffed with Louisiana pork boudin and pepper jack cheese and topped with Steen’s Pure Cane Syrup and even bacon crumbles.
Chris’s Specialty Foods
These savory king cakes are not easy to find in Dallas, but Chris’s Specialty Foods in Frisco is the one place we’ve found that has them. If they aren't in stock, one can be found within a few days. Chris’s is a Louisiana-based company that makes these boudin king cakes (as well as the traditional sweet versions) from scratch in all its Louisiana stores. Order from the website and choose pick-up at the Frisco store and you’ll pay only for the king cake ($29.99) plus tax. If you want it shipped directly to your home, you can pay for that too. Orders ship on Monday Tuesday and Wednesday for delivery on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Cookie Society
9320 Dallas Parkway, No. 160, Frisco, and 5100 Beltline Road, No. 830, AddisonCookie Society is the best society of all societies. Just do everyone a favor and try one of their cookies at either the Frisco or the Addison store. You can also order a box and have it shipped to you. Then you'll get it. The king cake cookie will return in February and be available all month. (But if you ever see the Pop-Tart cookies on the menu, buy as many as you can.)
Copeland’s of New Orleans
1400 Plaza Place, Southlake Since 1983, Copeland’s of New Orleans has been known for its from-scratch recipes with fresh Louisiana ingredients. Al Copeland, the founder of Popeyes, has spent years perfecting recipes reflecting New Orleans cuisine at Copeland’s of New Orleans. His king cake cheesecake is everything you love about the classic cake with a smooth and creamy cheesecake filling. You can order by the slice ($8) or an entire cheesecake ($60).
Doughregarde’s Bake Shop
5625 Village Glen Drive, No. 100 (The Village) Doughregarde’s Bake Shop will have a limited supply of king cakes available for pickup at the pastry counter at the Roundtree Food Hall. The cakes will be there beginning in February, weekends only, leading up to Fat Tuesday. The shop will offer a traditional brown sugar and cinnamon version with cream cheese filling for $30 that serves 10 to 12. Customers are strongly encouraged to pre-order by emailing [email protected] to ensure you get your sweet treat secured.
Haute Sweets Patisserie
10230 E. Northwest Highway (Lake Highlands) and 6959 Arapaho Road, No. 106 (Far North Dallas) Both locations of Haute Sweets Patisserie are taking orders until Feb. 21 for a 10-inch traditional king cake ($35) serving 10–12 people and for mini king cakes ($5 each). If you want to glam up your order, add the Mardi Gras package for $5, which includes Mardi Gras beads and doubloons. Cakes must be ordered in advance as there will be very few, if any, available for walk-in/pick-up. As we get closer to Mardi Gras, look for king cake bread pudding and king cake holes in a cup. Pre-orders will close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 11, so don’t miss out.
Leila Bakery & Cafe
6041 Oram St. (East Dallas)We love this locally-owned and operated East Dallas bakery. Leila Bakery will be accepting pre-orders through Feb. 12 with pick-ups Feb. 17 – 25. Regular-sized king cakes are $45 each, while mini king cakes are $8.50.
PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans
Dallas, Euless, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, McKinney, Frisco and North Richland Hills PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is offering “flavor fit for a king” this Mardi Gras season. If you want to indulge, order the king cake latte (hot or iced). If you’re looking for something “healthy” the king cake protein velvet ice is for you. Another featured drink is the king cake cold brew with sweet cold foam paired with a flaky slice of king cake in cinnamon, cream cheese or praline during the carnival season.
Reverie Bakeshop
980 N. Coit Road, No. 2850, RichardsonReverie Bakeshop, a vegan bakery in Richardson, will have king cakes available for $55 in six different flavors. Each cake yields about 20 servings. Flavors include classic cinnamon, cream cheese, strawberry, vanilla cream, strawberry cream cheese and chocolate cream.
Unrefined Bakery
East Dallas, Frisco, Preston Center, Uptown and Fort Worth Unrefined Bakery offers a healthier but just as tasty version of a king cake. It's made with almond and coconut flour and sweetened with Swerve, a natural, plant-based sweetener based in New Orleans. If you didn’t know it was so nutritious, you would never guess. The appearance and texture are like a regular white cake and it's very moist, almost like a pound cake colliding with a king cake. The 6-inch cakes cost $15.
The Wild Cajun
7358 Winnell Way, North Richland Hills The Wild Cajun has a supply of Cannata’s King Cakes, which is a popular bakery based in Houma, Louisiana, that has been making world-famous king cakes since 1939. Each cake is mixed in-house and filled with love in the form of cinnamon ($40), Bavarian cream ($45), berry royale ($45), snickerdoodle ($45), bananas foster ($49.99) and Ti-Can bourbon pecan ($49.99).
The original cinnamon is baked to perfection and adorned with purple, green and gold sugars. The Bavarian is a classic traditional king cake stuffed with Bavarian cream cheese filling, and the berry royale is stuffed with a berry blend. It’s fruity, carnival-time fun. The snickerdoodle is a two-time winner at the New Orleans King Cake Festival. It has all the sugary and cinnamon flavors combined with Cannata’s signature homemade gooey butter filling. The bananas foster is infused with banana liqueur, caramel gooey butter and Cannata’s smooth banana cream. The Ti-Can Pecan Bourbon is a tipsy and tasty treat with whiskey barrel-aged pecans and gooey butter filling and glazed with bourbon.
Order on the website and pick up your cake in North Richland Hills. The last shipment of cakes is Feb. 17.