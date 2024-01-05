 Girl Scout Cookie Scented Deodorant and Soap is On Shelves Now | Dallas Observer
On My Honor, There's Girl Scout Cookie-Scented Deodorant and Soap

Craving Thin Mints? Ready to soap up?
January 5, 2024
Thin Mint body wash. What a time to be alive. Native
Girl Scout cookies will soon be sold at a folding table near you, but so will a line of personal care products scented with the well-known cookie flavors.

Procter & Gamble, the parent company of Native, has partnered with the Girl Scouts for a new seasonal delight. The "clean personal care company" has already released a limited-edition collection that whiffs of cookies. You can get deodorant, body spray, body wash, shampoo, conditioner or a 2-in-1 combo at Target and Native's online store.

The flavors you'll be able to swipe on and lather up with include:
  • Caramel Coconut: A scent of caramel, coconut and chocolate.
  • Trefoils: Shortbread essence that blends vanilla, lemon and buttercream.
  • Peanut Butter: A medley of peanut butter, vanilla and brown sugar.
  • Lemon: It just smells like lemon, but with a girlish charm.
  • Thin Mints: You can lather up from head to toe in Thin Mints with the body wash, shampoo, conditioner or a 2-in-1.
The deodorants are $13 and the body wash is $9. The shampoo and conditioner are $10 each, or get the 2-in-1 for $10. A box of Girl Scout Cookies is $5.

Girl Scout Cookies are on sale from January through March, depending on your local council's selling season. You can find exactly when and where by using this search tool. There are a dozen flavors this year, and peanut butter patties will still be superior.

A representative of Native told us that none of the profits from the personal care line will go to the Girl Scouts. That's the pits. 
