Dessert

This New Cookie Shop is The Dirtiest in Town and We're Obsessed

Need something warm and indulgent today? Of course you do.
February 14, 2024
Be ready to get your hands dirty.
Be ready to get your hands dirty.
“It’s what’s on the inside that counts” is the slogan of Utah-based cookie chain Dirty Dough, which planted its first roots in North Texas last October. The chain was developed in the summer of 2022 in an Arizona college dorm by accidental entrepreneur Bennett Maxwell, who’s responsible for the chain’s notoriously stuffed cookies. These tasty treats come baked “dirty,” with things like gooey dough, caramels and even a second cookie baked inside.
click to enlarge
It's truly what's on the inside that counts.
Anisha Holla
Since its humble origins, the cookie franchise has expanded throughout the country. Despite the almost jarringly high-calorie count, the chain’s nationwide fans and cult-like following are certainly a testament: it’s what’s on the inside — not the nutrition label — that counts.

A sharp contrast to the cookies, Dirty Dough’s menu is simple and unfussy. There are six standard cookies on the menu with two seasonal flavors rotating every Friday. Cookies can also be ordered blended into a Dirty shake or layered with a Dirty scoop of ice cream. Either way, there’s no doubt: you can taste the gooey, the chunky and the undeniable dirtiness of it all.
click to enlarge
Cold ice cream melts under Dirty Dough's warm cookies.
Anisha Holla
The classic chocolate chip is a good starting place, although even this cookie shop staple is glamorized on the menu here. A crispy outer shell breaks into a center of buttery raw dough, striking an ethereal balance between that crisp cookie texture that crumbles in the mouth and a doughier center that reminds us of sneaking a spoon or two straight from a bowl.

Fancier options include the brookie, a chocolate brownie coating stuffed with a chocolate chip cookie with a melted caramel center. Or the Raspberry Toaster Tart, a classic sugar cookie filled with a core of raspberry jam and topped with icing. Both options bring an almost instant pang of childhood nostalgia.
Order a pack of four for just under $15.
Anisha Holla
The Cookies N Creme is stuffed with Oreo, and the Reverse Cookie is an intriguing but suitable name for a fudgy chocolate cookie that comes wrapped inside a peanut butter cookie topped with peanut butter cups.

Experimentation is further encouraged by Dirty Dough’s weekly offerings, which come in varieties like the Kitchen Sink cookie studded with toffee, pretzel and butterscotch chips, or the Hubby Chubby, a chocolate cookie filled with a gooey peanut butter-chocolate-fudge mixture.

The cookies certainly live up to the name. The fun part is splitting them open to reveal a messy center of half-baked dough or gooey fillings. Our only criticism is that the joint is to-go only, which means biting into a warm, stuffed cookie will have to wait for the car ride back home. Just make sure to grab a couple of napkins on the way out. It doesn’t get much dirtier than this.

Dirty Dough, 4621 W. Park Blvd., Plano. Monday – Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

