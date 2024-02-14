This New Cookie Shop is The Dirtiest in Town and We're Obsessed

“It’s what’s on the inside that counts” is the slogan of Utah-based cookie chain Dirty Dough, which planted its first roots in North Texas last October. The chain was developed in the summer of 2022 in an Arizona college dorm by accidental entrepreneur Bennett Maxwell, who’s responsible for the chain’s notoriously stuffed cookies. These tasty treats come baked “dirty,” with things like gooey dough, caramels and even a second cookie baked inside.
A sharp contrast to the cookies, Dirty Dough’s menu is simple and unfussy. There are six standard cookies on the menu with two seasonal flavors rotating every Friday. Cookies can also be ordered blended into a Dirty shake or layered with a Dirty scoop of ice cream. Either way, there’s no doubt: you can taste the gooey, the chunky and the undeniable dirtiness of it all.
Fancier options include the brookie, a chocolate brownie coating stuffed with a chocolate chip cookie with a melted caramel center. Or the Raspberry Toaster Tart, a classic sugar cookie filled with a core of raspberry jam and topped with icing. Both options bring an almost instant pang of childhood nostalgia.
Experimentation is further encouraged by Dirty Dough’s weekly offerings, which come in varieties like the Kitchen Sink cookie studded with toffee, pretzel and butterscotch chips, or the Hubby Chubby, a chocolate cookie filled with a gooey peanut butter-chocolate-fudge mixture.
The cookies certainly live up to the name. The fun part is splitting them open to reveal a messy center of half-baked dough or gooey fillings. Our only criticism is that the joint is to-go only, which means biting into a warm, stuffed cookie will have to wait for the car ride back home. Just make sure to grab a couple of napkins on the way out. It doesn’t get much dirtier than this.
Dirty Dough, 4621 W. Park Blvd., Plano. Monday – Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.