Cafe 146 in Frisco Serves Up Korean Shaved Ice, Taiyaki and Croffles: Go Hungry

Bingsu, which originated in Korea, is a finely textured milk-based shaved ice that is a creamier sibling to the American snow cone. The treat melts almost instantaneously once it hits the tongue. It’s usually drizzled in syrups and toppings like chocolate, taro and mango. It's the latest Asian dessert craze, and there’s no shortage of cafes and dessert shops in the Dallas area that offer the sweet Korean delicacy. Cafe 146 (previously Gold Snow) in Frisco is the newest addition to the list.
The spot is tucked away adjacent to an old gas station but the inside is cozy and inviting. The walls are bathed in yellow and green with neon signs that hug the back wall. Grab a seat at a table to take in the menu; there are all types of Asian desserts to choose from.
The house special here comes covered in glutinous Korean rice cakes. A high milk-to-water ratio is enough to set the dessert above shaved ice, but not enough to categorize it as ice cream. A fair warning: the East Asian dessert is wildly (and justifiably) addicting.
Cafe 146 also serves taiyaki (two for $4.95), traditional fish-shaped pastries, straight off the press and stuffed with a variety of creams, jellies and custards. Keep track of which flavors you order; waffle fillings like red bean, Nutella or crushed Oreo reveal themselves only after the first bite.
The desserts here are filling, even more so if you're not sharing with a few table mates, you have an extra-large appetite and you're willing to splurge on the world of Korean dessert.
Cafe 146 (formerly, Gold Snow), 6495 Dallas Parkway, Frisco. Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; closed Sunday.