Dessert

Cafe 146 in Frisco Serves Up Korean Shaved Ice, Taiyaki and Croffles: Go Hungry

Cafe 146, formerly Gold Snow, serves a variety of Korean treats including taiyaki and croffles. Our only advice is to take people with you and go hungry.
December 21, 2023
Pair the Bingsu with the signature croffles, coated in caramelized sugar.
Pair the Bingsu with the signature croffles, coated in caramelized sugar. Anisha Holla
Bingsu, which originated in Korea, is a finely textured milk-based shaved ice that is a creamier sibling to the American snow cone. The treat melts almost instantaneously once it hits the tongue. It’s usually drizzled in syrups and toppings like chocolate, taro and mango. It's the latest Asian dessert craze, and there’s no shortage of cafes and dessert shops in the Dallas area that offer the sweet Korean delicacy. Cafe 146 (previously Gold Snow) in Frisco is the newest addition to the list.

The spot is tucked away adjacent to an old gas station but the inside is cozy and inviting. The walls are bathed in yellow and green with neon signs that hug the back wall. Grab a seat at a table to take in the menu; there are all types of Asian desserts to choose from.
The inside has a cozy feeling, despite the odd location.
Anisha Holla
Cafe 146's specialty is, unsurprisingly, Bingsu. Different varieties are categorized on the menu as Gold Snowflakes, spanning American-inspired varieties like an Oreo snowflake and more fruity flavors like mango and taro root. The shaved ice is mixed with vanilla cream and chocolate syrup before being topped off with Oreo crumble, blocks of cheesecake or cubes of mango.

The house special here comes covered in glutinous Korean rice cakes. A high milk-to-water ratio is enough to set the dessert above shaved ice, but not enough to categorize it as ice cream. A fair warning: the East Asian dessert is wildly (and justifiably) addicting.
Taiyakis at Cafe 146 come stuffed with Oreo, Nutella and red bean.
Anisha Holla
Don't skip the croffles here, which are growing in popularity. These small sugary waffles come in a variety of toppings like light cream and crushed Oreos. 

Cafe 146 also serves taiyaki (two for $4.95), traditional fish-shaped pastries, straight off the press and stuffed with a variety of creams, jellies and custards. Keep track of which flavors you order; waffle fillings like red bean, Nutella or crushed Oreo reveal themselves only after the first bite.
Bingsu is drizzled generously with toppings, syrups and powders.
Anisha Holla
Any of the menu’s milk teas, coffees or smoothies offer a refreshing palate-cleanser post-meal. Sip on a creamy house coffee or munch on the Oreo bits scattered inside the blended Oreo smoothie. On your way out, browse through the imported Asian snacks that line the front shelves. Stock up on green tea-flavored Choco Pie, buttery Ace cookies or crunchy Dalgona crisps, recently popularized by Netflix’s hit show, Squid Games.

The desserts here are filling, even more so if you're not sharing with a few table mates, you have an extra-large appetite and you're willing to splurge on the world of Korean dessert.

Cafe 146 (formerly, Gold Snow), 6495 Dallas Parkway, Frisco. Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; closed Sunday.
