Get Ready to Place Your Order for the Best Holiday Pies in Dallas in 2021

BIRD Bakery
7 Highland Park Village
The pies at BIRD Bakery are the perfect solution to round out your Thanksgiving celebrations. Last day to order for Thanksgiving is Nov. 23. If you are not able to preorder, they plan to have some of their pies available for purchase in their store.
Bisous Bisous Patisserie
3700 McKinney Ave., Suite 150 (Uptown)
If pumpkin or apple streusel pies are your thing, Bisous Bisous has your holidays covered. You can place your order online, and the deadline to order for Thanksgiving is 3 p.m. Nov. 21.
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Multiple Locations
As they say, the early bird gets the worm. At Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, the early bird gets more flavor options from which to choose. If you order after Nov. 15, you’ll have six options, all listed on their website.
Emporium Pies
Multiple Locations
For Thanksgiving, whole pies range are $40 - $50. The deadline to order for Thanksgiving is 8 p.m. Nov. 21. They expect to sell out prior to that deadline, so if you snooze, you may lose out on the opportunity to have one of these beauties on your Thanksgiving Day table.
Haywire
1920 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) (Also located in Plano)
Nov 1 - Dec. 22, Haywire is offering its Route 66 Pecan Pie for $45. The last day to order for Thanksgiving is Nov. 19. This pie is also offered at their sister restaurant, The Ranch at Las Colinas, located at 857 W. John Carpenter Freeway in Irving.
Humble: Simply Good Pies
9014 Garland Road (White Rock)
Humble is offering 14 varieties of pies from $35-$45 for Thanksgiving. They have all the usual suspects, but they also have some unique offerings to consider if you want to impress your guests. Deadline to order for Thanksgiving is 8 p.m. Nov. 19.
Ida Claire
5001 Belt Line Road (Addison)
Ida Claire is whipping up some delicious Thanksgiving pies this season. Guests can enjoy bourbon pecan, spiced pumpkin and cherry. Last day to order these pies before Thanksgiving is Monday, Nov. 22.
JudyPie
520 S. Main St. (Grapevine)
If you’re in or around the downtown Grapevine area, be sure to check out JudyPie. They’re offering 6-inch ($15) and 10-inch ($40) pies and the deadline to order for Thanksgiving is Nov. 19 or once they have reached their maximum, whichever comes first.
Leila Bakery & Café
6041 Oram St. (Lower Greenville)
Leila’s Bakery & Café is a quaint boutique bakery in the Lakewood area. They have some amazing options for you to consider for your Thanksgiving festivities. Last day to order for Thanksgiving is November 21st.
Mama’s Daughters' Diner
Multiple Locations
Mama’s Daughters' Diner is a Dallas institution that has been serving the ultimate comfort food for more than 60 years. For Thanksgiving, customers will need to place their orders by 2 p.m. Nov. 23. You will need to call the location of your choice to place your order, and you can find the menu of options available on their website.
Norma’s Café
Multiple Locations
Norma’s has been serving Dallasites since 1956, and their motto is “Life is Short, Eat Dessert First!” Well, okay. If they insist! For Thanksgiving, the deadline to place an order is Nov 18.
Pie Crush Bakery
768 W. Main St. (Coppell Farmer’s Market)
920 S. Harwood St. (Dallas Farmer’s Market)
Pie Crush Bakery is offering a variety of flavors and sizes for Thanksgiving. Orders can be placed online, and you can specify the pickup location. You can order 3-inch tarts, 5-inch mini pies or 9-inch deep-dish pies in a variety of flavors. The deadline to order for Thanksgiving is 5 p.m. Nov. 16.
Piefalootin
2441 Goldfinch Lane (Garland)
Piefalootin will have 10 pie options available for Thanksgiving, and they will keep orders open as long as they can meet the demand. In other words, if you don’t want to make your own pie, order soon.
The Rustic
3656 Howell St. (Dallas)
The Rustic is bringing back its iconic peanut butter pie this holiday season. Last day to order for Thanksgiving is Nov. 24.
Sweet J’s Pies
9125 Diceman Drive (Casa Linda)
Sweet J’s Pies serves their sweet treats in East Dallas, and in 2019, they were recognized by the Observer as Best Pie. (They were called Peckish Pies at the time). For the holidays, they are offering five pie options, $35 each or two for $60. Deadline to order for Thanksgiving is Nov. 19.
Texas Harvest Pie Co.
Keller (Pick-up location will be given once order is placed)
Texas Harvest Pie Co. serves whole pies or their signature Lil’ Texas Pies. They have 27 different pie options for the holidays. They are filling up quickly for Thanksgiving orders but will have the same menu available in December.
Uncle Willie’s Pies
305 N. Hampton Road (DeSoto)
This award-winning, Southern-style bakeshop will be offering its full selection of pies. You can order their pies online, and they cost $25 - $40. You can also order a dozen mini pies (3-inch) for $40. Last day to order is Nov. 19.