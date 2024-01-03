This Hidden Crepe Spot in Plano is a New Guilty Pleasure

click to enlarge The no-frills crepe spot is crafted for to-go orders. Anisha Holla

Watch your crepe being meticulously assembled at the counter.

"Crepe heaven" is perhaps the best way to describe Crepes For U, a hidden-from-sight Plano dessert stand that serves a massive variety of sweet Japanese-style crepes. The spot, which has been open since 2007, is the work of Paul Pokachaipatt, who quit his job as a wine consultant to follow his passion for folding crepes. Inside a Plano Asian market, Jusgo Supermarket, it may be hard to locate but it's worth the effortAdmittedly, we let the 4.9-star promise of friendly customer service, fresh ingredients and notoriously low prices lead the way.The menu has barely changed since Crepes For U opened in Plano. “Everything on the menu is tried and tested by time,” Pokachaipatt says. Crepes are served with unique flavors and playful names, like the Choco Rocco, a hazelnut-chocolate crepe bathed in crunchy chocolate sprinkles, or the red bean folded with red bean paste and topped with green tea ice cream.Beyond the sheer variety, we appreciated the freshness of the menu. Crepes are made behind the glass counter, served with a generous scoop of ice cream and lots of friendly conversation. As Pokachaipatt tells us from behind the crepe counter, fruits are chopped fresh and crepe batter is mixed daily. Order a Blueberry More or Cupid crepe, both of which feature fluffy layers of whipped cream, pocketed with bites of cut fruit.It’s perhaps years of traveling to France that have made the owner and chef an expert in the art of crepe-making. Crepes here boast a uniquely crispy texture, which breaks into a softer crepe batter inside. The freshly baked wraps make an excellent partner to a cold scoop of ice cream (for an extra $1.99), which slowly melts inside.For the quality of crepe, we were especially shocked at the prices, which hover between $6 and $7. They aren’t particularly crafted for sharing, rolled into a dainty conical shape. But you'll have no trouble inhaling one on your own. The thin, light and airy nature of these Japanese-style crepes even makes indulging in several a reasonable ask.“It’s been incredible the amount of support the community has given us since we opened,” Pokachaipatt says. “My favorite part of this thing has to be the customers. My wife asks me when I plan to retire, but one thing that makes it difficult is I won’t get to see them anymore.”Thankfully, for now, closing down isn’t in Pokachaipatt's field of vision. Crepes For U is open seven days a week.