 Crepes For U North of Dallas is a New Guilty Pleasure | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dessert

This Hidden Crepe Spot in Plano is a New Guilty Pleasure

We found a crepe spot that checks all the boxes.
January 3, 2024
Fresh fruit is a central ingredient in most of the crepes here.
Fresh fruit is a central ingredient in most of the crepes here. Anisha Holla
Share this:
"Crepe heaven" is perhaps the best way to describe Crepes For U, a hidden-from-sight Plano dessert stand that serves a massive variety of sweet Japanese-style crepes. The spot, which has been open since 2007, is the work of Paul Pokachaipatt, who quit his job as a wine consultant to follow his passion for folding crepes. Inside a Plano Asian market, Jusgo Supermarket, it may be hard to locate but it's worth the effort

Admittedly, we let the 4.9-star promise of friendly customer service, fresh ingredients and notoriously low prices lead the way.
click to enlarge
The no-frills crepe spot is crafted for to-go orders.
Anisha Holla
The menu has barely changed since Crepes For U opened in Plano. “Everything on the menu is tried and tested by time,” Pokachaipatt says. Crepes are served with unique flavors and playful names, like the Choco Rocco, a hazelnut-chocolate crepe bathed in crunchy chocolate sprinkles, or the red bean folded with red bean paste and topped with green tea ice cream.

Beyond the sheer variety, we appreciated the freshness of the menu. Crepes are made behind the glass counter, served with a generous scoop of ice cream and lots of friendly conversation. As Pokachaipatt tells us from behind the crepe counter, fruits are chopped fresh and crepe batter is mixed daily. Order a Blueberry More or Cupid crepe, both of which feature fluffy layers of whipped cream, pocketed with bites of cut fruit.

It’s perhaps years of traveling to France that have made the owner and chef an expert in the art of crepe-making. Crepes here boast a uniquely crispy texture, which breaks into a softer crepe batter inside. The freshly baked wraps make an excellent partner to a cold scoop of ice cream (for an extra $1.99), which slowly melts inside.

For the quality of crepe, we were especially shocked at the prices, which hover between $6 and $7. They aren’t particularly crafted for sharing, rolled into a dainty conical shape. But you'll have no trouble inhaling one on your own. The thin, light and airy nature of these Japanese-style crepes even makes indulging in several a reasonable ask.
click to enlarge
Watch your crepe being meticulously assembled at the counter.
Anisha Holla
“It’s been incredible the amount of support the community has given us since we opened,” Pokachaipatt says. “My favorite part of this thing has to be the customers. My wife asks me when I plan to retire, but one thing that makes it difficult is I won’t get to see them anymore.”

Thankfully, for now, closing down isn’t in Pokachaipatt's field of vision. Crepes For U is open seven days a week.

Crepes For U, 218 Legacy Dr. (Central Legacy Plaza), Plano. Monday – Thursday, 3:30–8:30 p.m.; Friday, 3:30–9 p.m.; Saturday, 12:30–9 p.m.; Sunday, 12:30–8:30 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending

A Utah-Favorite Cookie Shop Has Arrived in Texas

Openings and Closings

A Utah-Favorite Cookie Shop Has Arrived in Texas

By Anisha Holla
Henry's Majestic Finds a Big New Home in West Dallas

First Look

Henry's Majestic Finds a Big New Home in West Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
6 Bagel Shops Bringing NYC to Big D

Food & Drink News

6 Bagel Shops Bringing NYC to Big D

By Aaren Prody
Sip Without Sacrifice: 16 Dallas Destinations for Flavorful Dry January Mocktails

Drinking

Sip Without Sacrifice: 16 Dallas Destinations for Flavorful Dry January Mocktails

By Angie Quebedeaux
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation