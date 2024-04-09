Cuates Kitchen Proves the American Dream Is Alive and Packed With Flavor

For Carlos Rodriguez, the family business has always been the restaurant business. Rodriguez was born in Veracruz, but his family came to Texas while he was still in school. His mom and aunt worked at the Veracruz Cafe in Oak Cliff, and his father spent time working for David and Jennifer Uygur at Lucia. After graduating high school, Rodriguez worked at a pair of Oak Cliff institutions, starting at Tillman's before moving to Hattie’s, where he learned the restaurant business firsthand.
Then, in 2018, Rodriguez and his twin sister, Carla, impulsively bought a food truck and launched Cuates Kitchen. The food truck built a solid fan base with Mexican fare steeped in the family’s Veracruz roots.
former Modest Rogers space on Fairmount Street in Uptown.
“I wanted more of a second-generation restaurant,” Rodriguez said. “I know banks were kind of struggling and not lending money to small businesses after COVID, because we tried and they didn’t want to work with us.”
By moving into a building that had been a restaurant before, Cuates Kitchen got up and running without a massive bankroll. The Rodriguezes expanded the bar area and plan to spruce up the patio, but all the work has been self-funded so far. Hard work seems to be the Rodriguez family forte, and most impressively, the quality and care that goes into Cuates’ authentic dishes is still on display.
We dropped in for a weekday lunch and found a seat at the bar. The interior is bright and airy, with four seats at the bar and another six tables against one wall. Simple white shiplap walls are the ideal backdrop to colorful art and greenery, as if you dropped into someone's comfy living room.
Mole has different meanings depending on the part of Mexico it comes from, with mole xiqueño from Veracruz traditionally having a heartier and less sweet flavor. Cuates Kitchen’s take is spot on. Tender shredded chicken pairs brilliantly with the mole, smooth in texture, with savory and spicy notes dancing on the tongue. With a simple scoop of rice to the side, we quickly plowed through every bite on the plate.
On another visit for a late dinner, tacos were calling our name, and Cuates can cure most any craving. Nine filings are available, and you can normally mix and match three to an order for $14 — brisket tacos only are sold three for $18. Cuates Kitchen fully embraces the American trend of “Taco Tuesday” and knocks three bucks off a plate of mix-and-match tacos every Tuesday. Lucky us for timing our dinner accordingly, leaving only the difficult decision of picking flavors. The carnitas and barbacoa were fantastic choices, each leaning heavily into traditional flavors, and the housemade corn tortillas are gems. Don’t be swayed by the $1.50 upcharge for the fish taco, as the flaky whitefish, smartly battered and fried, topped with a bright slaw, is worth it.
Another perk of the brick-and-mortar is Cuates Kitchen’s brunch service on Sundays, when traditional brunch favorites star alongside Latin gems. Our plate of chilaquiles ($13) hit all of its marks, possibly because we upgraded from chicken to a delicious conchinita pibil, a Yucantan-style slow-cooked pork sparkling with citrusy and spicy flavor.
Cuates Kitchen remains a family affair. Carlos alternates among the roles of waiter, bartender and cook, while Carla spends most of her time in the kitchen, churning out dishes with their mother. The Rodriguezes' father also works in the restaurant when not at his day job, and Carlos tells us he forbids his father from quitting his regular job in case the restaurant doesn't pan out.
While we understand the pressure of owning and operating your own restaurant, we don't think Rodriguez needs to worry. While certainly not packed on our visits, Cuates Kitchen seems to be doing a steady business and has quickly established itself as a neighborhood favorite. With his parents growing older, Rodriguez mentioned he may switch to takeout only during midweek lunch hours, simply to give him and his family a break.
"This spot has been really ideal for us, and we've been really blessed," Rodriguez says of the switch from food truck to full-service restaurant. Blessings may be one thing, but great restaurants require talent and hard work, and Cuates Kitchen shows off both in equal measures.
Cuates Kitchen is authentic, accessible and affordable — we spent a total of $125 for four meals across three visits — and proof that the American dream still exists, living right in our own backyard.
Cuates Kitchen, 3811 Fairmount St. Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 5–9 p.m; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.