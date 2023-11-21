Via Triozzi: The Italian Restaurant Dallas Craves

“Looking for an Italian restaurant tonight with great ambiance with a full bar,” the message from my friend began. “Doesn't need to be the most expensive in town but we're totally willing to spend money tonight. Decent parking a plus!”
Part of the nature of the job of a restaurant critic is to get pinged for recommendations. Call it an occupational hazard. Innocuous as it seems, this particular message from my friend asks for a lot. Let's put aside the requests for parking and price point because nothing seems to inflame the opinions of Dallas diners more than our city's apparent deficiency in great Italian restaurants.
Contrary to popular belief, Dallas does offer some gems, but not all of them fit my friend's requirements. Lucia is a winner, but even if a last-minute reservation existed, easy parking would not. Spots like The Charles, Nonna or La Stella Cucina Verace might blow the budget. Barsotti’s or Partenope are excellent but skew to the casual end of the spectrum. Fortunately, I had just visited a new Italian place in Dallas that checks all the boxes.
17 years in the making. Hutchinson may not have specifically had my friend in mind, but with Via Triozzi, she has created the Italian restaurant that many in Dallas have long craved.
Via Triozzi is named for a street in Scandicci, Italy, a town in the hills near Florence, where Hutchinson lived in a 15th-century villa while completing a culinary program. Inspired by Hutchinson’s time abroad, Via Triozzi oozes veritable charm. From the sidewalk, large windows offer a view into a small room where pasta is made on marble counters and left to hang from racks above. Step inside past the host stand and take in the space. Soaring ceilings are adorned with tin pressings. The bar is finished in light wood tones, backed by sage green shelves that feel like a stylistic homage to an olive orchard. The dining room is just as welcoming, with cozy booths along each wall, the mood set in a blend of stucco and exposed brick that feels as if you’ve been teleported to the Old Country.
Of course, there are wines, and Via Triozzi's wine list is generous with offerings by the glass or the bottle, as well as a trio of house wines that are served by the glass, half or full carafe. Reds rightfully outnumber whites almost two to one, with a modest selection of rosé and sparkling wines, should the mood strike. Via Triozzi’s full bar also creates a selection of cocktails. We tried the Signoro Fico ($14), a unique blend of bourbon, Galliano, lemon and balsamic-infused fig that was so delicious we ordered a second one without hesitation.
Often, great Italian is equated with great pasta, and here, Via Triozzi excels. On one visit, a seasonal ravioli ($25) was filled with butternut squash and served in a rich brown butter sauce that was everything you could desire in a fall pasta dish. For another entree option, cacio e pepe ($22) is brilliantly simple, the thick strands of spaghetti perfectly cooked, pepper and cheese equally balanced.
We ended one of our meals with a marvelous tiramisu ($12), sized for two. It’s an iconic Italian dessert, and Via Triozzi nails the compulsory portion of the program with style. On a second visit we wanted to try the cannoli but at the end of our meal, our server deposited our check, never to be seen again. After waiting several minutes, we reluctantly put our credit card on the table, and another server appeared shortly to settle our bill.
That service misstep was an outlier, however, as almost every other interaction with staff was more than pleasant — helpful and attentive when needed. And on most evenings, you can find Hutchinson herself mingling at the bar and in the dining room, answering questions and delivering dishes.
It feels on theme that Hutchinson herself is everywhere in the restaurant during service, overseeing every detail to make sure her guests are doted upon, as an Italian mother would tend to her own family. Via Triozzi is her passion, almost two decades in the making, so it’s only natural that she wants every detail to be tended to, her pride in ownership on full display. It’s that attention to detail that’s given Dallas an Italian restaurant that we can all be proud of, too.
Via Triozzi, 1806 Greenville Ave. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5 –10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 5–11 p.m.; Sunday, 5–9 p.m. Closed Tuesday