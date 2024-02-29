The Heritage Table Is a Southern Farm-to-Table Charmer in Frisco

The pandemic of 2020 wasn’t kind to many businesses, and Vana’s establishment was no exception. He was forced to shutter The Heritage Table, and in its place opened a pop-up sandwich establishment called “The Impractical Sandwich”. The pop-up allowed Vana to prioritize the safety and welfare of his guests and employees, albeit at the cost of the restaurant.
As restrictions eased in 2021, The Heritage Table reopened but without the breakfast and lunch service. In its new iteration, The Heritage Table serves dinner only while retaining the same hyper-focused attention to locally sourced ingredients that defined the menu.
We’ve been long overdue to return, and Vana’s recent nomination as a semifinalist for Texas’ best chef from the James Beard Foundation only highlighted our delinquency. In our return visits, we have learned that Vana’s accolades are well-deserved and The Heritage Table has rightly resumed its place among the best farm-to-table restaurants in the area.
Nothing Wasted, All Delicious
As part of the reopening, Vana has focused his team on using all parts of each animal and plant that comes through the kitchen, and no dish exemplifies this focus better than The Whole Beast ($32). If ramen were made in the South, we imagine it would look a lot like this. The dish's flavor profile varies with the seasons; in the current version, the bowl contains chunks of smoked dark meat chicken, house-made chicken meatballs and chopped wagyu flatiron steak. The proteins lay atop a base of thick noodles and are topped with braised greens, a pickled egg and kimchi fermented in house. When it arrives, your server will pour the fortified broth over the dish tableside. It's a medley of rich flavors and textures that never hits a wrong note on the tongue.
On our first visit, we began with a first course of fried green tomatoes ($14). The Heritage Table’s interpretation on this Southern classic is spot on and brilliantly executed. Five large tomato slices were perfectly ripe, firm yet tender and encased in a crispy batter that never became soggy. The discs are plated on a bed of red pepper remoulade that you’ll find yourself scraping up with your fork for more of the taste. The tomatoes were so good that we couldn’t resist ordering them again on a second visit. The tomatoes were slightly smaller on the next go around, but there were more to an order and still at peak ripeness.
Service and Sweets With Southern Charm
Helpful service details like splitting our salad were the norm on both of our visits, and the staff was happy to make recommendations about their menu favorites. If there was a gripe to be had, it's with the occasional delay between ordering a dish or a drink from the bar and the order coming to the table, but we’re reaching here; just think of things working at a relaxed Southern pace and enjoy the company of your dining companion instead of watching the clock.
After The Heritage Table closed its doors during the 2020 pandemic, we dropped it from our list of the area's top restaurants. But under Vana's guidance, The Heritage Table is back on top of its game, offering true farm-to-table goodness draped in the charm and casual elegance of a distinguished Southern gentleman. Vana's James Beard nomination is well-earned, and The Heritage Table belongs in any discussion among the area's best dining establishments.
The Heritage Table, 7110 Main St., Frisco. Sunday – Wednesday, 5–9 p.m; Thursday – Saturday, 5–10 p.m.