2024 James Beard Award Semifinalists Include 8 Dallas-Area Spots

The annual James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the world of food. The list of 2024 semifinalists, released today, included eight local spots, down from 15 last year. Last year six nominees made it out of the semifinals to actual nominee status. That said, it's been quite a while since anyone in Dallas has taken home an award.However, there are some repeats this year including Lucia, La Casita Bakeshop and three in the Best Chef Texas category. Here's a breakdown.Jennifer Uygur, the other half of Lucia, has received five previous semifinalist nominations for Best Chef (2014–17, 2019). Last year, Lucia was nominated for Outstanding Chef.Maricsa Trejo's blossoming bakery in Richardson has made the semifinals for the second year in a row.Gemma updated its menu this year, but the restaurant is still a cozy neighborhood gem. In 2022, Gemma's sister restaurant, Sachet, was a semifinalist for its Outstanding Wine Program.Misti Norris, Petra & the BeastAnastacia Quiñones-Pittman, JoséRegino Rojas, PurépechaArnulfo Sánchez III, Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-QRich Vana, The Heritage TableThis makes three semifinalist nods for chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of José, and six for Regino Rojas of Purépecha; previous nominations include Best Chef (2018–20, 2022) and Best Chef Texas in (2023, 2024). Misti Norris was also nominated in 2020 and 2022, and for Rising Star in 2016.This is the first nomination for Arnulfo Sanchez III at Vaqueros in Grapevine , which wrote about in "The 20 Best Texas Barbecue Restaurants From the New Generation." Sanchez recently partnered with M Crowd, the parent company of Mi Cocina, for a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Allen coming this spring. For now, you can find their food truck at Hop and Sting Brewery in Grapevine.This is also the first nomination for Rich Vana at The Heritage Table , a farm-to-table, locally sourced restaurant in Frisco.Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast, SpringTavel Bristol-Joseph, Canje, AustinEmmanuel Chavez, Tatemó, HoustonMark Clayton, Squable, HoustonChristopher Cullum, Cullum’s Attaboy, San AntonioVictoria Elizondo, Cochinita and Co., HoustonGeoff Ellis, Mum Foods Smokehouse & Delicatessen, AustinAlexandra Gates, Cochineal, MarfaJoseph Gomez, Con Todo, AustinAndrew Ho, Andrew Samia and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ, San AntonioJennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter, San AntonioTracy Malechek-Ezekiel, Birdie's, AustinEmiliano Marentes, Elemi, El PasoFermín Nuñez, Suerte, AustinAna Liz Pulido, Ana Liz Taqueria, MissionSee the full list of semifinalists on the James Beard website