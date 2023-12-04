 Taste-Tested: Twinkle Donuts North of Dallas | Dallas Observer
Twinkle Donuts in The Colony: A Story of Milk Buns, Fritters and a Glazed Wonderland

This post should come with a warning ... because it'll be hard not to get doughnuts after seeing these. Sorry not sorry.
December 4, 2023
Twinkle Donuts is another in the growing list of amazing doughnut pushers in North Texas.
Alexis Castillo
Twinkle Donuts in The Colony recently popped up on our radar, another player in the ever-expanding local doughnut parade. Angela Choi and her husband, Justin Eom, opened this spot in September 2019 and boast of a “DELICIOUS” menu.

We thought we needed to check out that all-caps proclamation.

“At Twinkle, you can get a beautiful, amazing doughnut,” Choi says. “But we also have all the O.G. flavors that perfectly hit the spot.”

The line here was long when we visited, but it moved quickly. So do the doughnuts. It's recommended you arrive before 9 a.m. to get the best selection.

Twinkle’s flavors are ever-changing, with something new every week. They also carry gluten-free options and serve Oak Cliff Coffee Roaster drinks for your caffeine needs.

So, what’s on the menu? A lot. We didn’t order the whole menu but gave it a good shot. Enough to concern a toddler-aged patron who, with big eyes commented, “I can’t eat all those doughnuts.”

You have no idea the lengths we’re willing to go for journalistic research, kid.
The milk buns are the most popular doughnuts here — for good reason.
Alexis Castillo
Yes, doughnuts are notoriously sweet items, but there are variations. For this review, we’ll use a “sweetness meter” alongside the findings.

We started with the most popular items on the menu: the milk buns. We tried two variations, beginning with strawberry, standing tall with a fluffy filling, almost like a whipped pudding. It tastes just like strawberry ice cream, while the doughnut tastes a bit like a fried tres leches cake.

The plain milk bun was just as tasty, sprinkled with powdered sugar like its strawberry-flavored counterpart. (Both doughnuts get a 9/10 on the sweetness meter.)
The red velvet in the background is spot-on in the flavor department.
Alexis Castillo
The red velvet doughnut is redder than Taylor Swift’s 2012 Era and has the classic red velvet flavor, with a light glaze on the exterior. (7/10 on the sweetness meter.)

Meet the apple fritter and caramel-drenched square doughnut.
Alexis Castillo
Next up was the apple fritter with chunks of Granny Smith apples. It has a crunchy exterior and a warm, moist center. (7.5/10 on the sweetness meter.)

If you’re a caramel lover, this doughnut is for you. The square-shaped doughnut is drenched in caramel — it's a wonderland. (She gets a 10/10 on the sweetness meter.)
The fruit cronut.
Alexis Castillo
Another favorite here is the fruit cronut, which resembles a croissant more than a traditional doughnut. While the breading is sweet, the fruit on top is a tart garnish covered in a sugar glaze. Sure, the fruit cronut sounds like a candyland, but compared to other items on the menu, this baby gets a 4/10 on the sweetness meter.

Gluten-Free Options

Five gluten-free sweets are sold exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays, but are available on weekdays through pre-orders.

The matcha strawberry doughnut is encased in green matcha powder, topped with crunchy white sprinkles and a freeze-dried strawberry to garnish. (This chlorophyll-colored friend gets 4/10 on the sweetness meter.)

The maple-cinnamon-sugar doughnut packs a hell of a punch. This doughnut is a great alternative for those who seek pancakes with maple syrup but are wary of that infamous waffle-house violence. (8.5/10 on the sweetness meter.)
Twinkle also has gluten-free doughnuts.
Alexis Castillo
The glazed gluten-free doughnut had no major flavor combinations, other than simply tasty. It has a cake-like consistency and is crazy soft. Yet, no gluten: What sorcery is this? (It gets a 5/10 on the sweetness meter.)

Although The Colony is a bit of a hike from Dallas proper, it's well worth the trip. Order big. If anyone says anything, tell them it's for research. Perhaps you, too, can inspire a child to pursue journalism.

Twinkle Donuts, 5401 S. Colony Blvd., The Colony. Tuesday – Friday, 6 a.m. – noon; Saturday – Sunday, 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Closed Mondays.
