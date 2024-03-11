 Voodoo Brewing Co. Opens Cajun-Inspired Plano Location | Dallas Observer
First Look

Voodoo Brewing Co. is a National Franchise With a Local Twist in Plano

The Pennsylvania-based brewpub is making a personalized splash in Plano.
March 11, 2024
Voodoo Brewing Co. in Plano has dozens of options for drinks, including Strawberry Lager and Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer.
Voodoo Brewing Co. in Plano has dozens of options for drinks, including Strawberry Lager and Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer. Carly May Gravley
Pennsylvania-based brewpub Voodoo Brew Co. opened its third Texas location in Plano on Friday. In addition to dozens of options for beers, seltzers and cocktails, the new location in downtown Plano serves a solid selection of bar fare, including pizza, sandwiches and snackish appetizers.

We popped in on opening day, which was admittedly a mistake on our end. The space was packed with people who shared our curiosity, and it was standing room only by the time we arrived. Since we were unable to order any food, we ordered a couple of drinks and took the opportunity to soak in the atmosphere.

We holed up in a corner, sipping on both Watermelon Lemonade seltzer and Strawberry Lager. The lager was solid, and the seltzer exceeded expectations. Seltzers tend to have a bad reputation for having only a whisper of a memory of fruit flavor, but the Watermelon Lemonade had a strong and refreshing taste.
click to enlarge A stricking mural created by local artist Andrea Holmes of a stylized train crossing a desert.
This striking mural was created by local artist Andrea Holmes.
Carly May Gravley
Voodoo Brewing Co.’s model encourages its franchisees to put their own spin on their locations and that was immediately apparent at the Plano location. The first thing your eye is drawn to is a colorful and surreal mural by local artist Andrea Holmes, which presents skeletons, tigers and crawdads aboard a train in the desert. The menu offers Cajun-inspired additions like boudin balls and hush puppies along with the pizza and burgers seen at most locations.

Voodoo is a serviceable spot to hang around and have a drink with friends, but we were still wanted to check out the menu and sit-down experience so we returned for round two a couple of days later.

Sunday night was moderately busy, but we were still able to place our order and find a seat immediately. As we sat down at around 7:45 p.m., we were informed that the kitchen would be closing in 15 minutes, an hour before the 9:00 closing time.

As former service workers, we respected the hell out of this and have to give props to a business that cares more about letting its staff out on time than kowtowing to people who think it’s okay to roll in and loiter at the end of the day.
click to enlarge The blue sapphire cocktail and pineapple cider are a few more options on Voodoo Brewing Co.'s drink menu.
The blue sapphire cocktail and pineapple cider are a few more options on Voodoo Brewing Co.'s drink menu.
Carly May Gravley
An obvious perk of spreading our experience over two visits was the chance to try more drinks without going overboard. On Sunday, we ordered a Blue Sapphire cocktail (Big Springs Spirits vodka, strawberry, blackberry, blue spirulina and lime juice) and a Pineapple Cider. With the four drinks we tried, Voodoo Brewing Co. has a flawless track record.

The best pairing for boozy drinks, in our humble opinion, is snacks and pizza. We ordered the Giant Pub Pretzel (served with a signature beer cheese and a tangy house beer mustard) and Fried Mac and Cheese Balls. The mac and cheese balls had a flavorful batter that complemented the gooey cheese, and the pretzel had the perfect amount of salt and moisture. Any soft pretzel enthusiast can attest to how tricky this balance is.

The crust for Voodoo’s pizza, in another sweet, local twist, is provided by Bread Street Boys, a bakery in Plano. The crust is airy and chewy, but still firm and not overly doughy. The ingredient ratio is ideal for those who like their pizza on the saucy side.
click to enlarge Mac and cheese balls and giant soft pretzels at Voodoo Brewing in Plano
The mac and cheese balls and giant soft pretzels are some of the solid bar bites.
Carly May Gravley
The pizza gets additional credit for originality. Flavors include “Voo-Dill Pickle,” a pickle and pesto creation you’d be hard-pressed to find at your average pizzeria. The “Big Easy Cheesy” isn’t your mom’s cheese pizza, either, substituting traditional pizza sauce for roasted garlic pesto.

But basic customers need not fret: there is a build-your-own “Voodoo-It-Yourself” option.

Voodoo Brewing Co. is a welcome addition to downtown Plano, and we’ll back to Voodoo it again as soon as possible.

Voodoo Brewing Co., 1001 14th St., No. 500, Plano, Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
