Food & Drink News Juicy Seafood & Bar Is a Seafood Lover's Haven If you enjoy food that swims, we've found your place. By Nick Reynolds March 11, 2024

Juicy Seafood & Bar, with three locations locally (Dallas, Mesquite and Cedar Hill), boasts an abundance of market-priced seafood selections by the pound. Shrimp, king and snow crab legs, Dungeness crab, crawfish, green and black mussels, lobster tails, baby octopus and clams (all of which you can have seasoned the way you want it: Cajun, lemon pepper or garlic). Each order comes with corn and potatoes.



If you prefer your seafood battered and fried, they’ve got you covered. Fried shrimp, tilapia, catfish, soft-shell crab and oyster baskets (you can have these in Po Boy form, too) are all on the menu. These fried baskets ($14 and up, depending on the basket and add-ons) come with your choice of plain ole French fries, sweet potato fries, Cajun fries or onion rings.



Appetizers include raw and steamed oysters, fried crab claws and calamari. Soups and stews at Juicy Seafood and Bar are New England clam chowder and gumbo. Salads range from traditional Ceasar salads to shrimp salads.



We dropped in for lunch recently at the Cedar Hill location to have a look. The dining room is spacious (with plenty of seating) and includes a full-service bar. The interior decorating was – well, busy. Not in a bad way, though. Juicy Seafood and Bar has a fun vibe to it.



Since it was lunch hour, we opted for a couple of fried baskets. The first was a simple fried catfish basket with Cajun-seasoned French fries ($15).; it comes with four catfish filets to a basket. The filets were breaded nicely, and the fish cooked perfectly. Fries are easy to get burned out on (



Our second order was a basket of fried oysters with onion rings ($16) with cocktail sauce. Again, the battered and golden-fried coating shined, and the oysters were fresh. The onion rings are standard.



With its wide range of seafood selections, Juicy Seafood & Bar is a worthy candidate to consider when you find yourself lusting for seafood. There are also daily specials. For example, on Tuesday get a half-pound each of crawfish, shrimp, and snow crab (with corn and potatoes on the side) for $31.99. Hell of a deal. You can find the rest of the daily special details on the website.



Juicy Seafood & Bar, Sunday – Thursday, noon – 10:00 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, noon – 10:30 p.m. Seafood aficionados: Add Juicy Seafood & Bar to your list. Because if it swims – Juicy Seafood & Bar has it.