Local Baker Brings Specialty Cream Pies to Frisco

April 24, 2024
Try weekly rotating flavors like the peach almond or butterscotch cream pie.
Julia Hendricks of Frisco is on a mission to introduce her “atypical cream pies” to North Texas, with her new rotating pie shop, The Pie Dish in Frisco. The small, to-go-only store, which opened late in 2023, was born from Hendricks’ deep-seated passion for baking, which she now hopes to turn into a lifestyle.

“My passion for baking started with my grandma,” the longtime baker recalls, gesturing towards a cherished photo of the two on the bakery’s back wall. “She’s the one who first taught me the tips and tricks. From there, my interest naturally grew.”

But it was her experimentation with cream pies for family gatherings that truly ignited Hendricks’ culinary creativity.

"I always gravitated towards crafting unconventional cream pies, rather than the traditional ones," she recalls. "And they never failed to impress my family.”

That support from family and friends pushed Hendricks to take a leap of faith, leaving her job in biomedical data to open her pie shop.

“I hated talking about my job, but found that I could talk about pies for hours on end. That’s when I knew where my real passion was,” she says.
The to-go-only spot is simple and quaint.
The pie shop operates on a rotating menu of “anything-but-normal” cream pies, all crafted by Hendricks herself each morning. A few menu staples — like the chocolate peanut butter cream and cocoa mocha cream — stay put on the menu, but others are subject to weekly and seasonal rotations.

“There’s a lot of pie shops around,” she points out. “But I really wanted to introduce some new, innovative flavors to the Dallas pie scene.”

Pies retail at $35 for the full 9-inch size, but we suggest you order miniature ($5) sizes so you can sample a variety to find your favorite. Twenty-dollar sampler packs allow you to mix and match four of the shop's weekly flavors.
Order a box of miniature pies for the road.
We started with a Nutella banana cream pie, crafted with a fluffy layer of banana cream atop a denser layer of Nutella spread. The "cocoa mocha" almost resembles a tiramisu but in pie form, layered with a rich chocolate filling and whipped coffee cream.

Every pie we tried was fresh, light and distinguished by the signature melt-in-your-mouth cream that graces each. But the show-stopper of our visit was the butterscotch pie, boasting notes of toffee, caramel and salted butter in its cream topping. All pies have a thick brown sugar crust, which provides a satisfying crunch to each bite.
The strawberry-vanilla cream pie, adorned in dried strawberries.
Portions are modest, but we view it as an invitation to return and try more of the pie shop’s latest offerings. Much like the baker behind it, The Pie Dish seems to be keen on constant innovation.

The Pie Dish, 7967 Custer Road, No. 200, Frisco. Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
