Local Baker Brings Specialty Cream Pies to Frisco

Julia Hendricks of Frisco is on a mission to introduce her “atypical cream pies” to North Texas, with her new rotating pie shop, The Pie Dish in Frisco. The small, to-go-only store, which opened late in 2023, was born from Hendricks’ deep-seated passion for baking, which she now hopes to turn into a lifestyle.
“My passion for baking started with my grandma,” the longtime baker recalls, gesturing towards a cherished photo of the two on the bakery’s back wall. “She’s the one who first taught me the tips and tricks. From there, my interest naturally grew.”
But it was her experimentation with cream pies for family gatherings that truly ignited Hendricks’ culinary creativity.
"I always gravitated towards crafting unconventional cream pies, rather than the traditional ones," she recalls. "And they never failed to impress my family.”
That support from family and friends pushed Hendricks to take a leap of faith, leaving her job in biomedical data to open her pie shop.
“I hated talking about my job, but found that I could talk about pies for hours on end. That’s when I knew where my real passion was,” she says.
“There’s a lot of pie shops around,” she points out. “But I really wanted to introduce some new, innovative flavors to the Dallas pie scene.”
Pies retail at $35 for the full 9-inch size, but we suggest you order miniature ($5) sizes so you can sample a variety to find your favorite. Twenty-dollar sampler packs allow you to mix and match four of the shop's weekly flavors.
Every pie we tried was fresh, light and distinguished by the signature melt-in-your-mouth cream that graces each. But the show-stopper of our visit was the butterscotch pie, boasting notes of toffee, caramel and salted butter in its cream topping. All pies have a thick brown sugar crust, which provides a satisfying crunch to each bite.
The Pie Dish, 7967 Custer Road, No. 200, Frisco. Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.