First Look: Khao Horm Thai Aims To Create Comfort Food and Comfort Aromas

Scent and aroma, perhaps more than any other sensory input, can hold strong connections to memory, evoking scenes and events from childhood both good and bad. The scent of your grandmother’s perfume, the smell of a freshly-mowed baseball field or a newly-opened 64-pack of Crayola crayons can be powerful triggers to nostalgic memories. But food aromas are probably the most powerful scent of all; their strong associations easily conjure up warm and happy recollections of days past.
Chocolate chip cookies baking in the oven, for example, can recall cold and cozy winter mornings from childhood, or the aroma of Sunday gravy slowly cooking on the stove might remind one of family dinners once held without a cellphone in sight. Comfort foods, it would seem, start as comfort aromas whose familiar and calming scents can echo happy memories from the past.
Khao Horm Thai, has been open for about four months and hopes to capture the familiarity and comfort of a home-cooked family meal that the smell of fragrant rice invokes in many.
Khao Horm Thai's menu lists favorites like pad see ew, pad woon sen, pad kee mow, as well as something called “white pad Tha,i” which sounds intriguing, as well as the stir-fries and green, yellow and red curries one expects at Thai restaurants. Tom yum and tom kha soups also make an appearance, along with khao soi, a style of soup from Northern Thailand.
If good food and its corresponding aromas have any power at all, then we think that Khao Horm Thai has a good shot at creating future nostalgic food memories and should be successful. It only makes scents.
2525 Inwood Road, No. 123. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 9 p.m.