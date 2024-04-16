The Buzz Over Beehive in Downtown Dallas

The upscale cocktail lounge Beehive has been riding the social media frenzy for the last few months, attracting diners and bar-goers alike for its royal interiors, creative cocktails and classy bar bites. Alcohol-infused boba, beehive-shaped chocolates and an unusual fixation on cotton-candy-topped drinks brought us through the front door recently.
As we say for many of our food adventures: Instagram made us do it.
We see the reason behind the buzz. Behind an unassuming exterior, the entrance unfolds into a chic chandelier-adorned lounge, dressed in royal blue lounge chairs and bathed in elegant lighting. Soft neon hues cast a pink glow on flower-decked walls, while whimsical neon signs such as the ‘No Money No Honey,’ beckon for impromptu selfies.
The picturesque theme extends to the menu as well. The food selection defies categorization, with smaller plates ranging from Asian-influenced bao buns or lemongrass tofu bites to French onion soup layered with melted provolone cheese.
Beehive’s cocktail menu, which is full of puns, has options like the Downtown Buzz, an orange and passion fruit drink dotted with bursting boba. The royally blue-tinted Bee Naughty Spritz has pomegranate seeds for a satisfying crunch. Indulge in the Bumble Bee cocktail, a flute of champagne topped with cotton candy to dip into the drink. A bright pink hibiscus vodka goes by Bee Cool.
From bee-themed nomenclature to sophisticated decor and extravagant presentation, it’s clear why Beehive has become a go-to social media destination for a couple of cocktails or bar bites with friends.
Just remember. The mantra here is clear: phone eats (and drinks) first.
Beehive, 1514 Elm St. Monday – Wednesday, 2–10:30 p.m.; Thursday, 2–11 p.m.; Friday, 2 p.m. – midnight; Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.