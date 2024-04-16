 Downtown Dallas' Beehive Cocktail Lounge and Restaurant: First Look | Dallas Observer
The Buzz Over Beehive in Downtown Dallas

We checked out all the buzz over downtown's Beehive.
April 16, 2024
The alcohol-infused boba at Beehive is a must-try.
The alcohol-infused boba at Beehive is a must-try. Anisha Holla
The upscale cocktail lounge Beehive has been riding the social media frenzy for the last few months, attracting diners and bar-goers alike for its royal interiors, creative cocktails and classy bar bites. Alcohol-infused boba, beehive-shaped chocolates and an unusual fixation on cotton-candy-topped drinks brought us through the front door recently.

As we say for many of our food adventures: Instagram made us do it.
click to enlarge
Chandelier lighting adds an inviting sophistication to the dining room.
Anisha Holla

We see the reason behind the buzz. Behind an unassuming exterior, the entrance unfolds into a chic chandelier-adorned lounge, dressed in royal blue lounge chairs and bathed in elegant lighting. Soft neon hues cast a pink glow on flower-decked walls, while whimsical neon signs such as the ‘No Money No Honey,’ beckon for impromptu selfies.

The picturesque theme extends to the menu as well. The food selection defies categorization, with smaller plates ranging from Asian-influenced bao buns or lemongrass tofu bites to French onion soup layered with melted provolone cheese.
click to enlarge garlic noodles at Beehive.
Garlic noodles are artfully plated and quite the comfort dish.
Anisha Holla
Even straightforward plates like the tomato burrata salad, artfully arranged into a floral pattern with basil leaves and cherry tomatoes, and the garlic pasta, glazed in shiny garlic butter and sprinkled with herbs, serve as perfect models for the camera. Burgers are garnished with mini pickles, steaks are topped with honeycomb-shaped ornaments and lamb chops are circled by fresh rosemary sprigs. Finish off with the dessert flight, a sampler tower of desserts crowned with a pink cloud of cotton candy, but not before capturing the visual feat on your phone.
click to enlarge
French onion soup.
Anisha Holla
On weekends, Beehive also offers a brunch menu, with unique plates like French toast blanketed in a colorful spread of fresh fruit. Pandan coconut pancakes are tinted a vibrant shade of green. A plate of beignets comes dusted in powdered sugar with a seasonal fruit topping.

Beehive’s cocktail menu, which is full of puns, has options like the Downtown Buzz, an orange and passion fruit drink dotted with bursting boba. The royally blue-tinted Bee Naughty Spritz has pomegranate seeds for a satisfying crunch. Indulge in the Bumble Bee cocktail, a flute of champagne topped with cotton candy to dip into the drink. A bright pink hibiscus vodka goes by Bee Cool.

From bee-themed nomenclature to sophisticated decor and extravagant presentation, it’s clear why Beehive has become a go-to social media destination for a couple of cocktails or bar bites with friends.

Just remember. The mantra here is clear: phone eats (and drinks) first.

Beehive, 1514 Elm St. Monday – Wednesday, 2–10:30 p.m.; Thursday, 2–11 p.m.; Friday, 2 p.m. – midnight; Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. 
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
