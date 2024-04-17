 Bloom Lounge in Plano Serves the Fluffiest Pancakes in North Texas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look: A Brunch Spot With the Fluffiest Pancakes in North Texas

These pancakes, though ...
April 17, 2024
Tres Leches pancakes float in a pool of condensed milk.
Tres Leches pancakes float in a pool of condensed milk. Anisha Holla
Share this:
A trendy new restaurant-cafe, The Bloom Lounge, opened its doors in East Plano earlier this year. It's known best for its Instagrammable interiors, over-the-top brunch and gigantic stacks of unusually fluffy pancakes. The cafe, adorned with floral motifs on its ceilings, walls and doors, is the creative child of Jorge Saab, the serial entrepreneur who also owns the 8-year-old Rum Cake Factory next door.

First finding success with his moist and buttery rum-cakes-by-the-slice, Saab decided last year to expand his product line from simple rum cakes into the “range of creative and flavorful dishes” available at The Bloom Lounge.
click to enlarge bloom lounge in plano
The Bloom Lounge comes from Jorge Saab, who also owns the Rum Cake Factory next door.
Anisha Holla
While the higher-end dining spot is open morning to night on most days, the most popular meal here is brunch. For a savory indulgence order one of Bloom Lounge’s brunch omelets mixed with Swiss cheese and topped with sautéed mushrooms. The Spanish omelet brims with dried tomatoes and sausage. Eggs Benedict come layered in a sheet of melted mozzarella. But the Turkish eggs caught our attention: two poached eggs float atop a tangy garlic yogurt sauce.
Turkish eggs are served with three slices of garlic crostini.
Anisha Holla
But much to our surprise (and admittedly, delight), the sweet half of the menu overtakes its savory counterpart in both size and variety. The photogenic plate of red velvet waffles makes a good start, drizzled in a mildly sweet cream cheese chantilly. Or pick from any of the cafe’s shareable French toasts, with overdressed options like the Nutella-stuffed version or simpler platings like the classic French toast, garnished sparingly with berries and cinnamon-maple syrup.

However, pancakes reign as the indulgence of choice for most customers. There are four flavors of the cake-style delights. The monstrous iterations of the classic breakfast are cooked extra fluffy and stacked in trios with generous layers of cream in between. Dive into a stack of the tres leches flavor, which comes soaked in sweet condensed milk and topped with housemade whipped cream. Any of the pancake options make for a sinful brunch of epic proportions.
click to enlarge
Grab a seat inside the dining room, laced with floral motifs.
Anisha Holla
The lunch and dinner menus are dotted with eclectic options like the Argentinian barbecue ($38.95) and Bolognese pappardelle ($19.95). Soups, salads and appetizers all span different geographical influences from lobster bisque to an Asian salad. A full-service bar offers options ranging from brunch mimosas to dinnertime sangrias and martinis.

Prices are on the higher end here, both for brunch and for lunch and dinner. A stack of tres leches pancakes will set you back about $20. But to dine beneath crystal chandeliers, within flower-blanketed walls and accompanied by a giant plate of tiramisu pancakes, we think it might be a worthy splurge.

The Bloom Lounge, 6145 Windhaven Parkway, Plano. Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Monday.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla
The Buzz Over Beehive in Downtown Dallas

Cocktails & Spirits

The Buzz Over Beehive in Downtown Dallas

By Anisha Holla
Cafe Frida Puts a Crafty, Caffeinated Twist on the Speakeasy Trend

Coffee

Cafe Frida Puts a Crafty, Caffeinated Twist on the Speakeasy Trend

By Carly May Gravley
Scottie Scheffler Parties at Dallas Dive Bar After Second Masters Win

Food & Drink News

Scottie Scheffler Parties at Dallas Dive Bar After Second Masters Win

By Patrick Williams
It's Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's

Food & Drink News

It's Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation