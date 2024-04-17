First Look: A Brunch Spot With the Fluffiest Pancakes in North Texas

A trendy new restaurant-cafe, The Bloom Lounge, opened its doors in East Plano earlier this year. It's known best for its Instagrammable interiors, over-the-top brunch and gigantic stacks of unusually fluffy pancakes. The cafe, adorned with floral motifs on its ceilings, walls and doors, is the creative child of Jorge Saab, the serial entrepreneur who also owns the 8-year-old Rum Cake Factory next door.
First finding success with his moist and buttery rum-cakes-by-the-slice, Saab decided last year to expand his product line from simple rum cakes into the “range of creative and flavorful dishes” available at The Bloom Lounge.
However, pancakes reign as the indulgence of choice for most customers. There are four flavors of the cake-style delights. The monstrous iterations of the classic breakfast are cooked extra fluffy and stacked in trios with generous layers of cream in between. Dive into a stack of the tres leches flavor, which comes soaked in sweet condensed milk and topped with housemade whipped cream. Any of the pancake options make for a sinful brunch of epic proportions.
Prices are on the higher end here, both for brunch and for lunch and dinner. A stack of tres leches pancakes will set you back about $20. But to dine beneath crystal chandeliers, within flower-blanketed walls and accompanied by a giant plate of tiramisu pancakes, we think it might be a worthy splurge.
The Bloom Lounge, 6145 Windhaven Parkway, Plano. Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Monday.