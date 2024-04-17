Cafe Americana Elevates Arlington's Culinary Landscape

Forever etched on the Statue of Liberty and also in our collective consciousness reads a poignant message: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free."
This captures the essence of America's identity as a nation of immigrants and a beacon of hope for those seeking a better life. Albeit sometimes forgotten, it’s a reminder of the principles of inclusivity, compassion, and freedom for everyone. Including the people that keep Arby’s in business.
Perhaps there should be an addendum made to the heartfelt poem “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus, “Give me your tired, your poor, and your most delicious recipes."
Spain’s past conquests have left an irrefutable impression on not just the U.S., but all parts of the Americas, including the Caribbean. The new restaurant Café Americana in central Arlington is an homage to some of those dishes that helped cultivate and influence our evolving taste for something new.
We decided to order as much food as we thought our bellies could hold without our legs crumpling out from under us. Café Americana is a Spanish-inspired restaurant, so most plates are to share.
For drinks, we ordered the TX Oil Money ($12), a delightful bourbon old fashioned made with homemade orange saccharum. We also tried the Mojito Tropical ($10), with rum, watermelon, lime brown sugar and mint. The Rude Boy Punch ($12) had us wishing Arlington had a beach with some cabanas. Some of these cocktails are on tap, which is ideal for a pit-stop during happy hour.
Next came the jerk chicken empanada ($13), a great mash-up of Argentina’s empanadas and Jamaica’s beef patty. While light and fluffy with a croissant-like texture, these don't have the strong jerk flavor we'd hoped for. But that doesn't stop us from declaring it one of the best empanadas in North Texas. The delicate flavors of the accompanying mint sauce earn it five stars.
The empanadas are hard to top here, but the paella ($13) and Cowboy Rib-Eye ($63) rose to the challenge. Spanish paella is traditionally made with a mix of meats and seafood cooked in a large pan and shared by many. The great thing here is that there are other options for those who have seafood allergies, and although they come out in smaller pans, the portions are still shareable.
The crispy pork paella is the work of general manager and chef Mark Guatelara, whose Filipino heritage and love of all foods helped create this delectable dish.
“Spain had influences all over the Americas, but they also spent a long time in the Philippines, too," he reminded us.
We tried both the seafood and pork paella. They're both listed as sides on the menu, but these are whole meals. The seafood paella comes packed with mussels, shrimp, chorizo and colorful vegetables mixed in saffron rice.
The garlic broccolini side paired especially well with the rib-eye, with a light char and beaming with a collage of delicate and bold flavors.
Cafe Americana has been open for only a few weeks, but it's already getting an electric buzz. Besides the great food and awesome staff, the space is large and includes a patio with live music on the weekends.
If paradise isn't in the budget this year, don't fret. Café Americana brings tropical flavors of the Spanish diaspora and beyond to a not-so-secret enclave in the heart of North Texas.
Cafe Americana, 403 E. Main St., Arlington. Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Monday, closed.