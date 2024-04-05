Sushi for the People: Kaiyo Brings Quality, Casual Vibes to Greenville

From the shell of where Teppo once stood, Kaiyo is the most recent addition to the trendy food scene on Lower Greenville. Chef Jimmy Park of nearby Shoyo opened it, so if you didn't land one of their omakase reservations, Kaiyo will not disappoint.
The restaurant is more upscale than your average sushi spot while being approachable and casual. You can order high-quality dishes while listening to a '90s hip-hop and R&B playlist. Huge props to whoever is on the aux. Outside, there are a handful of tables primed for nice weather and good old-fashioned people-watching.
It's a great place if you want to expand your palate for sushi or Japanese cuisine as a whole because they offer a ton of traditional Japanese dishes and more common plates, all served izakaya-style (small plates usually ordered in multiples, like tapas). It makes for a fun spot for date night or dinner with a group of friends.
We always say the sushi bar is the best in the house because they won't hesitate to encourage you out of your comfort zone. The chefs are personable and welcoming, with a wealth of knowledge about the dishes and fish they serve. Don't be shy ... you can give that California roll the night off for once.
The menu has cool starters, hot starters, maki rolls, specialty rolls, salads, grilled items, deep-fried options, rice bowls, soup and nigiri/sashimi by the piece or set. There's a ton to choose from, but some items that stood out to us were the baked green mussels, tuna pizza (recommended by chef Jimmy Park), washugyu beef tataki and uni (sea urchin) nigiri.
One item on the menu we considered to be downright diabolical? Potato salad. It sits loud and proud among the other salad options, with no subtext beneath to indicate a Japanese twist. Just everyone's classic Southern favorite to pair with your pork gyoza. Although the oddball out often ends up tasting ridiculously good, chances are there's a method to the madness.
The alcohol selection is plentiful, with fun cocktails like the Big Poppa, plus wine, sake, beer and non-alcoholic options. We had a nice, wholesome cup of green tea with our dinner, but in case you have plans afterward, Redbull also graces the N/A options.
Our trio had ika sansai, pickled octopus and vegetables; marinated, slow-cooked salmon; and nanban zuke, a very traditional dish from southern Japan. For the nanban zuke, white fish is fried, marinated in a vinegar sauce and perfected by Kaiyo's master sushi chef. Each portion is 1or 2 bites. The perfect amount to get the appetite flowing.
For our main course(s), we tried the Kaiyo roll ($16), and oyster gyoza ($9), then finished the night with two pieces of gochujang salmon nigiri.
What stood out the most to us was the gochujang salmon nigiri or really any piece of raw fish they handed us. Salmon. Tuna. Snapper. It's all extremely light, fresh and melts in your mouth.
Three items (gyoza, the three-appetizer plate and Kaiyo roll) along with tea, was about $40 before tip.
We recommend getting your hands on one of the nigiri or sashimi platters for the full experience. After seeing a pair next to us order it at the bar, we knew we'd need to come back for it.
Kaiyo has only around 40 seats on the inside, so it can fill up quickly depending on when you're stopping by. We visited on a weekday and had no problems grabbing a table, but for the weekends, definitely make a reservation.
Kaiyo Sushi, 2014 Greenville Ave. Tuesday – Thursday, 5–10 p.m.; Friday, 5–11 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 7 p.m.; closed Monday.