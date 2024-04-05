 New Dallas Sushi Restaurant Kaiyo Opens, No Reservation Required | Dallas Observer
Sushi for the People: Kaiyo Brings Quality, Casual Vibes to Greenville

Huge props to whoever is on the aux at Kaiyo on Lower Greenville. The sushi rocks also.
April 5, 2024
Gochujang salmon nigiri at Kaiyo.
Gochujang salmon nigiri at Kaiyo.
From the shell of where Teppo once stood, Kaiyo is the most recent addition to the trendy food scene on Lower Greenville. Chef Jimmy Park of nearby Shoyo opened it, so if you didn't land one of their omakase reservations, Kaiyo will not disappoint.

The restaurant is more upscale than your average sushi spot while being approachable and casual. You can order high-quality dishes while listening to a '90s hip-hop and R&B playlist. Huge props to whoever is on the aux. Outside, there are a handful of tables primed for nice weather and good old-fashioned people-watching.
click to enlarge kaiyo sushi bar
Kaiyo has a sushi bar: why sit anywhere else?
Inside there are two separate bars: one for sushi and one for casual affairs. Along the right wall are half booth tables in front of a massive mural, which is a modern take on the famous painting, The Great Wave off Kanagawa.

It's a great place if you want to expand your palate for sushi or Japanese cuisine as a whole because they offer a ton of traditional Japanese dishes and more common plates, all served izakaya-style (small plates usually ordered in multiples, like tapas). It makes for a fun spot for date night or dinner with a group of friends.

We always say the sushi bar is the best in the house because they won't hesitate to encourage you out of your comfort zone. The chefs are personable and welcoming, with a wealth of knowledge about the dishes and fish they serve. Don't be shy ... you can give that California roll the night off for once.

The menu has cool starters, hot starters, maki rolls, specialty rolls, salads, grilled items, deep-fried options, rice bowls, soup and nigiri/sashimi by the piece or set. There's a ton to choose from, but some items that stood out to us were the baked green mussels, tuna pizza (recommended by chef Jimmy Park), washugyu beef tataki and uni (sea urchin) nigiri.

One item on the menu we considered to be downright diabolical? Potato salad. It sits loud and proud among the other salad options, with no subtext beneath to indicate a Japanese twist. Just everyone's classic Southern favorite to pair with your pork gyoza. Although the oddball out often ends up tasting ridiculously good, chances are there's a method to the madness.

The alcohol selection is plentiful, with fun cocktails like the Big Poppa, plus wine, sake, beer and non-alcoholic options. We had a nice, wholesome cup of green tea with our dinner, but in case you have plans afterward, Redbull also graces the N/A options.
click to enlarge san ten mori at
San ten mori is a tiny chef's omakase.
The chef started us off with the san ten mori ($9), which loosely translates to "three different appetizers."

Our trio had ika sansai, pickled octopus and vegetables; marinated, slow-cooked salmon; and nanban zuke, a very traditional dish from southern Japan. For the nanban zuke, white fish is fried, marinated in a vinegar sauce and perfected by Kaiyo's master sushi chef. Each portion is 1or 2 bites. The perfect amount to get the appetite flowing.

For our main course(s), we tried the Kaiyo roll ($16), and oyster gyoza ($9), then finished the night with two pieces of gochujang salmon nigiri.
click to enlarge Kaiyo rolls at Kaiyo in Dallas
The Kaiyo roll gets a spritz under the blowtorch before being served, adding a touch of smokiness.
The Kaiyo roll has cucumber, shiso and yamagobo (pickled burdock root) and is topped with torched umami butter, assorted fish, jalapeños and togarashi (seasoning blend) in a pool of sesame dressing. It has a very bold flavor that comes from the vinegar-forward dressing. When it's brought out, the umami butter on top is hand-melted with a blowtorch, which bestows a deep, smoky flavor.
click to enlarge
Oyster gyoza has a bit of octopus as well and is steamed and pan-fried.
Inside the oyster dumplings are the most obvious, oysters, which are mixed with tofu, vegetables and octopus. They're stuffed generously, then pan-fried and steamed to perfection. Oysters are commonly associated with the acquired "from the sea" taste, but you won't have to worry about that with these. The mixture keeps things nice and light, even through they're pan-fried.

What stood out the most to us was the gochujang salmon nigiri or really any piece of raw fish they handed us. Salmon. Tuna. Snapper. It's all extremely light, fresh and melts in your mouth.

Three items (gyoza, the three-appetizer plate and Kaiyo roll) along with tea, was about $40 before tip.

We recommend getting your hands on one of the nigiri or sashimi platters for the full experience. After seeing a pair next to us order it at the bar, we knew we'd need to come back for it.

Kaiyo has only around 40 seats on the inside, so it can fill up quickly depending on when you're stopping by. We visited on a weekday and had no problems grabbing a table, but for the weekends, definitely make a reservation.

Kaiyo Sushi, 2014 Greenville Ave. Tuesday – Thursday, 5–10 p.m.; Friday, 5–11 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 7 p.m.; closed Monday.
