 New Cafe Frida in Garland is a Secret Coffee Shop | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Cafe Frida Puts a Crafty, Caffeinated Twist on the Speakeasy Trend

Need a quick getaway? Cafe Frida may cure that itch.
April 16, 2024
Cafe Frida is a secret coffee shop located next door to Scoop N' Buns in Garland.
Cafe Frida is a secret coffee shop located next door to Scoop N' Buns in Garland. Carly May Gravley
Share this:
Cafe Frida, a vibrant and artsy new coffee shop in Garland, offers a refreshing twist on the speakeasy trend.

We’ve seen many iterations of the secret cocktail lounge pop up across North Texas, many of which have an Art Deco style of design to evoke the image of authentic, Prohibition-era speakeasies. Cafe Frida, located on the other side of a discreet door inside an established ice cream shop, Scoop N’ Buns, is nothing at all like what we’ve seen before. And we mean that in a good, fun and interesting way, of course.

We arrived at Cafe Frida before Scoop N’ Buns was open, so we weren’t able to enter through the secret door inside. Luckily, there’s an alternate entrance on the left side of the building. A large sign advertises the space as a roofing company, but the yellow front door with Frida Kahlo’s silhouette painted on it gives its true nature away.
click to enlarge
Having trouble finding Cafe Frida? Just look for its namesake.
Carly May Gravley

The entrance took a minute to find, but in a way that felt less like an inconvenience and more like a little adventure. The entire point of the speakeasy trend is that you’re supposed to feel like you stumbled into it and that you’re in on some secret.

Kahlo is the namesake and artistic inspiration for the cafe. Her image appears throughout the space, including on the paper coffee cups and the placards with the WiFi password. Greenery and floral linens are draped on just about every surface. The walls are coated with colorful murals. From plush couches to hanging wicker chairs, there’s no shortage of cozy places to sit.

The space also has Instagram-friendly settings galore for those of us who can’t get a coffee without taking a picture of it. From the art on its walls to the cute tic-tac-toe games on the table, the spot is “aesthetic,” as the kids would say.
click to enlarge
Cafe Frida is a perfect relaxing hideaway.
Carly May Gravley
This may seem shallow, but social media word of mouth is priceless for businesses like Cafe Frida, and photos are an undeniable part of that. The speakeasy angle and the neon sign that reads “All you need is love” are a formidable duo in that department.

A pretty picture can only take this spot so far, though. Luckily, the coffee is as impeccable as the vibes.

With beans sourced from Eiland Coffee Roasters in Richardson, Cafe Frida serves a typical selection of coffee drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos, as well as hot chocolate and tea. Specialty lattes include the Frida, which uses Mexican vanilla and Oreo syrup, and the Canela, a horchata latte.
click to enlarge
You might want to bring a friend to split this chocolate muffin with,
Carly May Gravley
There are also pastries from Garland’s own Cajun Donuts, including a sausage croissant and muffins which are delicious, but massive and rich. We recommend sharing one with a friend.

Of course, that’s just the official Cafe Frida menu. Scoop N’ Buns, which serves ice cream in the form of both scoops and sandwiches, is just a stone’s throw away. Maybe literally, depending on how good your aim is. The order counter at Cafe Frida is a window that peers directly into Scoop N’ Buns. Unfortunately, if you sit close enough to the counter, you’ll be able to hear both businesses’ music. If you’re looking to tune the world out and get some work done, we advise you to sit away from the counter or bring headphones.
click to enlarge
The ordering window connects Cafe Frida to its sister business, Scoop N' Buns,
Carly May Gravley
Cafe Frida is the low-key, relaxing, alcohol-free, open-during-the-day speakeasy we didn’t know we needed in our lives. Even though it almost certainly won’t be a secret for long, we look forward to hiding away in this cozy, creative cafe again soon.

Cafe Frida, 509 W. Walnut St., Garland. Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
Scottie Scheffler Parties at Dallas Dive Bar After Second Masters Win

Food & Drink News

Scottie Scheffler Parties at Dallas Dive Bar After Second Masters Win

By Patrick Williams
Bad Chicken Now Open in East Dallas With Patio, Drive-Thru and Late Hours

Food & Drink News

Bad Chicken Now Open in East Dallas With Patio, Drive-Thru and Late Hours

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
A Must for Any Foodie: Dallas College's Bits &amp; Bites

Food & Drink News

A Must for Any Foodie: Dallas College's Bits & Bites

By Danielle Beller
Dope Munchie Deals on 4/20 in Dallas

Holidays

Dope Munchie Deals on 4/20 in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation