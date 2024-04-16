Cafe Frida Puts a Crafty, Caffeinated Twist on the Speakeasy Trend

Cafe Frida, a vibrant and artsy new coffee shop in Garland, offers a refreshing twist on the speakeasy trend.
We’ve seen many iterations of the secret cocktail lounge pop up across North Texas, many of which have an Art Deco style of design to evoke the image of authentic, Prohibition-era speakeasies. Cafe Frida, located on the other side of a discreet door inside an established ice cream shop, Scoop N’ Buns, is nothing at all like what we’ve seen before. And we mean that in a good, fun and interesting way, of course.
We arrived at Cafe Frida before Scoop N’ Buns was open, so we weren’t able to enter through the secret door inside. Luckily, there’s an alternate entrance on the left side of the building. A large sign advertises the space as a roofing company, but the yellow front door with Frida Kahlo’s silhouette painted on it gives its true nature away.
The entrance took a minute to find, but in a way that felt less like an inconvenience and more like a little adventure. The entire point of the speakeasy trend is that you’re supposed to feel like you stumbled into it and that you’re in on some secret.
Kahlo is the namesake and artistic inspiration for the cafe. Her image appears throughout the space, including on the paper coffee cups and the placards with the WiFi password. Greenery and floral linens are draped on just about every surface. The walls are coated with colorful murals. From plush couches to hanging wicker chairs, there’s no shortage of cozy places to sit.
The space also has Instagram-friendly settings galore for those of us who can’t get a coffee without taking a picture of it. From the art on its walls to the cute tic-tac-toe games on the table, the spot is “aesthetic,” as the kids would say.
A pretty picture can only take this spot so far, though. Luckily, the coffee is as impeccable as the vibes.
With beans sourced from Eiland Coffee Roasters in Richardson, Cafe Frida serves a typical selection of coffee drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos, as well as hot chocolate and tea. Specialty lattes include the Frida, which uses Mexican vanilla and Oreo syrup, and the Canela, a horchata latte.
Of course, that’s just the official Cafe Frida menu. Scoop N’ Buns, which serves ice cream in the form of both scoops and sandwiches, is just a stone’s throw away. Maybe literally, depending on how good your aim is. The order counter at Cafe Frida is a window that peers directly into Scoop N’ Buns. Unfortunately, if you sit close enough to the counter, you’ll be able to hear both businesses’ music. If you’re looking to tune the world out and get some work done, we advise you to sit away from the counter or bring headphones.
Cafe Frida, 509 W. Walnut St., Garland. Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.