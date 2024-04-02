Aviators Wing House Takes Off in The Colony

Jason Quiroga thought he had left the restaurant business. A former general manager of Wing Bucket, a Dallas mini-chain of fast-casual chicken wing restaurants, Quiroga had been working in construction, finding more enjoyment in remodeling homes and businesses. He would occasionally work on restaurant buildouts, which kept him in touch with contacts from the industry. That's how the opportunity to launch a new wing concept in The Colony came about.
Quiroga was approached to take over the lease of a former Cajun restaurant at Windhaven and Plano parkways. “I liked the space, but they told me I had a week to make a decision,” Quiroga says. He decided to take advantage of his experience with chicken wings for the new establishment and lined up some business partners. After some brainstorming, he came up with the name: Aviators Wing House.
“I was doing some research, and was shocked that no one had picked Aviators as the name of a wing place,” Quiroga says. In short order, he commissioned a logo for Aviators, a chicken wearing stylized aviator sunglasses.
Aviators is more than just style: there’s some well-executed food and drinks too. Wings and beer go together like peas and carrots, and if a pint of suds is your style, Aviators has eight draft varieties. But there's a surprisingly strong craft cocktail game as well. We sampled the Amelia ($14), a blend of Ketel One grapefruit, hibiscus agave and prosecco, served in a martini glass garnished with hibiscus petals and rimmed with strawberry pop rocks.
Aviators' wings are, ahem, top flight. The menu describes them as jumbo, and that’s no exaggeration; two of us split an order of 10 wings ($20) and we were more than full by the time we touched down. Aviators brines the wings before frying, so each meaty flat or drum is juicy and flavorful.
Quiroga tells us that call-in orders have been a steady part of the business, and during our recent Friday evening visit, the dining room and bar had filled up nicely. Eventually, Quiroga would love a chance to expand to other locations, but for now, The Colony is the destination for our latest wing fix.
Aviators Wing House and Craft Cocktails, 2851 Plano Parkway, No. 270, The Colony. Tuesday – Thursday, 4 p.m. – midnight; Friday, 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. – midnight.