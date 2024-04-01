 Minzon's World-Renowned Pitas and Cauliflower Land in Dallas | Dallas Observer
World-Renowned Pitas and Cauliflower Land in Dallas

Minzon opened in Deep Ellum this weekend and we got a taste.
April 1, 2024
Pita breads come with both traditional and modern fillings.
Pita breads come with both traditional and modern fillings. Anisha Holla
Miznon, a Paris-based Israeli restaurant, planted its first roots in Texas this weekend in the center of Deep Ellum. The renowned chain is the creation of chef-with-a-dream Eyal Shani, who started his culinary venture with a small restaurant in Tel Aviv in 2011. But the humbly-born concept has grown quite impressively into over 50 locations in eight countries across the world, including Singapore, New York City, London and Melbourne.

First popularized for Shani’s pillowy soft pitas and (what we hear is) perfectly roasted cauliflower, the restaurant concept has evolved to incorporate kebabs, filled pita pockets and an inventive selection of raw-plated vegetables, which we hear tastes better than it sounds. Talk of the best cauliflower and pita in town brought us in.
click to enlarge The outdoor seating area at minzon
Snag a seat on the outdoors patio on good weather days.
Anisha Holla
At the core of Miznon’s philosophy lies the belief that the pita is a womb: a vessel for culinary innovation. The best place to start would perhaps be their selection of 12 rotating pita pockets, each filled with a thoughtfully planned combination of meats, vegetables and spreads. Options like the wild mushroom — a pita filled with burned mushrooms, scallions and a sour cream spread — are more simplistic precursors to those like the folded cheeseburger stuffed with burger patty, burger aioli and cheese. The fish n’ chips come brimming artistically with a medley of fried fish, potatoes and pickles.

Undoubtedly the star of the show in each creation, though, are the actual pita pockets, which set themselves apart from any we’ve tried before with a spongy texture and almost perfectly light bounce. Baked fresh-to-order and served warm to the table, they're addictive. Be warned.
click to enlarge pita bread stuffed with mushrooms from Minzon.
Pita breads come with an almost spongy texture baked fresh-to-order in the oven.
Anisha Holla
An ‘out-of-the-pita’ section of the menu pays attention to other ingredients besides the bread, including the hraime, a cast iron skillet filled with fish simmering in a sweet tomato-pepper gravy or the “batata,” a fancy name for a minimalistic plate of baked sweet potato.

While simplistic, there’s something uniquely artistic about the way the charred potato skin breaks into a soft center of beautifully roasted sweet potato.

Of course, it’d be a crime to come here without trying a plate of the original roasted cauliflower, a dish that — like much of the menu — is more complex in flavor than appearance. The single head of baby cauliflower sets underwhelming expectations but delivers upon first bite. Doused in olive oil before and after being roasted, it almost melts in the mouth, leaving a lightly charred aftertaste on the tongue, unlike any other plate of cauliflower we’ve tried. While we expected to be underwhelmed, the signature chef Shafi dish certainly sets a new standard for cauliflower.

Other traditionally Israeli dishes like the stewed lima beans, lamb kebab platter and slow-cooked tahini and beef make promising options to explore before landing on the unfancy dessert menu, which comes with just one option to choose from. Unsurprisingly, our sweet tooth lured us into buying the malabi, a traditional Middle Eastern milk-and-rice pudding dressed in rose-strawberry syrup topped with pistachios. If you care to linger around after food, a full-service bar adds to the allure.
click to enlarge malabi, a traditional Israeli rice pudding from minzon
End off with the malabi, a traditional Israeli rice pudding.
Anisha Holla
Our final verdict: while the menu is a beacon of simplicity, it’s clear why Miznon has received such culinary acclaim. Don't be surprised if you come here for one thing and leave having tried one or two others.

Minzon, 2639 Main St., Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.; Thursday - Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. and closed on Monday.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
