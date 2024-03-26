First Look: Indochine Bistro Brings New Life to Old Green Papaya Location

Green Papaya in Oak Lawn went through a few iterations, from a Vietnamese restaurant to a plant-forward vegan spot by the same name before finally closing last fall. Chef Michael Huynh and new owner Jessica Vo have joined forces in yet another rebirth and reimagining at this location, this time as Indochine Bistro. It's a place that promises East Asian flavors of traditional dishes along with modern takes — all infused with French flavors.
for some reason we were in the mood for an espresso martini. The sesame colada is made with lime juice and simple syrup with a sesame seed mix on top. The coffee martini is a take on traditional Vietnamese coffee complete with the requisite sweetened condensed milk. Both were fresh and brought a palatable new twist on old standards.
Next, an order of Tom Yum chicken wings, with about three flats and drumettes. Sticky-sweet, crispy-spicy, these were full of satisfying texture and flavors and came with a dipping sauce that we found unnecessary.
Other menu items piqued our interest such as grilled lemongrass lamb chops and spicy lao sausage (both appetizers), barbecue shrimp salad, stir-fried Thai eggplant, shaken dish with choice of protein, Saigon-style pork chops, grilled Lao ribeye and several fish entrees that include whole red snapper, Bangkok-style fried crispy fish and lupe de mer fillet. We’ll be back, and maybe sit on the outdoor patio next time.
Indochine Bistro, 3211 Oak Lawn Ave. Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 10 p.m.