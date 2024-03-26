 First Look: Indochine Bistro in Dallas Brings New Life to an Old Favorite | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look: Indochine Bistro Brings New Life to Old Green Papaya Location

Chef and new owner have reimagined this Oak Lawn spot.
March 26, 2024
Tom yum chicken wings are a tasty option that doesn't need the accompanying sauce.
Tom yum chicken wings are a tasty option that doesn't need the accompanying sauce. Hank Vaughn
Share this:
Green Papaya in Oak Lawn went through a few iterations, from a Vietnamese restaurant to a plant-forward vegan spot by the same name before finally closing last fall. Chef Michael Huynh and new owner Jessica Vo have joined forces in yet another rebirth and reimagining at this location, this time as Indochine Bistro. It's a place that promises East Asian flavors of traditional dishes along with modern takes — all infused with French flavors.
click to enlarge the bar area of Indochine bistro.
The inviting bar at Indochine Bistro.
Hank Vaughn
The mood is set when you enter, with French '60s-era songs emanating from the sound system, filling the casual-yet-elegant space with music that you might have heard in a Saigon bar while on leave from Khe Sahn — if Apocalypse Now is accurate at all.
click to enlarge Vietnamese coffee martini and a sesame colada fro Indochine Bistro
Some cocktails: Vietnamese coffee martini and a sesame colada.
Hank Vaughn
We started with a couple of cocktails, a sesame colada and a Vietnamese coffee martini, the latter because for some reason we were in the mood for an espresso martini. The sesame colada is made with lime juice and simple syrup with a sesame seed mix on top. The coffee martini is a take on traditional Vietnamese coffee complete with the requisite sweetened condensed milk. Both were fresh and brought a palatable new twist on old standards.

click to enlarge Hot crab spring rolls from Indochine
Hot crab spring rolls (perhaps in name only).
Hank Vaughn
The appetizers are broken down into rolls, salads, chilled and hot. We got some crab spring rolls and chili escargot from the roll and hot section, respectively. The spring rolls came three to an order and were composed of pork, shrimp, lettuce and herbs along with some dipping sauce. No mention of crab other than in the title, but the rolls were definitely meat-centric. Other roll options include mushroom spring rolls, shrimp summer rolls and pan-seared beef dumplings.
click to enlarge
Chili escargot.
Hank Vaughn
The escargot arrived on a traditional serving plate along with several slices of toasted baguette. These were in a rich and flavorful curry-centric sauce, and they did not skimp on the escargot: there were easily a dozen of them, each divot in the plate housing more than one. There were plenty, but within a few minutes the escargot was escar-gone.

Next, an order of Tom Yum chicken wings, with about three flats and drumettes. Sticky-sweet, crispy-spicy, these were full of satisfying texture and flavors and came with a dipping sauce that we found unnecessary.
click to enlarge Clay pot ginger chicken packed with chicken at Indochine Bistro
Clay pot ginger chicken packed with chicken.
Hank Vaughn
Finally, we rounded off the lunch with the clay pot ginger chicken. This came in an earthenware pot with a generous side of cucumber, bean sprouts and carrots and a bowl of steamed rice. The pot was jam-packed with white meat chicken, with shallot, fish sauce, coconut juice and a plethora of hard-boiled quail eggs rounding it all out, the broth and rice making a nice medley.

Other menu items piqued our interest such as grilled lemongrass lamb chops and spicy lao sausage (both appetizers), barbecue shrimp salad, stir-fried Thai eggplant, shaken dish with choice of protein, Saigon-style pork chops, grilled Lao ribeye and several fish entrees that include whole red snapper, Bangkok-style fried crispy fish and lupe de mer fillet. We’ll be back, and maybe sit on the outdoor patio next time.

Indochine Bistro, 3211 Oak Lawn Ave. Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 10 p.m.
click to enlarge the exterior of Indochine Bistro
Indochine Bistro promises both traditional dishes and modern spins with a French flavor.
Hank Vaughn
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn
Sweet Dreams Come True at Richardson's New Speciality Dessert Shop

First Look

Sweet Dreams Come True at Richardson's New Speciality Dessert Shop

By Anisha Holla
CosMc’s Opens in Far North Dallas: Here's What We've Tried So Far

First Look

CosMc’s Opens in Far North Dallas: Here's What We've Tried So Far

By Danielle Beller
Let's Eat! The New Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

Food & Drink News

Let's Eat! The New Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

By Chris Wolfgang
TikTok To-Go: What Would a TikTok Ban Mean for Dallas Dining?

Food & Drink News

TikTok To-Go: What Would a TikTok Ban Mean for Dallas Dining?

By Samantha Thornfelt and Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation