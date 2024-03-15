 12 of the Best Espresso Martinis in Dallas | Dallas Observer
12 Places in Dallas to Toast National Espresso Martini Day

We may have more photos of espresso martinis on our phones than we do of our kids. Sounds about right.
March 15, 2024
Friday is National Espresso Martini Day. Even though we don't get the day off, we can still celebrate.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The mood of the espresso martini is maximalist: Posh, caffeinated and a wee bit soused. It's an all-purpose cocktail that's picture-perfect and takes the edge off. No wonder the drink has been having a moment for years now.

March 15 happens to be National Espresso Martini Day. So get out there and drink up. Here's a tip sheet on where to find some special ones around Dallas.

The upstairs bar at Al Biernat's North serves a lovely experience to go with the espresso martini.
Leslie Chatman

Al Biernat's

5251 Spring Valley Road
Head to the upstairs bar at Al Bernait's North, where bartender Kevin Nickens oversees the lively yet intimate space. He insists on only freshly ground espresso for each drink, along with Kahlua and Stoli's vanilla, shaken thoroughly to achieve proper aeration. The result is a velvety and thoroughly chilled drink.

Atlas

408 N. Bishop Ave.
A few years ago Dan Bui, co-owner of Atlas, told us the espresso martini was the most popular drink at this globally inspired bar in the Bishop Arts District. They use fresh espresso (the beans are locally roasted at Kiestwood) and Bui suggests swapping out tequila for vodka, adding a bit of depth with the agave.

The Blackbird Society makes an espresso martini with mezcal.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

Blackbird Society

2805 Main St.
You'll want to get reservations to Blackbird Society, a speakeasy behind a bookcase at Neon Kitten in Deep Ellum. The Mez-presso here is made with, yep, mezcal, yielding a more ethereal flavor profile. Party note: they're shaking these up only on Friday and Saturday nights from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Elephant East uses a Vietnamese espresso powder.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

Elephant East

2823 McKinnon St.
Elephant East is a great place to stop before heading over to the American Airlines Center. But, honestly, we'd post up at the bar any time for one of their espresso martinis ($17), It uses a specially ordered Vietnamese espresso powder, rendering a bit more nuanced and chicory flavor. When we asked about it on a visit the bartender was so proud that he pulled a bottle out of the fridge to show us how they make each batch. That's something that always makes a drink more endearing.

José

4931 W. Lovers Lane
José on Lovers Lane isn't just a fantastic spot to sip a margarita; the espresso martini is just as refreshing. Appleton aged rum, cinnamon syrup and shot of espresso are blended with a bit of whole milk with a sweet garnish around the rim. Or for a citrus touch, go for the Carajillo, made with Licor 43 from Spain. Either is $14.

Leela's Wine Bar

1914 Greenville Ave.
This neighborhood bar is known for its kitschy holiday decor, but don't sleep on the cocktails (or thin-crust pizza). Leela's espresso martini ($14) starts with espresso-infused Townes Vodka (a local brand), Mr Black coffee liquor, Frangelico, cream and a sprinkle of torched cinnamon. Simple and perfect in an adorable bar.

La Reunion

229 N. Bishop Ave.
When the vibe is right, which it mostly is here, everything tastes amazing at La Reunion in the Bishop Arts District. Equal parts cafe and bar, La Reunion has fresh espresso at the ready for purists, although that comes with a $3 upcharge. From the menu, it's made with vodka, vanilla, house iced coffee and Kahlua. Imbibe at one of the sidewalk tables and, if you squint, you'll forget you're in a city often choked by gridlock. There's also a Carajillo option, a pleasant digestif.

Parliament

2418 Allen St.
Parliament, the classic craft cocktail den in Uptown, uses Borghetti coffee liqueur with a more intense coffee flavor for its Espresso Self ($16), along with vodka, espresso bold brew and a housemade vanilla tincture.

The espresso martini at Tina's Continental comes with a light show, thanks to cinnamon and a blowtorch.
Chris Wolfgang

Tina's Continental

3309 Elm St.
This tiny-desk series of a bar oozes mid-century vibes in the Continental Gin Building, just outside Deep Ellum. Grab one of only a dozen seats and get an espresso martini ($13.79) made with espresso-infused vodka, Mr Black, Frangelico and cream, with a bonus mini light show as the bartender torches the cinnamon to garnish the drink.

The espresso martini at Meyboom Brasserie in Lower Greenville.
Nick Reynolds

Meyboom Brasserie

2100 Greenville Ave.
Meyboom is a Belgian-influenced pub in the Lower Greenville neighborhood noted for taps full of European beers. Ask the bartender to shake up an espresso martini, made of Sobieski vodka, Kamora coffee liqueur, simple syrup, egg and Window Seat espresso. It was the Observer's Best Espresso Martini in 2023 for good reason.

A properly shaken espresso martini at Monarch, with a layer of fluffy froth at the top.
Hank Vaughn

Monarch

1401 Elm St.
At $22, the espresso martini at Monarch is a bit about the scene, but what a scene it is. Perched on the 49th floor of The National in downtown Dallas, Monarch is the brainchild of chef Danny Grant, whose other restaurants have received two Michelin stars. The espresso martini is made with Ketel One vodka, Mr Black and Demerara.

Yellow Rosa Cantina

2901 Commerce St.
When we're not sipping a margarita at Yellow Rosa Catina in Deep Ellum, we're partial to the espresso martini, Las Mañanitas ($16). It's made with a bit of Averna for a touch of floral and Abuelita Chocolate for richness and a hit of spice. 
