Cavalli’s Brings a New Pakistani Restaurant and Shisha Options to Far North Dallas

New restaurant is a comfortable spot to break a fast or enjoy dinner and a hookah.
March 29, 2024
Spicy baba ghanoush at Cavalli's.
Spicy baba ghanoush at Cavalli's. Hank Vaughn
For those looking for a nice relaxing hookah session after a Mediterranean-influenced meal, Cavalli’s Lounge in Far North Dallas may be your new spot. It offers several shisha options as well as a menu of appetizers, soups, salads and mains featuring Pakistani and Mediterranean flavors.
click to enlarge The dining room at Cavalli’s Lounge
The dining space is filled with low lounge tables and comfy chairs with warm accent lighting.
Hank Vaughn
Located at the former home of a Jason’s Deli, the restaurant has a warmly decorated interior with soft accent lighting, low four-top lounge tables, a mixture of comfy chairs and even a couple of hanging bird cage chairs front and center. A velvet rope guards entrance to the dining area as well, as if you were visiting some exclusive spot on the Amalfi Coast instead of a strip mall off the Tollway.
click to enlarge
Hanging bird cage chairs... the perfect spot for some shisha.
Hank Vaughn
One of the highlights of Cavalli's offerings is the iftar menu, available during Ramadan from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It includes appetizers (dips, samosas, salads and soups), mains (barbecue beef ribs, shrimp, salmon pasta, kababs, lamb mandi and biryani), desserts and drinks, all of which sound really good and affordable.
click to enlarge
Non-alcoholic mojitos: classic and strawberry.
Hank Vaughn
We weren’t breaking fast when we visited for dinner recently, however, and ordered off the regular menu. We started with a couple of drinks: a classic mojito and a strawberry version of the same. Both were extremely refreshing and easy on the eyes, and were non-alcoholic. Other drink options include shakes, karak chai, doodh pati, mint tea and coffee.

We got the ball rolling with some spicy baba ghanoush, which the restaurant prepares with smoky roasted eggplant that had a slight kick but could have been stronger. It was a sizable portion garnished attractively with an olive and drizzle of oil. It arrived with some pita bread, which we quickly finished and which was promptly replenished.
click to enlarge
Veg samosas with chutney and chana dal.
Hank Vaughn
Vegetable samosas were next; they come two to an order along with some mint chutney and chana dal. Not too big, not too small, just enough for two bites each. The chana was really good as well. Other appetizers include fries, pani puri, spicy potatoes, wings, lentil soup and fattoush salad.

For our mains we went with lamb kabab and the chicken shawarma plate. The kababs were two to an order, each with several chunks of perfectly grilled and seasoned lamb resting atop a large thin pita reminiscent of a lavash. It was accompanied by some rice and pickled onions along with some grilled tomato and red onion and served with a side of tzatziki sauce. This was all presented on a carving board in lieu of a plate.
click to enlarge
The chicken shawarma plate.
Hank Vaughn
The chicken shawarma plate came with pickles, tomatoes, pickled onions and garlic sauce, as well as some extremely good french fries, the kind with the crispy, crunchy exterior. The chicken was fine and had the flavors, but was sliced into smaller pieces that we traditionally see at places such as Afrah.

Other entrees include lamb chops, matka dum biryani, beef shawarma, kofta kabobs, a burger, a shawarma wrap and a chicken paratha roll.

We didn’t partake in an after-dinner hookah, but that can be had for $25 with several choices such as Adalya (Bagdadi, Baku Nights), al Fakhar (watermelon, mango, pomegranate, kiwi, etc.) and fumar (spiced chai, peach). Also available at an additional charge are several add-ons such as different bases (milk, Red Bull, pakola) and several house mixes.

No hard information is available about the grand opening, but in the meantime Cavalli's is a welcome addition to this area.

18111 Dallas Parkway, No. 100. Monday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Friday – Sunday, 3 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Hank Vaughn
