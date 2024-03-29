Cavalli’s Brings a New Pakistani Restaurant and Shisha Options to Far North Dallas

For those looking for a nice relaxing hookah session after a Mediterranean-influenced meal, Cavalli’s Lounge in Far North Dallas may be your new spot. It offers several shisha options as well as a menu of appetizers, soups, salads and mains featuring Pakistani and Mediterranean flavors.
iftar menu, available during Ramadan from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It includes appetizers (dips, samosas, salads and soups), mains (barbecue beef ribs, shrimp, salmon pasta, kababs, lamb mandi and biryani), desserts and drinks, all of which sound really good and affordable.
regular menu. We started with a couple of drinks: a classic mojito and a strawberry version of the same. Both were extremely refreshing and easy on the eyes, and were non-alcoholic. Other drink options include shakes, karak chai, doodh pati, mint tea and coffee.
We got the ball rolling with some spicy baba ghanoush, which the restaurant prepares with smoky roasted eggplant that had a slight kick but could have been stronger. It was a sizable portion garnished attractively with an olive and drizzle of oil. It arrived with some pita bread, which we quickly finished and which was promptly replenished.
For our mains we went with lamb kabab and the chicken shawarma plate. The kababs were two to an order, each with several chunks of perfectly grilled and seasoned lamb resting atop a large thin pita reminiscent of a lavash. It was accompanied by some rice and pickled onions along with some grilled tomato and red onion and served with a side of tzatziki sauce. This was all presented on a carving board in lieu of a plate.
Afrah.
Other entrees include lamb chops, matka dum biryani, beef shawarma, kofta kabobs, a burger, a shawarma wrap and a chicken paratha roll.
We didn’t partake in an after-dinner hookah, but that can be had for $25 with several choices such as Adalya (Bagdadi, Baku Nights), al Fakhar (watermelon, mango, pomegranate, kiwi, etc.) and fumar (spiced chai, peach). Also available at an additional charge are several add-ons such as different bases (milk, Red Bull, pakola) and several house mixes.
No hard information is available about the grand opening, but in the meantime Cavalli's is a welcome addition to this area.
18111 Dallas Parkway, No. 100. Monday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Friday – Sunday, 3 p.m. – 3 a.m.