Charity-Driven Heavenly Crust Pizza Opens Second Location

The Bauer family's pizza journey began in 2019, on a mission trip to Lynch, Kentucky, organized by RockPointe Church. There, they saw firsthand how certain businesses injected significant portions of their profits back into their communities (and, in some cases, globally) to benefit causes these businesses are passionate about.
After their missionary trip concluded, the husband-and-wife team, Erik and Ronda Bauer, along with daughter Noel got right to work and opened their first Heavenly Crust Pizza shop in North Richland Hills. Just last month, they opened a second one in Flower Mound.
eight charities, including Food For The Poor, one of the nation’s largest international relief and development organizations. It provides emergency relief assistance, clean water, medicine and educational materials for struggling families in Caribbean and Latin American countries.
Another is The Men of Nehemiah, a Christian organization based in South Dallas and designed to rebuild the lives of families ripped apart by poverty, addiction and crime.
Heavenly Crust Pizza also donates to local schools and regularly posts quarterly donations on its Facebook page.
We recently checked out the new Flower Mound (takeout and delivery only, by the way) location. Heavenly Crust Pizza offers a couple of crust options: a thin crust that’s crispy on the bottom and soft on the top and a New York-style hand-tossed. You can order single jumbo slices, 12-inch pizzas that can easily feed two, or 18-inch extra-large pies.
The lineup of specialty pies is strong. We’re not great at math, but we tallied 18 of them. You can also customize your own (how does a mango habanero base sound?) and have all of these in stromboli or calzone form.
On this trip, we came away with two 12-inch thin-crust pizzas. Our first — one of Heavenly Crust’s best-sellers — was the Honey Pig ($17.99). This has homemade sausage, bacon and Mike’s Hot Honey (the honey comes on the side, so you can honey it up precisely how you want it). Our second pie was the Godspeed Brisket ($17.99), which has a barbecue-sauced base along with a barbecue sauce surface drizzle finish, mozzarella, cheddar, white onion, jalapenos and chopped brisket on top.
The outer crust was crisp and crunchy, and the inner crust was just right. Both pies had a proper level of sweetness from the barbecue sauce and Mike’s Hot Honey. Meanwhile, the homemade sausage and brisket brought the savoriness, merging these opposite ends of the flavor spectrum into perfect harmony.
These are high-quality pizzas, and we didn’t make it out of the parking lot before tearing into them. Knowing a sizable portion of the proceeds goes to worthwhile causes, well, that only made them taste even better.
Other specialty pizzas to try here are the Viva Mexico, made with a Valentina-sauced base with mozzarella, sliced sausage, beef, cooked peppers and jalapeños. The cheeseburger pie has double ground beef and cheddar with white onions.
Prices are midrange. Large specialty pizzas range from $22 to $24. The 12-inch pizzas are about $17. A jumbo slice of cheese is $5.
If you love the toppings but not the dough, they do that too. Pizza bowls have all the toppings and gooey cheese with no crust. Plus, there are housemade pretzels.
Heavenly Crust Pizza, 2311 Cross Timbers Road, No. 304, Flower Mound. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.