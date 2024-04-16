 Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day: Where to Snag One in Dallas | Dallas Observer
It's Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's

There are two scoop shops in North Texas and both are giving away a free cone or scoop all day.
April 16, 2024
April 16 is Free Scoop Day at Ben & Jerry's
And you thought today was going to be boring. Ben & Jerry's has nominated April 16 as free cone day, perhaps because they think we all got our taxes done yesterday. Sillyheads.

There are two Ben & Jerry's in the North Texas area. One is at 1501 Preston Road in Plano and the other at the Highland Village Ice Cream Shop (4061 Barton Creek). Each customer can get one free cone or cup, but the company asks that you know what flavor you want when you step up to the counter. For the love of frozen dairy and reading the room, don't make those scoopers dole you out samples. And while the scoops are free, they also ask that you kindly thank the staff.

The free scoop is today only, April 16.

And if now you really want ice cream but don't live near a Ben & Jerry's, support a local spot by using this list of the 10 best ice cream shops in Dallas.

