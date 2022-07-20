Everything is Melting, Cool Off and Indulge with Ice Cream at These 7 Spots

Temperatures are at their peak. If you find yourself bored at home, there’s arguably no better way to kill your afternoon (and appetite) than with some of Dallas’ best desserts. Whether you’re a fan of colossal milkshakes, over-the-top sundaes, or just the old-fashioned ice cream cone, these cool treats are worth a visit this summer. We’ll bet the kids won’t mind either.
Parlor’s Ice Cream
6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 465
click to enlarge
Milk and Cookies (bottom) and Cookies and Cream (top) from Parlor's
Anisha Holla
Recently opened in Dallas, Parlor’s
is taking the concept of nostalgic ice cream to heart. Flavors like milk and cookies, made with a light vanilla ice cream and cookies loaded into the crevices, are sure to incite a sugar rush while reviving some good childhood memories. Using flavors and ingredients sourced locally and from scratch, owners Brandon and Kellie Stoll are making ice cream as fresh as it gets.
Handel’s Ice Cream
4200 Legacy Drive (Plano)
click to enlarge
Handel's Oreo cheesecake and rocky mocha ice cream.
Anisha Holla
A chain that originated in Youngstown, Ohio, Handel’s
has since brought its ice cream to five different locations in the Dallas area. The ice cream shop is perhaps best known for its 120+ rotating flavors, all made fresh in-house each day. Try the best-selling Oreo cheesecake flavor, a vanilla base loaded with huge chunks of cheesecake and Oreo cookies. Seasonal summer favorites include the Key lime pie, pineapple upside-down cake and strawberry cheesecake chunk. Bring your kids, friends and an appetite. Handel’s doesn’t skimp on flavors or portions.
Sugar Factory
1900 Cedar Springs Road
click to enlarge
The two-handed milkshakes at Sugar Factory are a good way to kill an afternoon. There's even valet parking, so you don't have to break a sweat getting to the door.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Known for its eye-catching desserts, Sugar Factory
is a good option for both your sweet tooth and your camera. Try the chocolate fondue platter, a plate stacked with banana slices, red velvet cake, brownie pieces, gummy bears and strawberry slices, served alongside a pot of melted chocolate and skewers for your dipping pleasure. The popular dish is a dream for any chocolate-lover. The franchise is also recognized for its excessively large sundaes, stacked with ice cream, sprinkles, syrups and candy to top it all off. If you want to keep things simple, get a milkshake topped with waffles and candy bars. It’s definitely possible to eat a whole meal’s worth of sugar here. Just don’t count calories.
The Yard
4940 TX-121, Suite 100 (The Colony)
click to enlarge The Yard
The Yard's Doughnut Touch My Coffees and Cream
Danny Gallagher
, which began life on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank
, is serving up some of the biggest milkshakes on the local dessert scene. The menu here boasts shakes ranging from the milk and cookies, a vanilla shake topped with a cookie sandwich, to the salted caramel cheesecake, with a caramel-cheesecake-flavored base topped by a slice of cheesecake. And you can keep the jar when you’re done. This way, you can feel the sugar rush at the moment and remember it later.
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
3699 McKinney Ave., Suite 101
click to enlarge
Get your ice cream fix in a cup, a cone, or a cookie sandwich.
Anisha Holla
You'll find Van Leeuwen
in the West Village (in the old Paciugo space), where it serves a wide variety of dairy, vegan and gluten-free ice cream flavors. While Van Leeuwen distributes its products in grocery stores, the scoop shop in Dallas makes it much easier to sample a few flavors, and here you can get it in a cup, a cone, or even a cookie sandwich. The brown sugar cookie dough chunk may just be the star flavor. It comes with a rich, dark sugar ice cream base, studded with candied walnuts, brownies and cookie dough. Try other specialties like the marionberry cheesecake and the praline butter cake.
Tongue in Cheek Ice Cream
526 W. Arapaho Road (Richardson)
The original Tongue in Cheek
location is in the heart of Richardson, but there's a new shop in Plano, too. If you’re looking for big portions and cheap prices, this might become your new favorite ice cream spot. Try the best-selling Banana Pudding, a banana-flavored ice cream giving way to fresh wafers in each bite. Other popular option is the Caramel Crack, which comes with a rich caramel base and crispy chocolate balls sprinkled throughout. Ordering your ice cream is only the beginning of the fun here, though. Be sure to grab a spot on one of the swings while you eat. Swinging with a cone in hand makes an ice cream outing all the more fun.
Bazaria Sweets
700 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Suite 102 (Plano)
click to enlarge Bazaria
Taro frozen yogurt from Bazaria
Anisha Holla
may just be the ideal destination for fans of cold desserts. The locally-owned shop carries almost any cold treat you can imagine, from frozen yogurt to milkshakes to homemade gelato. A must-try here is the chocolate mousse frozen yogurt, which comes with a creamy chocolate base and fresh chocolate shavings spread throughout. It's almost like eating a real chocolate mousse cake — except, well, it's frozen. Bazaria’s gelato is a real showstopper, too. Made from scratch, the flavors like almond fig and cherry cheesecake make Bazaria stand out among other gelato shops on the area's dessert scene. Especially in the hundred-degree Texas heat, Bazaria might just become your new go-to.