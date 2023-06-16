Hey Dallas, Meet Locally Made Fat Duck Ice Cream

DeSoto native Bryce Woods, 27, started making ice cream two years ago while working as an operations manager at Amazon Fresh. After getting a sociology degree from TCU, his entrepreneurial spirit landed him at a business accelerator program at the University of Arizona. And while he didn't expect to get into the ice cream scooping business, he loved how happy his coworkers were when he passed out ice cream to share.
Their enthusiasm inspired him to continually create new, innovative flavors.
He's since invested in a commercial kitchen, where he makes his Fat Duck ice cream from scratch, including ingredients like ooey-gooey butter cake bites that he mixes into cheesecake ice cream. This Ooey-Gooey flavor, he says, is his top seller.
Fat Duck is a super-premium, custard-style ice cream. For ice cream to be considered super-premium, it needs to have a very low air content (called overrun) and high fat content. Overrun is governed by federal standards, and a finished product cannot weigh less than 4.5 pounds per gallon, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.
While some economy ice cream is made with a one-to-one ratio of air to cream, Fat Duck rings in at 35–40%. Along with the higher milk fat, the rich creamy texture and from-scratch ingredients set it apart.
Eventually, Woods hopes to create a Fat Duck Carnival, an event with food trucks and live performers.
For now, you can follow Fat Duck on Instagram to see where this Dallas-based cold venture is headed. Starting June 24, Fat Duck will be at the Deep Ellum Outdoor Market, which runs along Crowdus Street, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.