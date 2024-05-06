Discounted and Free Food for Teacher Appreciation Week in Dallas

Luckily, National Teacher Appreciation Week is next week, Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, and local restaurants, cafes and shops are stepping up in that department with discounts and freebies just for teachers and school staff.
A free coffee or breakfast won’t make those end-of-year stressors go away, but maybe it will make them a little easier to deal with. If you play your cards right, you can score a couple of freebies every day.
Here’s a list of participating businesses in Dallas to help you plan your week.
Abuelo’s Mexican RestaurantMultiple locations On Tuesday, May 7, Abuelo’s is offering 20% off the entire check if there is a teacher or school staff member in the party — a perfect excuse to take a large group out to dinner. A valid school ID is required to cash in on this deal. Abuelo's locations and hours can be found on the company's website.
Buffalo Wild WingsMultiple locationsMonday through Friday next week, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering six boneless wings for $1 with the purchase of any burger. Mid-sized groups, such as a team of teachers, are bound to have a field day with this deal. All Buffalo Wild Wings locations can be found on their website.
Burger KingMultiple locationsFrom Monday to Friday, teachers can enjoy free fries with every Burger King purchase. As a matter of fact, so can everyone else. We’re guessing Burger King understands how the end of the school year can be hard on everyone. All Burger King locations can be found on their website.
Chick-fil-AMultiple locationsOn Tuesday, May 7, Chick-fil-A is honoring educators with options: a free breakfast or a free lunch. Teachers who present a valid school ID at participating locations will have their choice of either a free chicken biscuit or chicken sandwich. All Chick-fil-A locations can be found on their website.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & SteakburgersMultiple locationsFreddy’s is giving away mini sundaes with M&M’s to all teachers and faculty members who present a valid school ID, May 8–12. The offer is valid both in-restaurant and at the drive-thru, in case a teacher needs a quick treat on the way home. All Freddy’s locations can be found on their website.
Insomnia CookiesMultiple locationsThe late-night bakery is giving away a free Classic cookie (which includes 13 flavors such as chocolate chunk and vegan birthday cake) to teachers, school staff and nurses who present a valid ID. No purchase is necessary. Hopefully, this will brighten up after-hours grading and lesson-planning sessions. All Insomnia Cookies locations can be found on their website.
McDonald’sMultiple locationsOn Tuesday, May 7, McDonald’s is offering a free Egg McMuffin and medium coffee or soft drink. No additional purchase is required, just a valid school ID. There’s a limit of one free breakfast per person. Hopefully, this complimentary meal will have teachers “lovin’” their week a little more. All McDonald’s locations can be found on their website.
RaceTracMultiple locationsRaceTrac is offering teachers and school staff a free medium Crazy Good Coffee, no additional purchase required, May 6–10. A valid school ID is required to redeem, and the offer is limited to one per customer. Caffeinated options during end-of-year chaos are hard to turn down. All RaceTrac locations can be found on their website.
Sonic Drive-InMultiple locationsThe Sonic app has a year-round rewards program exclusively for teachers. Members of the Sonic Teachers’ Circle program will receive extra perks in the form of complimentary drinks and desserts with qualifying purchases, May 6–20. Educators must sign up for the app before May 6 to be eligible. All Sonic locations can be found on their website.
WhataburgerMultiple locations
Whataburger is giving away free breakfasts to teachers who show a valid school ID, Monday through Friday. Between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., teachers can choose from a selection of breakfast items, including taquitos and honey butter chicken biscuits, and receive a complimentary "WhataTeacher" lanyard. The company will also select 63 teachers to receive $1,000 grants. All Whataburger locations can be found on their website.