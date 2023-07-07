Cool Down Italian Style This Summer at These Authentic Dallas Gelaterias

Who wouldn’t want to spend the summer whizzing down the Amalfi Coast complete with a cherry red Vespa and mysterious love interest? All in favor say “I”. But if the pebbled beaches, generous pours of Aperol spritz and vibrant scoops of gelato have graced your social media feed rather than your travel itinerary, this roundup is for you. For less than $10, you can get a scoop of the legendary Italian summer at these delectable gelato shops around Dallas.
Botolino Gelato Artigianale
2116 Greenville Ave. & 5959 Royal Lane
Blending the techniques of gelato masters and the legacy of the owner’s nonna, Botolino Gelato Artigianale
is the cornerstone of Dallas’ gelato scene. The scratch-made gelato is enclosed in traditional stainless steel wells known as “pozzetti," a tell-all that their scoops are the real deal. They offer about 16 flavors, some that rotate seasonally, that can be sampled generously before ordering. Cup or cone. One or two scoops. Satisfy your sweet tooth like a true Italian with Don Pistachio, gianduia and stracciatella flavors. Or branch out with peanut butter and jelly sandwich, white coffee or Key lime pie.
click to enlarge
Palmieri Cafe in the Bishop Arts District hails from the bootheel of Italy.
Aaren Prody
Palmieri Cafe
920 S Harwood St. (Downtown) & 307 N Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts)Palmieri Cafe
is another authentic gelateria hailing from the southern boot heel of Italy known as Salento. A commitment to crafting Italian favorites without compromise is Palmieri’s trademark. All of the gelato here is made from scratch and highlights classic Italian flavors like nocciola (hazelnut), amarena (black cherry), stracciatella (chocolate chip) and pistachio. If you want to bring your sugar rush to the next level, try the affogato, a single shot of espresso poured over your flavor choice(s) of gelato.
click to enlarge
Amorino in University Park has 36 flavors of gelato.
Aaren Prody
Amorino Gelato
8413 Preston Center Plaza (University Park)
This international chain sold its first scoops on the streets of Paris, bringing the finest Italian gelato recipes to the City of Love. Now, Amorino Gelato
has brought its carefully sourced ingredients to Big D. The essence of Italy is evident upon walking in, with 36 flavors of gelato to peer at through the glass cases. What separates Amorino from other gelato shops is that the gelato is formed in the shape of a rose; the flower can be formed with a single flavor, or each petal can be a different one. No extra charge and truly Instagram-worthy. Try their staple traditional flavors, award-winning sorbets and limited-edition offerings. Don’t be shocked if one of their gourmet pastries makes its way out the door with you too.
Le Rêve Gelato & Pâtisserie
12817 Preston Road (North Dallas)La Rêve Gelato & Pâtisserie
is an unassuming confectionary shop that brings a duo to be reckoned with: authentic French-style pastries and Italian gelato. Twelve flavors line the stainless steel bins. Creme brulee, mascarpone fig, Italian cream and red velvet are highlights, just to name a few. Any will pair perfectly with their rare, heirloom coffee to create a rich and creamy affogato. As you order, the glassy pastries to your right can’t help but catch your eye. Go ahead and treat yourself.
click to enlarge
Kokopelli in the West End.
Aaren Prody
Kokopelli
1718 N. Market St. (West End)
Nestled in Dallas’ Historic West End, Kokopelli Sweets
has the charm of an old-school candy shop. With eclectic wall art, an entire wall of self-serve candy and enough freshly baked goods for a sugar-induced coma, it offers virtually anything under the dessert category. After being greeted by Abraham Lincoln, a T-Rex, Julius Caesar and Lady Liberty, you can take a trip across the pond through a scoop or two of their gelato. All are crafted the Italian way with freshly pasteurized cream, pure cane sugar, fresh fruit and triple-filtered water.
click to enlarge
Chocolate and Coffee Gelato at Zero Gradi.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Zero Gradi
2000 Ross Ave. Zero Gradi
is originally from Melbourne, Australia, and is the work of Johnny Di Francesco. He's the champion pizzaiolo and founder of 400 Gradi, which is right next door to this downtown location. As is the case at some other spots, the pastries here are also amazing. Get those to go, but while you're there, pair together scoops of the cookie butter and chocolate, or Ferrero Rocher and vanilla. Caramel pecan and eggnog would make good dance partners too. They offer toppings like Nutella and white chocolate, but we're getting into illegal territory here. Some international treaties are certainly being broken at that point.