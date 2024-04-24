Game-Winning Grub: New AAC Food Items Arrive in Time for the Playoffs

click to enlarge The bacon-wrapped Juicy Lucy. Levy

Smoked Bacon Wrapped Juicy Lucy

click to enlarge Smoked meat rings start with an onion ring base and build from there. Levy

Smoked Meat Rings



click to enlarge New steak elote empanadas at the AAC for Mavs and Stars Levy

Steak Elote Empanadas

Stuffed Concha Bread

Intense, post-season action has hit the American Airlines Center and Levy, the food and beverage partner of the Mavericks and Stars, is bringing even more heat with four new food items to spice up the playoffs.Grab your Modelo and hit the concessions for these greasy baskets.Just when you thought every possibility of the burger has been exercised, here comes this jalapeno popper cheese-stuffed beef patty, wrapped with bacon and topped with grilled onions, barbecue bacon aioli and cheddar cheese.Even if the Stars or Mavericks don't win, this burger will soften the disappointing blow. (Maybe.)Think onion rings, but better (somehow).Onion rings are wrapped in cheddar cheese and ground beef, then bacon is used like tape to hold it all together. The concoction is then smoked and served with a peach chipotle barbecue sauce. That'll get it done, huh?These crispy empanadas are filled with ancho-rubbed steak, creamy elote and pepper jack cheese, then topped with an avocado chimichurri sauce and served with a side of salsa roja.Sweet Mexican concha bread is stuffed with vanilla custard, whipped cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries, then dusted with powdered sugar and served with chocolate and caramel sauces.