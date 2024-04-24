 Best American Airlines Center Food for Mavs, Stars Playoffs | Dallas Observer
Game-Winning Grub: New AAC Food Items Arrive in Time for the Playoffs

The Stars and Mavs are sharing the AAC for the playoffs, and there's some new grub to try.
April 24, 2024
The bacon-wrapped Juicy Lucy.
Levy
Intense, post-season action has hit the American Airlines Center and Levy, the food and beverage partner of the Mavericks and Stars, is bringing even more heat with four new food items to spice up the playoffs.

Grab your Modelo and hit the concessions for these greasy baskets.

Smoked Bacon Wrapped Juicy Lucy

Just when you thought every possibility of the burger has been exercised, here comes this jalapeno popper cheese-stuffed beef patty, wrapped with bacon and topped with grilled onions, barbecue bacon aioli and cheddar cheese.

Even if the Stars or Mavericks don't win, this burger will soften the disappointing blow. (Maybe.)

Smoked Meat Rings

Think onion rings, but better (somehow).

Onion rings are wrapped in cheddar cheese and ground beef, then bacon is used like tape to hold it all together. The concoction is then smoked and served with a peach chipotle barbecue sauce. That'll get it done, huh?

Steak Elote Empanadas

These crispy empanadas are filled with ancho-rubbed steak, creamy elote and pepper jack cheese, then topped with an avocado chimichurri sauce and served with a side of salsa roja.

Stuffed Concha Bread

Sweet Mexican concha bread is stuffed with vanilla custard, whipped cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries, then dusted with powdered sugar and served with chocolate and caramel sauces.
