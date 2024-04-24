Game-Winning Grub: New AAC Food Items Arrive in Time for the Playoffs

Grab your Modelo and hit the concessions for these greasy baskets.
Smoked Bacon Wrapped Juicy LucyJust when you thought every possibility of the burger has been exercised, here comes this jalapeno popper cheese-stuffed beef patty, wrapped with bacon and topped with grilled onions, barbecue bacon aioli and cheddar cheese.
Even if the Stars or Mavericks don't win, this burger will soften the disappointing blow. (Maybe.)
Smoked Meat Rings
Think onion rings, but better (somehow).
Onion rings are wrapped in cheddar cheese and ground beef, then bacon is used like tape to hold it all together. The concoction is then smoked and served with a peach chipotle barbecue sauce. That'll get it done, huh?