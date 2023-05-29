 Zin Zen in McKinney is a Quaint Wine Den | Dallas Observer
Zin Zen Wine Bistro in McKinney Continues To Charm

May 29, 2023 9:00AM

Wine flights are a great way to try a variety of the 80 wines offered here.
You don’t usually expect to see a crowded restaurant on a Monday, but that’s exactly what we walked into at Zin Zen Wine Bistro in McKinney.

In 2006, Zin Zen was one of the first tenants to open in Adriatic Village, a large development designed to resemble a quaint Croatian village. Walking inside past Zin Zen's outdoor patio, one could see dozens of people at the tables, bar and couches throughout the cozy space sipping wine. It looked more like Friday than Monday. Husband and wife team Rand and Regina Reed, who have owned the restaurant since 2015, attribute a packed house and relaxed charm to their team and regulars.

We were greeted quickly and informed it was an all-day happy hour that included wine, of course, but also cocktails and appetizers. Zin Zen has 80 wines from around the world and offers flights so you can sample three options at once. We started with a flight of sparkling wine. The cocktail menu is a bit nostalgic, think cosmopolitans and lemon drops. The '90s-favorite appletini was perfect with one maraschino cherry floating in the middle.

Our appetizer selections included the spinach and artichoke dip, baked brie and, the table favorite, a tomatillo-avocado salsa. Fresh tomatillos blended with avocado, jalapeno and cilantro served with white corn tortilla chips and tasted light and fresh.
click to enlarge Margarita flatbread at Zin Zen
Margarita flatbread at Zin Zen.
Sandi Morse
For entrées, we had the classic grilled cheese with tomato soup and the margarita flatbread. Cheese lovers will appreciate this version of the bar staple with all the extra mozzarella, Parmesan and sweet balsamic glaze. The first one went so fast, we ordered a second one.

All the sofas throughout the bistro make it feel like you're in someone’s open-concept living and dining room. Zin Zen has live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings; one could imagine how the vibe, wine and tunes could inspire a sing-a-long.

In addition to all-day happy hour on Mondays, Zin Zen has flight night specials on Tuesdays, and half-price bottles of wine with a purchase of two entrées on Wednesdays after 3 p.m. You can also take home any bottle of house wine for $15.

Zin Zen Wine Bistro, 6841 Virginia Parkway, McKinney. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight.
