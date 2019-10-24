These Halloween Cocktails Have Us Thirsty and Ready for Tricks and Treats

When you’re a kid, Halloween is dressing up as your favorite character and running out to get all the Reese’s you can in your bag or pillow case. Or maybe you were one of those who got those cool, perfectly round plastic pumpkins for your candy carrying.

As adults, we can carry something a little more exciting: a craft cocktail that fits this delightful season of horror. Some are ridiculous, some may look better than they taste, but they’re all decently fun. These are a few spots in and around Dallas offering Halloween-themed drinks around the holiday; give them a try in between sneaking some fun-size candy into your diet.

Biscuit Bar

The Biscuit Bar



The Salted Caramel Apple: Bailey’s, apple liqueur and butterscotch served with a cinnamon-sugar rim

Apple Cider Mimosa: What it sounds like

6501 Hillcrest Ave., University Park; 5880 State Highway 121, Suite 102B, Plano. thebiscuit.bar

Bowen House

Bowen House



You Meddling Kids! Belle Isle moonshine, Regan's Orange bitters, charcoal ice

Blood Like Lemonade: Fords gin, Aperol, blood orange, lemon, Demerara, Peychaud's Bitters, Topo Chico

The Headless Horseman: Averna, Espolon Reposado, pumpkin, lemon, cinnamon, charcoal, orange citrate

Lock, Shock and Barrel: Wild Turkey bourbon, blackberries, lemon, egg white, charcoal, Angostura bitters

2614 Boll St. (Uptown). bowenhousetx.com

Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse

Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse



The Smokin' Ace: Rittenhouse 100 bonded rye whiskey, cinnamon smoke, Luxardo cherry liqueur, Tempus Fugit Vino Chinato, Amaro Meletti

3916 Dallas Parkway, Plano. pappasdeltablues.com

Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall



The Reaper: Margarita on the rocks with Lunazul Blanco 100% blue agave, Gran Gala, lime and Dark Shadows (all bars at Legacy Hall have this one)

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. legacyfoodhall.com

Perle on Maple

Perle on Maple



Pumpkin Spice White Russian: pumpkin spice Kahlua, Tito’s vodka, heavy cream, nutmeg

2927 Maple Ave. (Uptown). perleonmapledallas.com

Petro Bar and Bistro

Petro Bar and Bistro



The Kruger: Tequila, honey, lemon, mezcal, hellfire bitters

Dead by Dawn: Straight Edge bourbon, egg white, sweet vermouth

Nosferatu: Gin, Campari, orange, pomegranate, soda

Frontal Lobotomy: Bourbon amaretto, peach, pineapple

1907 Elm St. (downtown). cambriadallas.com

Tillman's Bishop Arts

Tillman’s Bishop Arts



The Witches Brew: Rye whiskey, Averna flavored with both Angostura and Regan’s Orange bitters in a chilled coupe garnished with an eyeball

324 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts District). tillmansbishoparts.com

Whether you're hitting one, ubering to all or making your own, please drink responsibly, ghouls.