These Halloween Cocktails Have Us Thirsty and Ready for Tricks and Treats

When you’re a kid, Halloween is dressing up as your favorite character and running out to get all the Reese’s you can in your bag or pillow case. Or maybe you were one of those who got those cool, perfectly round plastic pumpkins for your candy carrying.
As adults, we can carry something a little more exciting: a craft cocktail that fits this delightful season of horror. Some are ridiculous, some may look better than they taste, but they’re all decently fun. These are a few spots in and around Dallas offering Halloween-themed drinks around the holiday; give them a try in between sneaking some fun-size candy into your diet.
The Biscuit Bar
The Salted Caramel Apple: Bailey’s, apple liqueur and butterscotch served with a cinnamon-sugar rim
Apple Cider Mimosa: What it sounds like
6501 Hillcrest Ave., University Park; 5880 State Highway 121, Suite 102B, Plano. thebiscuit.bar
Bowen House
You Meddling Kids! Belle Isle moonshine, Regan's Orange bitters, charcoal ice
Blood Like Lemonade: Fords gin, Aperol, blood orange, lemon, Demerara, Peychaud's Bitters, Topo Chico
The Headless Horseman: Averna, Espolon Reposado, pumpkin, lemon, cinnamon, charcoal, orange citrate
Lock, Shock and Barrel: Wild Turkey bourbon, blackberries, lemon, egg white, charcoal, Angostura bitters
2614 Boll St. (Uptown). bowenhousetx.com
Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse
The Smokin' Ace: Rittenhouse 100 bonded rye whiskey, cinnamon smoke, Luxardo cherry liqueur, Tempus Fugit Vino Chinato, Amaro Meletti
3916 Dallas Parkway, Plano. pappasdeltablues.com
Legacy Hall
The Reaper: Margarita on the rocks with Lunazul Blanco 100% blue agave, Gran Gala, lime and Dark Shadows (all bars at Legacy Hall have this one)
7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. legacyfoodhall.com
Perle on Maple
Pumpkin Spice White Russian: pumpkin spice Kahlua, Tito’s vodka, heavy cream, nutmeg
2927 Maple Ave. (Uptown). perleonmapledallas.com
Petro Bar and Bistro
The Kruger: Tequila, honey, lemon, mezcal, hellfire bitters
Dead by Dawn: Straight Edge bourbon, egg white, sweet vermouth
Nosferatu: Gin, Campari, orange, pomegranate, soda
Frontal Lobotomy: Bourbon amaretto, peach, pineapple
1907 Elm St. (downtown). cambriadallas.com
Tillman’s Bishop Arts
The Witches Brew: Rye whiskey, Averna flavored with both Angostura and Regan’s Orange bitters in a chilled coupe garnished with an eyeball
324 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts District). tillmansbishoparts.com
Whether you're hitting one, ubering to all or making your own, please drink responsibly, ghouls.
