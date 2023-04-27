Beyond the Bar: Dallas' First Zero-Proof Bottle Shop to Open Soon

For those living around Dallas and abstaining from alcohol, finding a refreshing and satisfying beverage can be a frustrating endeavor. Bottle shops boast shelves upon shelves of alcoholic options, but the booze-free section often leaves much to be desired. The problem extends to bars and restaurants as well, leaving non-drinkers with limited and underwhelming choices.
But fear not: North Texas' very first non-alcoholic (NA) bottle shop, Beyond the Bar (101 S. Sherman St., Richardson), will soon arrive.
Julie and Reid Robinson were on the brink of losing their bars when they came up with a brilliant idea. With the pandemic looming, they created a safe, fun and exciting pop-up bar experience in the parking lot behind their businesses. Dubbed Carbaret, the event attracted people from all around North Texas who were eager to indulge in cocktails from the comfort of their cars. Carbaret was so successful that the two were able to save their bars, but they also realized they stumbled upon something special.
Reid, who hasn’t partaken in alcohol for years, found it difficult to track down alcohol-free options.
“We were at this show and dressed to the nines," Julie says. "A bunch of our friends were there and Reid really wanted to have an alcohol-free beverage. He didn’t want soda, he didn’t want water, but there was nothing he could get, so he had to have a Diet Pepsi.”
The Robinsons reached out to Andrea Benningfield, who has an entire Instagram dedicated to finding spots that have great sans-alcohol options, and Jenny Benningfield, who is the store manager at Brewed Ltd., to form a dream team.
“We consider ourselves to be like a Swiss Army Knife because each of us has our individual roles and we all work well together,” Julie boasts.
All thanks to a little ingenuity, a lot of creativity and the willingness to take a risk, Beyond Booze Beverage Co. was born.
Beyond Booze dipped its toes in the NA waters in Dry January by hosting pop-ups. People came from all around DFW to sample their creations, and the team soon realized how much of a good thing they had created. Then they found a charming 1958 brise-soleil building in Richardson’s Downtown Core District and began renovations to create North Texas' first alcohol-free bottle shop: Beyond the Bar.
The new shop will be fully stocked with unique artisan mixers, de-alcoholized wines, canned cocktails, spirits and beer all minus the buzz. Dallas-based Starla Wines' red blend is bursting with notes of French lavender and black cherry. A sparkling rosé is packed with sweet gardenia and strawberry blossom flavors.
For classic cocktails like a margarita, old fashioned and negroni there's Lyre's, which comes in sophisticated and eye-catching bottles. Parch Spirits Co. is a line of canned beverages infused with desert botanicals and adaptogens such as ashwagandha, l-theanine, American ginseng and GABA. Traditionalists can get their fix from Ritual Zero Proof, the best alternative to rum, whiskey and tequila.
Beyond the Bar will also have a tasting room so you can discover your personal favorite drink before committing to a bottle. Watch social media for extra special "Happier Hour" events on Fridays and Saturdays.
If you come hungry, don’t fret: Beyond the Bar will also offer bites from Dude, Sweet Chocolate and La Casita Bakeshop, along with pairing suggestions so there’s that perfect mix of sweet and savory.
Beyond the Bar is a game-changer for those who don’t consume alcohol or those who just want a spirit-free night. Finally, the complaint of lackluster alcohol-free options is being addressed, bringing hope to those who wish to partake in social gatherings without feeling left out or unsatisfied.
The team at Beyond the Bar is setting the bar (pun intended) high for innovation and creativity.
The soft opening will be from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 and 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 during Richardson’s Downtown Core District Art Walk.
We'll update as soon as they post a grand opening date.