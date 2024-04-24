 Texas Icons Josh Abbott, Dairy Queen Unveil Basket-Blizzard Combo | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dairy Queen Gets in the Celebrity Meal Game With Josh Abbott

We don't listen to a lot of Josh Abbott, but we feel like this meal gets us.
April 24, 2024
It does look kind of yummy in a Dairy Queen, gotta-go-haul-hay later way.
It does look kind of yummy in a Dairy Queen, gotta-go-haul-hay later way. Courtesy of Dairy Queen
Share this:
Josh Abbott of the Josh Abbott Band and Dairy Queen are collaborating on a meal available only in Texas. It happens to be the country singer's favorite childhood meal. You can grab this special repast from April 29 through May 26 at "participating" restaurants in Texas. Mark your calendar.

“I am from a little town called Idalou outside of Lubbock, Texas, and Dairy Queen was always my go-to spot growing up,” said Abbott in a press release. “Whether I was heading to Dairy Queen after a basketball or football game, or going to Dairy Queen with my Grandpa, I have a lot of great memories with the brand.”

Sames! I'd get a steak finger basket at lunch in high school for $2.14 (with tax). Good times.

Abbott's meal includes a four-piece steak finger country basket, a mini M&M's Milk Chocolate Blizzard, an iced tea and a collectible limited-edition Josh Abbott cup. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Tiffany Derry's New Italian Restaurant, Radici, Sets an Opening Date

Openings and Closings

Tiffany Derry's New Italian Restaurant, Radici, Sets an Opening Date

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Rise Soufflé's New Plano Location Is as Whimsical (and Delicious) as the Others

First Look

Rise Soufflé's New Plano Location Is as Whimsical (and Delicious) as the Others

By Danielle Beller
Dallas' Latest Restaurant Openings and Closings

Openings and Closings

Dallas' Latest Restaurant Openings and Closings

By Aaren Prody
H-E-B Announces New Stores in HEB and Murphy

Food & Drink News

H-E-B Announces New Stores in HEB and Murphy

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation