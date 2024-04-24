Dairy Queen Gets in the Celebrity Meal Game With Josh Abbott

Josh Abbott of the Josh Abbott Band and Dairy Queen are collaborating on a meal available only in Texas. It happens to be the country singer's favorite childhood meal. You can grab this special repast from April 29 through May 26 at "participating" restaurants in Texas. Mark your calendar.



“I am from a little town called Idalou outside of Lubbock, Texas, and Dairy Queen was always my go-to spot growing up,” said Abbott in a press release. “Whether I was heading to Dairy Queen after a basketball or football game, or going to Dairy Queen with my Grandpa, I have a lot of great memories with the brand.”



Sames! I'd get a steak finger basket at lunch in high school for $2.14 (with tax). Good times.



Abbott's meal includes a four-piece steak finger country basket, a mini M&M's Milk Chocolate Blizzard, an iced tea and a collectible limited-edition Josh Abbott cup.