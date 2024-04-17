 Dallas Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken to Land Opens in May | Dallas Observer
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken Lands in Dallas

Rise Southern Biscuits was ranked in the top 10 Best Biscuits in the U.S. by Food & Wine.
April 17, 2024
Rise will open in early May near the American Airlines Center.
Rise will open in early May near the American Airlines Center.
A biscuit and chicken restaurant from Durham, North Carolina, joins the long roster of acclaimed restaurants setting up shop in Dallas.

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken (hereafter, "Rise") will open its first Texas location on May 4 in Victory Park. This quick-serve restaurant will offer breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. In May, they'll introduce dinner.

The prized items here are the from-scratch buttermilk biscuits made "throughout the day." Rise claims to use just five "simple" ingredients, including Homegrown Family Foods Southern-milled soft wheat flour and real butter.
The new spot is for take-out only. Customers place orders online or through a kiosk at the store and pick up food in heated lockers.
For breakfast, these biscuits are crafted into all manner of breakfast sandwiches, like a bacon egg and cheese ($7.59) or chicken-fried steak ($11.49). There are also boxes, like the Chix and Grits ($10.49) with chicken fingers over cheese grits, bacon, cheddar and a drizzle of a house Boom Boom sauce. Yes, there are biscuit and gravy boxes too. Get two biscuits with sausage gravy for $8.99.

At lunchtime, Rise shifts to chicken sandwiches served on a biscuit or bun. The jumbo cheddar tots ($3.99) are a signature cheese side. There's a Hot Honey Butter Chicken, Nashville Hot Chicken and a fried green tomato sandwich with pimento cheese. All range from $8 to $9.

Rise uses all virtual ordering through its app, website or kiosks inside the restaurant. Customers pick up orders through heated food lockers. So if you hate interacting with people and love biscuits, your Bumble just matched.

In 2023, Food & Wine selected Rise as the sixth-best biscuit baker in the U.S.

At the grand opening on May 4, Rise will donate 10% of sales to Friends of Dallas Animal Services and will hand out some swag. One person will win free food for a year.

Another Rise location, planned for Fort Worth on Blue Mound Road near Haslet, should be open this summer. 
