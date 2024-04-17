Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken Lands in Dallas

A biscuit and chicken restaurant from Durham, North Carolina, joins the long roster of acclaimed restaurants setting up shop in Dallas.
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken (hereafter, "Rise") will open its first Texas location on May 4 in Victory Park. This quick-serve restaurant will offer breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. In May, they'll introduce dinner.
The prized items here are the from-scratch buttermilk biscuits made "throughout the day." Rise claims to use just five "simple" ingredients, including Homegrown Family Foods Southern-milled soft wheat flour and real butter.
At lunchtime, Rise shifts to chicken sandwiches served on a biscuit or bun. The jumbo cheddar tots ($3.99) are a signature cheese side. There's a Hot Honey Butter Chicken, Nashville Hot Chicken and a fried green tomato sandwich with pimento cheese. All range from $8 to $9.
Rise uses all virtual ordering through its app, website or kiosks inside the restaurant. Customers pick up orders through heated food lockers. So if you hate interacting with people and love biscuits, your Bumble just matched.
In 2023, Food & Wine selected Rise as the sixth-best biscuit baker in the U.S.
At the grand opening on May 4, Rise will donate 10% of sales to Friends of Dallas Animal Services and will hand out some swag. One person will win free food for a year.
Another Rise location, planned for Fort Worth on Blue Mound Road near Haslet, should be open this summer.