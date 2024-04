The Metropolitan on Main Opens in Historic Downtown Dallas Space

click to enlarge Banquet-style seating with dusty blue velvet booths and bistro-inspired chairs. Kayla Enright

click to enlarge This bar is made for happy hour. Kayla Enright

click to enlarge Breakfast items include coffee from a Faema espresso machine and mascarpone stuffed French toast. Kayla Enright

click to enlarge The Reuben at Metropolitan on Main. Kayla Enright

click to enlarge There's a robust selection of cocktails here. Kayla Enright

A historic space in downtown Dallas that's been around in one form or another since the early 1900s has recently had a swank infusion. The Metropolitan on Main is now open for breakfast, lunch and happy hour in downtown Dallas; dinner service hours will follow.Owner Noemi Chiriac has revamped the 1913 space in an Art Deco style. The storied location most recently served as The Metropolitan Café, and originally opened as the Masonic Blue Lodge Temple. In 1919, it became the Western Union Telegraph Company. Notably, both Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby received telegrams there (before Ruby shot Oswald just behind the building in front of the Dallas courthouse) in 1963 following President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.More recently when it was The Metropolitan Café, Chiriac used to frequent the spot. While working as an engineer, she fell in love with the space. In 2021, she brought her mother along for lunch, and when they finished their meals, she asked the owner if her mom, who was retired, could help cook there. The owner told her it was the café’s last day in business, and in a spur-of-the-moment decision, she asked if he’d sell the business to her. Remarkably, he did.“The team and I are ready to greet Dallasites with a smile as they start their day, take a lunch break or unwind after a long day with happy hour,” said Chiriac. “We hope The Metropolitan on Main will become a staple again for downtown residents and commuters, as well as a new staple for others in their daily routine.”The breakfast menu includes The Meeker Special, a Metropolitan Café original with soft-scrambled eggs, ham, cheese, tomato, cucumber and scallions, served on a croissant. There's quiche and classic steak and eggs or, if you're feeling more indulgent, a blackberry lemon mascarpone French toast made from thick slices of custard-soaked brioche filled with lemon mascarpone, topped with macerated blackberries and dusted with powdered sugar.For lunch, there's a wide range of options from a charcuterie board with European cheeses, cured meats and fig jam to a turkey poblano panini and a grilled chicken gyro.The spot also offers heartier entrees, including an herb-crusted filet of salmon with dill cream sauce, polenta and crispy Brussels sprouts; a pork chop prepared with a balsamic and brown sugar glaze that’s served with sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes; and The Sami, a panko-breaded chicken breast with rosé vinaigrette slaw, pickled red onion and tomato on a brioche bun.For drinks, coffee is made on a famed Faema espresso machine during breakfast and lunch hours. During happy hour (weekdays 4–7 p.m.) nab $7 house martinis, $5 wells, $4 domestic beers, $13 signature cocktails and $10 spritzers.Signature cocktails include A Rose For Jack, with Jack Daniels, grenadine, lemon and rosemary, and The Lady in the Blue Dress, with Drumshanbo gin, bergamot, Crème de Violette, lemon and rose. There are also handful of mocktails, including the 325, which includes pineapple, orange and coconut cream, and A Voice in the Choir, with butterfly pea flower, mint and lemon.In the coming weeks, the spot will begin providing dinner service and catering and will be available to host private events.