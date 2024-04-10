The Metropolitan on Main Opens in Historic Downtown Dallas Space

A historic space in downtown Dallas that's been around in one form or another since the early 1900s has recently had a swank infusion. The Metropolitan on Main is now open for breakfast, lunch and happy hour in downtown Dallas; dinner service hours will follow.
“The team and I are ready to greet Dallasites with a smile as they start their day, take a lunch break or unwind after a long day with happy hour,” said Chiriac. “We hope The Metropolitan on Main will become a staple again for downtown residents and commuters, as well as a new staple for others in their daily routine.”
The spot also offers heartier entrees, including an herb-crusted filet of salmon with dill cream sauce, polenta and crispy Brussels sprouts; a pork chop prepared with a balsamic and brown sugar glaze that’s served with sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes; and The Sami, a panko-breaded chicken breast with rosé vinaigrette slaw, pickled red onion and tomato on a brioche bun.
For drinks, coffee is made on a famed Faema espresso machine during breakfast and lunch hours. During happy hour (weekdays 4–7 p.m.) nab $7 house martinis, $5 wells, $4 domestic beers, $13 signature cocktails and $10 spritzers.
In the coming weeks, the spot will begin providing dinner service and catering and will be available to host private events.
The Metropolitan on Main. 2032 Main St. Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; closed Sunday.