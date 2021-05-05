Cheers, Mom! A Complete Guide to Mother's Day Brunch in Dallas

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

The past year has been quite a challenge for all of us, and as always, our moms were there to keep the family safe and functioning. At the very least, we should take them out to brunch for Mother’s Day, like we would any other year.

But before you dive into brunch reservations, maybe think about getting Mom what she really wants and needs: a drink. We found 10 Dallas restaurants offering drink deals, special cocktails or free mimosas for Mom on her special day.

After that, you'll find a list of 40 restaurants in and around Dallas that are offering everything from dine-in brunch buffets to ready-to-heat meal kits that are bound to make your mother smile.

10 Deals that Say "Cheers, Mom!"

Ascension Coffee

1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District), 200 Crescent Court (Uptown), 14131 Midway Road (Addison), 3121 Olympus Blvd. (Coppell) with additional locations in Frisco and Fort Worth

Ascension Coffee has an all-new brunch menu just in time for Mother’s Day. Take Mom to try it out and she’ll get a free mimosa with any entrée purchase all weekend.

Foxtrot Market

2822 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and 6565 Hillcrest Ave. (University Park)

Count on Foxtrot Market to bring you an assortment of gift baskets for Mother's Day ($35–$85) available for local delivery and nationwide shipping. The Mother’s Day Self-Care box ($35) includes a bottle of rosé and some pampering treats. The Mom’s Coffee basket ($35) includes house blend coffee, a custom mug and a coffee-friendly treat. Shop online to place your order.

Haywire

5901 Winthrop St., No. 110 (Plano)

Haywire has all your bases covered with a Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or a ready-to-heat brunch kit for four ($95) to enjoy at home. Add on a Ruffino Prosecco mimosa kit ($25), which also includes Tossware flutes and a carrier bag. Call Haywire at 972-781-9473 or email sales@haywirerestaurant.com by noon Wednesday, May 5 to pick up Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8 from 1–5 p.m. Reservations for dine-in can be made on OpenTable.

Knife Dallas

5300 E. Mockingbird Lane (The Highlands)

Knife is offering a free mimosa for moms (with the purchase of a meal) during its Mother’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. You can also enjoy other cocktails and mimosas with brunch options such as pork belly "Benedict," brioche French toast or steak and eggs. Reservations are required; visit the website to reserve a table.

LADA

6859 Arapaho Road, No. 601 (Far North Dallas)

If Mom loves enchiladas, check out the dine-in specials for Mother’s Day at LADA. The restaurant is offering a free mimosa or dessert with the purchase of any enchilada, salad or two tacos, as well as free dessert with any purchase of a kid's meal. Customers ordering delivery can take 10% off their order using promo code LOVEMOMALADA.

Ocean Prime

2101 Cedar Springs Road, No. 150 (Uptown)

Ocean Prime Dallas will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a special Mother’s Day brunch menu for dine-in only. The menu includes lobster toast and braised short rib surf and turf. Ocean Prime’s regular dinner menu will be available for dine-in or carryout from 3 to 8 p.m. The restaurant will also offer a special Mother’s Day Elegance at Home menu for carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and two of the most popular cocktails, Berries and Bubbles and the Prime Manhattan will be available in cocktail kits for two with truffle popcorn ($45). Preorder at least 48 hours in advance.

Palmer’s Hot Chicken

6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 316 (Hillside)

Celebrate frosé all day with a happy hour for all mothers (including moms of fur babies) and get $5 frosé along with your hot chicken and other favorites. Frosé is also available to go by the pint, pitcher, quart, half-gallon and gallon. Visit the website to place a to-go order.

STIRR

2803 Main St. (Deep Ellum) and 5100 Beltline Road, No. 540 (Addison)

Both locations of STIRR will give moms carnations and a complimentary glass of champagne. The restaurants will be serving a special brunch buffet with a carving station, an omelet station, salad bar and dessert station.

Te Deseo

2700 Olive St. (Victory Park)

Te Deseo is offering a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and a rose for all mothers at Sunday dinner starting at 5 p.m. Visit the website for reservations.

Truluck’s

2401 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and 1420 Plaza Place (Southlake)

Leave it to Truluck’s to create a specialty cocktail especially for Mother’s Day. The Cosmosa is a refreshing mix of Tito's vodka, Cointreau, lime, cranberry and ripe raspberries topped with Cava ($14.50). There’s also a featured dish of seafood lasagna made with layers of Maine lobster, blue crab, shrimp, caramelized onions and grilled artichoke hearts with mozzarella, whipped mascarpone and ricotta. Served with smoked tomato sauce and herb oil ($58). Mother’s Day hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at both the Dallas and Southlake location, and reservations are highly recommended.

A Mother’s Day Brunch Guide

III Forks

1303 Legacy Drive (Frisco)

Serving Mother’s Day brunch ($49 per person) from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Sunday. Call 972-267-1776 for reservations or to preorder brunch to go.

97 West Kitchen + Bar at Hotel Drover

200 Mule Alley (Fort Worth)

Serving a brunch buffet ($60 for adults and $18 for children 12 and under) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call 682-255-6497 for reservations or book a table through OpenTable.

Al Biernat’s

4217 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn) and 5251 Spring Valley Road (Far North Dallas)

Serving brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at both locations. The restaurants will also offer curbside pick up by reservation exclusively on Mother’s Day. Call the Oak Lawn restaurant at 214-219-2201 or the North Dallas restaurant at 972-239-3400 for dine-in or curbside pick up reservations.

Asian Mint

11617 N. Central Expressway, No. 135 (North Dallas), 4246 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn), 5450 W. Lovers Lane (Inwood Village, North Dallas); 300 W. Campbell Road, No. 140, Richardson

Offering a Thai Mother’s Day Meal Kit for four ($119). Order by 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 for pickup on Sunday, May 9.

Blue Mesa Grill

8200 Dallas Pkwy. (Plano), 14866 Montfort Dr. (Addison), 612 Carroll St. (Fort Worth)

Their Mega Brunch ($28 per person) starts at 11:00 a.m., with final seating at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended. Call the Addison location at 972-934-0165, the Plano location at 214-387-4407 or the Fort Worth location at 817-332-6372 to reserve a table.

Bulla Gastrobar

6007 Legacy Drive, No. 180 (Plano)

Bulla Gastrobar opens at 10 a.m. for brunch. Moms will receive roses, a special box of chocolate clusters, an exclusive paella menu during dinner and a $20 gift card for her next visit.

CBD Provisions

1530 Main St. (Downtown)

Open for brunch on Mother’s Day. Reservations are available on OpenTable or by calling 214-261-4500.

Celebration Restaurant

4503 W. Lovers Lane (Northwest Dallas)

Open regular hours for Mother’s Day. Call 214-351-5681 today to reserve a table or call Celebration Market at 214-352-0031 by May 7 to order a Mother’s Day Feast for pickup.

The Crescent Club at Hotel Crescent Court

400 Crescent Court (Uptown)

Open to the public for Mother’s Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The price for the buffet is $125 per person, with kids under 12 priced at $60 and children under five are complimentary. Book your reservation online or call 214-953-4343.

DIVE Coastal Cuisine

3404 Rankin St. (University Park)

Offering salad platters ($25-$85) and cheese boards ($75-$125) for pickup. Call 214-891-1700 by Friday, May 7 to order for pickup on Saturday, May 8.

Dragonfly at Hotel ZaZa

2332 Leonard St. (Uptown)

Open for brunch from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Visit OpenTable for reservations.

El Bolero

1201 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)

El Bolero will have $15 bottomless mimosas throughout Mother’s Day weekend. Watch out. Visit OpenTable to make reservations.

Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge

Hall Arts Hotel, 1717 Leonard St. (Dallas Arts District)

Serving brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call the restaurant at 972-629-0924 to make reservations with a credit card hold.

Encina

614 W. Davis St., No. 100 (Bishop Arts District)

Encina will have a Mother’s Day brunch available for dine-in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the website for reservations.

Enrique Tomas

2822 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson)

Open for brunch, lunch and dinner for Mother’s Day. Call 469-577-4879 or book through OpenTable.

Fearing's Restaurant

2121 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Open for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a special three-course menu ($135 for adults, $85 for vegetarian and $45 for children). Call 214-922-4848 or visit OpenTable for reservations.

Fireside Pies

6750 Abrams Road, No. 105 (Lake Highlands), 5717 Legacy Drive, No. 110 (Plano) and additional locations in Grapevine and Fort Worth

Offering the newly-launched brunch service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday only at these four locations. Brunch service will be ongoing at these locations and will be added soon to the Inwood and Knox-Henderson stores.

Fish City Grill and Half Shells

11 North Texas locations

Offering six different specials including seared Georges Bank scallops, applewood bacon-wrapped shrimp, refreshing watermelon margaritas and a decadent dessert. Specials are available Friday, May 7, through Sunday, May 9.

Mexican Sugar

7501 Lone Star Drive, No. B150 (Plano) and 3215 Regent Blvd (Irving)

Offering dine-in brunch featuring a “Mimosa Board” with four freshly-squeezed juices for $24 or a “Mimosa Tray” for $75 with additional bottles for $25. Call the restaurant nearest you or visit OpenTable for reservations.

Mimi’s Pizzeria

6807 W. Northwest Highway (North Dallas)

Open on Mother’s Day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Delivery is available in Dallas proper for a $2 fee. Visit the website or call 972-215-7290 to place an order.

Miriam Cocina Latina

2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Klyde Warren Park)

Open for Mother’s Day and Día de las Madres brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with brunch specials as well as an à la carte menu for dine-in, patio service and curbside pickup. All moms will receive a complimentary piece of Miriam’s signature Chocolate Abuelita Cake, which has a hint of chipotle pepper and vanilla cream. For more information and to order curbside pick-up visit the website or call 214-855-5275.

Norma’s Café

1123 W. Davis St. (North Oak Cliff); 9100 N. Central Expressway, No. 151. (North Dallas); additional locations in Far North Dallas, Plano and Frisco

Open for regular dine-in hours on Mother’s Day and offering family-style meals and brunch meals for takeout.

Ounce (The Second Floor at The Exchange)

211 S. Akard St. (AT&T Discovery District)

Offering a dine-in prix fixe three-course menu ($40 per person). Visit the website to reserve a table.

Perry’s Steakhouse

2100 Olive St. (Uptown) with additional locations in Frisco and Grapevine

Perry's will open early at 11 a.m. on Sunday with specialty menu items and off-the-menu brunch cocktails from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the full menu including Perry’s three-course Sunday supper from 4 p.m. to close. Call the location nearest you or visit the website for reservations.

The Ranch at Las Colinas

857 W. John Carpenter Freeway (Irving)

Serving dine-in brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with reservations available through OpenTable. The Ranch also has ready-to-heat Mother’s Day Brunch Kits for four ($95) and a mimosa kit ($25). Call 972-506-7262 or email ranch.events@fbrest.com by Wednesday, May 5 to preorder kits for pick up Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8 from 1-5 p.m.

Rise + Thyme

211 S. Akard St. (AT&T Discovery District)

Offering a Mother’s Day basket for two to four people ($120) with a mimosa kit, charcuterie, chocolate-covered strawberries and more. Call 972-268-7605 to place your order for takeout by 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill

4017 Preston Road, No. 530 (Plano)

Sea Breeze is offering a special prix fixe menu for Mother’s Day. The three-course menu costs $80 (excluding tax and gratuity) and will be available for dine-in or to-go. Optional wine pairings are an additional $25. Reservations are required for both dine-in and take-out for Mother’s Day, and can be made by calling 972-473-CRAB (2722).

Silver Fox

3650 Shire Blvd. (Richardson)

Offering a prix fixe brunch menu ($49 per person) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dine-in or to-go (if preordered.) A limited dinner menu will be offered after 4 p.m.

Scout at The Stater Hotel

1914 Commerce St. (Downtown)

Scout will have a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a carving station and a kids station. Cost is $55 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Call 469-320-8993 or visit Resy for reservations.

Sfereco at The Statler Hotel

1914 Commerce St. (Downtown)

Offering a ‘Breakfast n’ Bed’ pizza, complete with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted potatoes, mozzarella, a kick of sriracha ranch (16” for $17) and mimosa kits. Available for dine-in, pick up and delivery through all major third parties. Call 469-320-8999 or visit Resy for reservations.

Sloane’s Corner

2001 Ross Ave., No. 125 (Downtown)

Sloane's Corner will have a Mother’s Day brunch ($38 per person, children $19) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the restaurant, on the patio or to-go. Reservations are available via OpenTable or by calling 214-484-1395. Order to-go online via Toast.

TJ’s Seafood Market

6025 Royal Lane, No. 110 (North Dallas) and 4212 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

TJ's will have a four-course Mother’s Day brunch ($65 per person) for dine-in or pickup at the Preston/Royal location. Call the restaurant at 214-691-2369 to place an order for pick up. The Oak Lawn location will serve the regular menu.

Vestal’s Catering

Don't feel like going out? Vestal's has a reheat-ready Mother’s Day meal for four to six people ($225). Add a bottle of Frei Brothers Chardonnay for $30, a beautiful white cake from Butterfly Cakery for $65 or a Billie Ball & Co. floral arrangement for $65. Visit the website or email (catering@vestalscatering.com) by noon on May 5 for pickup on Friday, May 7 between 3-6 p.m. from Vestals at Parkway Café and Terrace at 14555 Dallas Parkway or Leila Bakery at 6041 Oram St.