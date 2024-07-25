 Enoteca Italia is Uptown Dallas' Italian Food Haven | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Enjoy Traditional Italian at Enoteca Italia

Add Entoca to your comfort-food Italian list.
July 25, 2024
The $4 fennel sausage addition is insider knowledge (the bartender recommended it).
The $4 fennel sausage addition is insider knowledge (the bartender recommended it). Aaren Prody
Share this:
We discovered we had been living under a rock when our own Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics ordered chef Alban Besiri's scratch-made pasta for their NBA finals pregame meals.

His restaurant, Enoteca Italia, is Turtle Creek's favorite eatery for authentic, homemade Italian food.

A reservation was made expeditiously.

Inside, the restaurant is upscale without being overly fancy: easily a casual neighborhood spot by day, but with a romantic touch at night. It's very spacious with a large skylight spread over the dining room, with plenty of tables and a full-service bar.
click to enlarge
A lively and beautiful atmosphere for some homemade Napolitano pizza and scratch pasta.
Aaren Prody
Lunch and dinner share pretty much the same menu, except the prices during lunch are a touch cheaper should that interest you. A $10 tiramisu versus $13 tiramisu is a big deal, as are the rest of the $3–5 discounts on other dishes.

The menu is divided up into neat sections: small plates, salads, for the table, pasta, mains, from the sea, pizza and dolce. So just enough to ponder but not so much that you can't decide. They won us over with the details; everything is made in-house from scratch.

We kept our order simple with two traditional choices: Caesar salad and the wild mushroom pizza (add fennel sausage).

The salad was strategic on our end because it was the gateway to how the rest of the dinner would be. An Italian restaurant is only as strong as its Caesar salad, we think, or something like that.
click to enlarge
I came. I saw. I ate.
Aaren Prody
The salad could have used a spare handful of croutons, but the dressing-to-salad ratio was perfect and you could taste that the dressing is housemade. The stack of crunchy romaine, quality parmesan, crisp croutons and zesty dressing was nothing short of idyllic. We enjoyed it so much that we almost forgot we planned to order a pizza too.

Emerging from the salad-induced trance, the wild mushroom pizza made with the obvious mushrooms, leeks and generous amounts of taleggio cheese, parmesan and fontina came out of the kitchen.
click to enlarge
The $4 fennel sausage addition is insider knowledge (the bartender recommended it).
Aaren Prody
There's no sauce, but the heavy-handed sprinkle of cheese plays both roles on top of the soft and pillowy crust. The combination of savory fennel sausage, mushroom and leek should hit the spot.

Enoteca recently announced a new happy hour, Tuesday through Friday, 2–5 p.m., with deals on wines by the bottle and glass, antipasti and signature cocktails. Get in there and grab that raw honeycomb focaccia.

Oh, and there's a parking garage next door and the restaurant will validate your ticket for free parking.

Enoteca Italia, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave., Tuesday – Thursday, noon – 9 p.m.; Friday, noon – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 4–10 p.m.; Sunday, 4–9 p.m.; closed Monday.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
Ranked: The Nation's Best Fast-Food Burgers (Whataburger's Dubious Place)

Food & Drink News

Ranked: The Nation's Best Fast-Food Burgers (Whataburger's Dubious Place)

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Official BBQ of the Texas Rangers Is Opening A New Location With Some Prime Real Estate

Openings & Closings

Official BBQ of the Texas Rangers Is Opening A New Location With Some Prime Real Estate

By Aaren Prody
Buc-ee's Is Hiring a Road-Trip Intern

Food & Drink News

Buc-ee's Is Hiring a Road-Trip Intern

By Carly May Gravley
The New Top 100 Bars in Dallas: The Stuff That Makes a Bar Great

Bars

The New Top 100 Bars in Dallas: The Stuff That Makes a Bar Great

By Chris Wolfgang, Aaren Prody, Nick Reynolds, Lauren Drewes Daniels and Eva Raggio
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation