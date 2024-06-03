The Dallas Italian Restaurant Providing Pregame Meals for the Boston Celtics

The owner, Alban Besiri, told us he works with the Mavericks and NBA so that the teams know where to get good food when they're in town. Now so do you.
Enoteca, located in Turtle Creek, is a wine bar and restaurant with traditional Italian pasta dishes, pizzas, chicken and steak. Pregame meals for athletes usually contain carbs along with protein and vegetables. According to Enoteca's Instagram, the Celtics have ordered just that: pasta with chicken or shrimp and vegetables, along with a bunch of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, which we're assuming are half-time snacks.
But don't waste your time lurking around Oak Lawn to spot some players. Instead of having a restaurant full of NBA players, their custom menu is delivered to the American Airlines Center.
That means we'll all need to grab a resy at Enoteca to see what all the chatter is about. See you there.
Enoteca Italia, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave, #116, Tuesday - Thursday, 12-9 p.m.; Friday, 12-10 p.m.; Saturday, 4-10 p.m.; Sunday, 4-9 p.m.; Monday, closed