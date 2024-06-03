 Enoteca Italia To Host Boston Celtics Pregame Meal on June 12 | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Dallas Italian Restaurant Providing Pregame Meals for the Boston Celtics

Pregame meals are big business.
June 3, 2024
Pasta is a standard pregame meal for many athletes and one Dallas restaurant will be supplying lots of noodles for the Celtics pregame meal.
Pasta is a standard pregame meal for many athletes and one Dallas restaurant will be supplying lots of noodles for the Celtics pregame meal. Hank Vaughn

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $4,000. This money directly supports the journalism Dallas Observer produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$4,000
$1,300
Share this:
Enoteca Italia has earned official bragging rights for catering the Boston Celtics pregame meal played in Dallas on June 12.

The owner, Alban Besiri, told us he works with the Mavericks and NBA so that the teams know where to get good food when they're in town. Now so do you.

Enoteca, located in Turtle Creek, is a wine bar and restaurant with traditional Italian pasta dishes, pizzas, chicken and steak. Pregame meals for athletes usually contain carbs along with protein and vegetables. According to Enoteca's Instagram, the Celtics have ordered just that: pasta with chicken or shrimp and vegetables, along with a bunch of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, which we're assuming are half-time snacks.

But don't waste your time lurking around Oak Lawn to spot some players. Instead of having a restaurant full of NBA players, their custom menu is delivered to the American Airlines Center.

That means we'll all need to grab a resy at Enoteca to see what all the chatter is about. See you there.

Enoteca Italia, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave, #116, Tuesday - Thursday, 12-9 p.m.; Friday, 12-10 p.m.; Saturday, 4-10 p.m.; Sunday, 4-9 p.m.; Monday, closed
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
25 Years On, Oak Cliff's Essential Taco Stand, Taqueria El Si Hay, Thrives

Tacos

25 Years On, Oak Cliff's Essential Taco Stand, Taqueria El Si Hay, Thrives

By Aaren Prody
Ayahuasca Cantina in Oak Cliff Lands on Esquire's Best Bars in America

Food & Drink News

Ayahuasca Cantina in Oak Cliff Lands on Esquire's Best Bars in America

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Deep Ellum Brewing Co., Tulum and Mattito's Close in Latest Restaurant Roundup

Openings and Closings

Deep Ellum Brewing Co., Tulum and Mattito's Close in Latest Restaurant Roundup

By Aaren Prody
The Best Patios in Dallas

Lists

The Best Patios in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation