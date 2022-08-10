Tacolandia Presale Tickets are Now Available

The Dallas Observer's 8th annual Tacolandia will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Energy Square Plaza (Greenville Avenue and University Boulevard).
This event celebrates the best taco culture in Dallas and includes tasty beverages, live music and various forms of entertainment. There will be more than 20 taco vendors at the event offering samples of their goods.
Presale tickets are now available, but you'll want to snag these soon, using promo code DOTACOS. The presale ends Aug. 14 at 10 a.m.
VIP tickets are $65 and get you entry into the event one hour early at 3 p.m., and include unlimited taco samples, access to the VIP lounge, some exclusive VIP-only taco bites and three drink tickets to use at the VIP bar. There are also VIP restrooms.
General admission tickets are $25 and will get you entry at 4 p.m. with unlimited samples and you can buy drinks at the cash bar.
Don't forget to use promo code DOTACOS for the presale event.
Below is a list of the restaurants confirmed, but we will continually add more:
Chiloso Mexican Bistro
Chimalma Taco Bar
Frida's Tacos
Primo's MX Kitchen
Mission Foods
Taqueria El Arquito
Street Bites