Ranked: The Nation's Best Fast-Food Burgers (Whataburger's Dubious Place)

Before we get started here, be sure to check out our list of best burgers in Dallas, all of which are far superior to any fast food variety.
Alas, sometimes life calls for a roll through a drive-thru lane. There's skill and strategy when ordering a fast food burger. If you want speed and ubiquity, hit up McDonald's. Outside of that, things get complicated. Are you honestly willing to commit to the drive-thru line at Jack-in-the-Box? Whatburger's online app is golden for that very reason; it's a whole new game.
And no matter where you go, consider ordering a junior burger with double meat and cheese for a proper meat-to-cheese ratio. Especially at Whataburger (via the app) where the buns can be a lot. This is basically the size and style of an In-and-Out Double Double.
Or sure, you can just order a double meat and cheese regular burger. Good for you and your metabolism.
With all that said, USAToday recently released a list of the top 10 fast food burgers in America. A panel of judges selected a pool of burger candidates, and then readers voted for the final 10. The selections are ranked by specific burger.
The Habit Burger's Double Char with caramelized onions came out on top. This California chain beat In-and-Out (the Double-Double came in at No. 2). Lines for In-and-Out in many parts of the country are insane. I actually ate at a Habit Burger in California because the line at a nearby In-and-Out was a level of commitment I wasn't ready for. However, I remember thinking it was surprisingly good for a drive-thru spot. Based in Irvine, Habit Burger uses a charcoal grill for a smoky finish. Locations bookend the country all along the eastern and western sides, with nothing in the middle.
No. 3 went to BurgerFi, of which there are none in Texas.
The hottest hot take from the burger list is that the Jumbo Jack at Jack in the Box clocked in at No. 4, beating out Five Guys and Whataburger's Double Meat Whataburger at No. 6.
Culver's ButterBurger Cheese, Double was No. 7. And the Whopper at Burger King came in at No. 8. Carl's Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger was No. 9, and White Castle's 1921 Slider squeezed in at No. 10.