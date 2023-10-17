Obsessed With True Crime? These Podcast Creators and Authors Will Feed Your Hunger.

The perfect night means different things to different people. But if you're a fan of true crime shows, try sitting cozy on a couch wearing decade-old sweatpants, a glass of wine posted on the coffee table, and listening to or watching a show about a murder victim whose description is eerily similar to your own. Perfect, right?
If you agree, then get ready to ditch the sweats, get off the couch and head out to the Obsessed Network's Obsessed Fest, an annual convention that lets crime fans meet some of their favorite crime podcast creators. It's coming to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St., Oct. 20–22.
The programming is not for the faint of heart. The first morning presents Payne Lindsey, co-creator and host of podcasts Up and Vanished, about missing women, and Atlanta Monster, about the Atlanta child murders. Then at 11:30 a.m., hear Josh Hallmark’s analysis of serial killer Israel Keyes. What better way to start a morning than with some cold-blooded keynote speeches?
The fest includes loads of meet-and-greets too: Attorney Rabia Chaudry of Adnan’s Story: The Search for Truth & Justice After Serial; Maggie Freleng of Wrongful Convictions, Murder in Alliance and Unjust and Unsolved; Aaron Habel and Justin Evans of Generation Why; and Amber Hunt and Amanda Rossman of Accused will all be among those talking with fans during this year’s Obsessed Fest.
Maybe you've dreamed of getting a little behind-the-scenes snapshot of what goes on in those podcast studios. You have your chance, sort of, to get into the room where it happens with ample, live Obsessed Fest tapings. During the two-day event, Wine and Crime, Survivor Squad, Let’s Go to Court, Rabia and Ellyn Solve the Case, Generation Why, Sinisterhood, Truth & Justice, RedHanded, Strange & Unexplained, Life after MLM and True Crime Obsessed will all be recording episodes live.
True crime lovers will also be pleased to know that authors Amber Hunt, Patrick Hinds and Rabia Chaudry will be signing books during the event.
If you need a break from the true-crime madness, there are some events with a lot less kidnapping and death: drag bingo, SVU trivia and a Taylor Swift sing-along.
Fund Texas Choice, a nonprofit that pays for Texans to travel to abortion clinics, will conduct a panel with Daisy Eagan on Saturday, and, later that day, there will be a Q&A session with Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) Texas Rematriate, which helps indigenous people looking for their relatives.
On Saturday night, Dallas’ hottest club will certainly be the Obsessed Fest Garbage Ball. And fear not about attending alone. There will be solo traveler meetups, so you can finally meet your true crime bestie from across the country in person.
Tickets are $200–$225 for this event, and attendees must be 14 years or older.