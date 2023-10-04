The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Oct. 4–10

Wednesday, Oct. 4Dr. Brian Williams at Interabang Books
Maybe you know his name because Dr. Brian Williams was the trauma surgeon in charge of the Parkland ER on that night in 2016 when five Dallas police officers were shot and subsequently died from their injuries. Or, perhaps you know him from his current run for Congress in Texas’ 32nd District. If you know him as the author of The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal, here's your chance to hear him read from and sign his new book at Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Find out more online.
Thursday, Oct. 5
Cara Mía Theatre continues the fourth annual Latinidades: A Festival of Latinx Theatre with Virginia Grise’s “performance manifesto” Your Healing Is Killing Me, directed by Kendra Ware and performed by Faylita Hicks. The book and subsequent play are inspired by experiences and lessons from health clinics, professionals and treatments of various kinds and cover everything from abortion to eczema. See it at 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Latino Cultural Center (2600 Live Oak St.). Tickets, $20–$25, are available online.
Friday, Oct. 6
Continuing a theme with several of this week’s events, Theatre Arlington (305 W. Main St., Arlington) offers up American Son, written by trial lawyer Christopher Demos-Brown. A mother searches for her son at a police station and an exploration of systemic issues begins. Racism, bias, injustice — all make up the drama of American Son and make for quite the pendulum swing after Theatre Arlington’s production of Avenue Q. The show opens Friday, Oct. 6, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 15. Tickets are available online.
Young Frankenstein at Willow Bend Center of the Arts
There’s just something about the enduringly odd comedy that keeps us (and many, many audiences) coming back to Young Frankenstein for guaranteed entertainment. And it seems like a perfect choice for NTPA Repertory (6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano) to select as its October selection, which opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 15. Check out the irreverent musical about a ridiculous monster-maker and his creation for $20–$35. Tickets are available online.
Adrian Anantawan is an accomplished violinist, but that’s not all. The one-handed artist is a disability advocate who has played a pivotal role in using adaptive technology and instruments to help aspiring musicians play far beyond the restrictions others may have placed on them at first sight. Enjoy a fireside chat with Anantawan, open to the community, as part of the Fermata Speaker Series, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, at the Meyerson (2301 Flora St.). It’s a free event, but requires an online RSVP.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Calling all detectives! Figure out who murdered the Halberdier by interviewing key suspects, assessing locations and weapons, and generally putting all that time listening to true-crime podcasts to good use. Since it’s, well, you know, murder, the event is 16 and up. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood), and those who solve the mystery will be entered to win fab prize packs. The winner will be revealed at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for non-members, available online.
Stolen Shakespeare Guild Classics Festival, Volume 3, at Arts Fort Worth
Stolen Shakespeare Guild is offering an exercise in theatrical polarities as it stages both Molière’s farcical The Miser and Sophocles’ heart-rending tragedy Antigone at Arts Fort Worth (1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth). The festival opens with the story of love and money on Friday, Oct. 6, and adds Antigone (PG-13 for its portrayal of suicide) beginning Thursday, Oct. 12. The festival runs through Oct. 22. Single tickets start at $20, and festival passes are available while supplies last for $36, all online.
Dallas’ beloved Frontiers of Flight Museum (6911 Lemmon Ave.) already offers aerospace STEM exhibitions, but it’s accelerating into the future and will make plans public at the New Frontiers Gala at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7. New CEO Abigail Erickson-Torres will deliver the details, and for sponsors and benefactors, that’s all well and good. But we’re stoked about a different guest speaker: Dr. Sian Proctor, the first Black woman to pilot a spacecraft, the SpaceX Inspiration4. Many will remember it as the first all-civilian orbital mission, but Proctor is also a geoscientist and an advocate for keeping our exploration into space diverse, inclusive and equitable. Tickets are $250 (tables also available) and include dinner by chef Peja Krstic. Secure yours online.
Sunday, Oct. 8Wild DFW: Ned Fritz Day Walk at Ned & Genie Fritz Texas Buckeye Trail
On her website, author and nature advocate Amy Martin makes it plain: “We need more natural trails in Dallas.” We couldn’t agree more. Green, shade and cover for wildlife are things our city desperately needs, and that was made obvious this summer. Celebrating her book, Wild DFW: Explore the Amazing Nature in and Around Dallas-Fort Worth, Martin offers talks and walks around the city. This Sunday, Oct. 8, join her for the Ned Fritz Day Walk along the Ned & Genie Fritz Texas Buckeye Trail (7000 Bexar St.) from 2 to 4 p.m. Fritz fought clearcutting and worked to create parks and greenspaces, so Martin’s work fits in perfectly. Register to reserve your space on the walk.
Monday, Oct. 9
To quote Urban Native Era, “You are on Native land.” Sadly, not everyone can observe this day as a holiday, since many businesses don’t yet observe it with a day off — or they still call it by the “C” word (Columbus, but y’all keep thinking what you were thinking, because we’re fine with it). Oil & Cotton (2313 Beatrice St.) is hosting an Indigenous Peoples’ Day Afternoon Camp for kiddos who are out of school and who would welcome more knowledge on traditional and contemporary Native art and culture. Also, it’s helpful for parents who aren’t getting the day off, but who can come home to learn about Indigenous art from their offspring! The class is $55, but has limited space, so register those kids fast!
Tuesday, Oct. 10Annual Backpack Challenge Collection Drive
It’s hard to imagine cold weather just yet, but we need to, especially when we’re planning ahead to help our city’s people without homes. The Dallas Public Library is hosting its annual Share the Warmth Backpack Challenge. Now, through Nov. 16, all branches are accepting donations of new or gently used backpacks as well as gloves, hats, socks, scarves, fleece blankets, rain ponchos, travel sized toiletries, and more. The full list is available online.