Top Ten Records Hosting New Film Screening Series For Movie Talkers

Silence isn't always golden, at least not where a new movie screening event is concerned. Let It Roll is an interactive screening meant for the "yappers."
The monthly event, hosted at Oak Cliff's Top Ten Records, offers a chance for people who share an equal love of talking and watching movies to do both at the same time. But with Let It Roll, no one will be aggressively shushing from the seat next to you. In fact, shouting "what are you doing? run!" at the screen is actively encouraged.
First up on the Let it Roll lineup was a showing of Final Destination 2, arguably the most iconic among the horror series' franchise.
"I was inspired to start Let It Roll by my love of seeing thrillers and b-movies in group settings," event organizer Donovan Bogney says. "I saw the new Final Destination in a packed theater after seeing the earlier installments at home on DVD and it was so much more fun to be able to experience that chaos with others."
Bogney wants to recreate the joy he feels when watching movies from the comfort of his own couch. In doing so, the screening will offer food, games, and of course, discussions.
"If you ever got excited to answer teacher’s questions during the end of year class movies, Let It Roll is the place for you," he says.
Activities throughout the showing, like movie cliche bingo and icebreaker trivia competitions, will surely break the conventional boundaries of the average movie-going experience. It'll likely be chaotic, but if you already know someone who can't shut up during a movie, you're already used to that.
"I hope people leave Let It Roll with a few new friends and a deeper appreciation for the films we often put on in the background with a group or catch pieces of on cable," Bogney says. "Major dorm room kick-back and sleepover vibes."
The next Let It Roll event will screen 1999's Deep Blue Sea, and is slated for 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26 at Top Ten Records in Oak cliff. Tickets are $15.