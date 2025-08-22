 Let It Roll Film Screening Event Encourages Talking During A Movie | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Top Ten Records Hosting New Film Screening Series For Movie Talkers

Big news for your boyfriend who always ruins the plot because he can't be quiet.
September 16, 2025
Image: "Shhh!" - probably no one at the Let it Roll screening series.
"Shhh!" - probably no one at the Let it Roll screening series. Adobe Stock.
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Silence isn't always golden, at least not where a new movie screening event is concerned. Let It Roll is an interactive screening meant for the "yappers."

The monthly event, hosted at Oak Cliff's Top Ten Records, offers a chance for people who share an equal love of talking and watching movies to do both at the same time. But with Let It Roll, no one will be aggressively shushing from the seat next to you. In fact, shouting "what are you doing? run!" at the screen is actively encouraged.

First up on the Let it Roll lineup was a showing of Final Destination 2, arguably the most iconic among the horror series' franchise.

"I was inspired to start Let It Roll by my love of seeing thrillers and b-movies in group settings," event organizer Donovan Bogney says. "I saw the new Final Destination in a packed theater after seeing the earlier installments at home on DVD and it was so much more fun to be able to experience that chaos with others."

Bogney wants to recreate the joy he feels when watching movies from the comfort of his own couch. In doing so, the screening will offer food, games, and of course, discussions.

"If you ever got excited to answer teacher’s questions during the end of year class movies, Let It Roll is the place for you," he says.

Activities throughout the showing, like movie cliche bingo and icebreaker trivia competitions, will surely break the conventional boundaries of the average movie-going experience. It'll likely be chaotic, but if you already know someone who can't shut up during a movie, you're already used to that.

"I hope people leave Let It Roll with a few new friends and a deeper appreciation for the films we often put on in the background with a group or catch pieces of on cable," Bogney says. "Major dorm room kick-back and sleepover vibes."

The next Let It Roll event will screen 1999's Deep Blue Sea, and is slated for 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26 at Top Ten Records in Oak cliff. Tickets are $15.
Image: Alec Spicer
Alec Spicer is the Dallas Observer’s chronically online arts & culture editor. Before joining full-time in April 2025, he freelanced for the Observer and worked at Dallas media outlets including Central Track and KXT.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Alec Spicer: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Tripping Out: Trading Texas Heat for This Wondrous System of Oklahoma Trails

Hiking & Outdoors

Tripping Out: Trading Texas Heat for This Wondrous System of Oklahoma Trails

By Lorri Kennedy
Image: The More The Merrier: Dallas is a Top 3 City For Polyamory

Sex & Dating

The More The Merrier: Dallas is a Top 3 City For Polyamory

By Alyssa Fields
Image: Remembering Robert Redford's Final, Underrated Role as a Dallas-Fort Worth Bandit

Film, TV & Streaming

Remembering Robert Redford's Final, Underrated Role as a Dallas-Fort Worth Bandit

By Liam Gaughan
Image: Where to Meet the Queer Partner of Your Dreams (Stereotypes Only) in Dallas

LGBTQ+

Where to Meet the Queer Partner of Your Dreams (Stereotypes Only) in Dallas

By Charles Farmer and Alec Spicer
Image: Remembering Robert Redford's Final, Underrated Role as a Dallas-Fort Worth Bandit

Film, TV & Streaming

Remembering Robert Redford's Final, Underrated Role as a Dallas-Fort Worth Bandit

By Liam Gaughan
Image: Screening The Summer: Film's Biggest Winners and Losers of the Season

Film, TV & Streaming

Screening The Summer: Film's Biggest Winners and Losers of the Season

By Liam Gaughan
Image: 10 Must-See Movies at Austin’s Weirdest, Wildest Film Festival

Festivals

10 Must-See Movies at Austin’s Weirdest, Wildest Film Festival

By Preston Barta
Image: Tripping Out: Trading Texas Heat for This Wondrous System of Oklahoma Trails

Hiking & Outdoors

Tripping Out: Trading Texas Heat for This Wondrous System of Oklahoma Trails

By Lorri Kennedy
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation